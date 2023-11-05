10 things we learned from Week 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

The Premier League delivered talking points a-plenty, some legislative and some bigger than a sport.

From Erik ten Hag's Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes-inspired let-off at Fulham to Arsenal's furor at VAR turning away their claims of a goal-denying foul, big teams were left to either curse or salute their luck.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule, results, how to watch info ]

Then came Sunday, when Luton Town's historic upset bid went from a win to a draw thanks to Luis Diaz — playing for the first time since the abduction of his father in Colombia — delivering a memorable equalizer.

And there's still a super enticing dessert to be served in a main course size when Mauricio Pochettino returns to Tottenham for Chelsea's match with Spurs (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday online via Peacock Premium).

Let’s relive Week 11 with our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards supplying analysis on the nine games played so far this weekend in England’s top flight.

Scared and sluggish Manchester United deliver result but not the performance

Fulham 0-1 Man Utd

Erik ten Hag got the result he wanted but it was not a convincing performance. At all. United had some zip about them early on but that disappeared when Scott McTominay’s goal was ruled out by a combination of VAR and the referee checking the monitor in the eighth minute. Erik ten Hag will have wanted to see a reaction, some character and somebody, anybody, taking the game by the scruff of the neck and trying to make something happen. In the end, Bruno Fernandes did. But United played scared for most of this game. They played to not lose. No disrespect to Fulham, but that is not how it should be. As their fans in the away section chanted “attack, attack, attack” United did the opposite for most of this game, until they finally went for it in the final 10 minutes. Garnacho and Fernandes were the only attackers to really try and probe Fulham’s defense (Pellistri also did well when he came on) and United finished the game with 0.73xG, which was lower than Fulham’s 1.00xG. Erik ten Hag will point to a clean sheet and an improved defensively display but Fulham still forced Andre Onana to make two superb saves and looked the more likely to win it in the second half before Bruno Fernandes saved United, once again. - Joe Prince-Wright

Luton-Liverpool delivers high drama, emotional moments

Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool

You had the underdogs clenching down on the bone, looking for a historic upset that would ring out in Premier League history. You had the favorites grabbing their heads in frustration after missed chances, then finding themselves behind after a lethal counter attack. Then came Luis Diaz, subbed into the game in one of the most trying times of his life. And, of course, he scored.

Sport gives us these moments and fortunately Jurgen Klopp was there to put the entire affair in perspective. Yes, Diaz has scored a memorable goal in a harrowing time, but don't forget the latter part matters much, much more. Diaz's "Libertad para Papa" shirt is resonating with all of us.

“It’s a wonderful moment but it doesn’t change the situation,” said Jurgen Klopp. “The most important thing is that his father gets released. It’s wonderful that he wants to be here and he gets that but that’s it. A super important goal and very important for him and emotional, but that’s it. ... When he’s on the pitch, he’s always involved in special things. We knew he would be a threat. We didn’t know how long he could play. But that’s not the important part. We need some improvement in Colombia.” - Nicholas Mendola

Flat, frazzled Gunners can’t overcome controversial moments

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal had few very ideas to get through Newcastle’s stingy back line, and Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal proved too high a mountain for the Gunners’ struggling attack to summit. Arsenal was coming off 0.72 xG production at West Ham in the League Cup and they didn’t even get to that figure on Saturday. The Gunners turned 59% of the ball into 13 shots, only one finding Nick Pope, and a total xG of 0.55. That should not discredit a Newcastle defense which is organized, disciplined, and fiery under Eddie Howe. Not at all. But Arsenal is supposed to be a team that knows how to break down an opposition. Gunners' supporters will ruminate on the goal and a possible red card dodged by Bruno Guimaraes in the first half — although Kai Havertz dodged discipline too from a forgiving ref crew — and those are very real talking points, but the main takeaway should be Arsenal’s lack of ideas in the final third. Remember: it's fine to lament the three points gained by Newcastle on the controversial goal, but even a reversal of that goal leaves the Gunners staring down 0-0. Brutal. - Nicholas Mendola

Jeremy Doku’s big day drives unsurprising City blowout of Bournemouth

Man City 6-1 Bournemouth

Jeremy Doku is turning out to be quite the fine late addition to Man City's fourpeat charge, with a goal and three assists on Saturday serving as his biggest contribution to date. Doku's fingerprints were especially found on Manchester City’s third goal, just four minutes after dizzying defenders to set up a Bernardo Silva goal, as the ball fell to him outside the penalty area once again. And again, he danced right and left to create enough space to fire a shot at goal. Instead, he found the backside of Manuel Akanji a few yards away, which redirected the ball on target and past Ionut Radu for the third time in seven minutes. With Doku’s shot going wide of goal, Akanji was credited with his first career Premier League goal, but Doku was the dog and the tail wag on Saturday. Bournemouth never really had a chance. - Andy Edwards

Oliver Norwood delivers sweet relief for Sheffield United

Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves

It’s fitting that the Blades’ first Premier League win of the season came from a player who’s been a part of so many brilliant Sheffield United moments and has been a part of every up and down. The 32-year-old has been with the club since a 2018-19 loan from Brighton preceded his permanent transfer, and his long-ball wizardry is responsible for so many brilliant moves in the ensuing half decade. This was a penalty conversion, of course, but it comes from a rain-soaked affair that the Blades badly needed to get their season running because a sight of safety has somehow not run away from them (Thanks to Burnley, Bournemouth, and Luton to be sure). His 233rd appearance for the club was a big one.- Nicholas Mendola

Too many changes have given Vincent Kompany, Burnley a big problem

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley sauntered to the Championship title last season but over the summer they changed a lot of the players that brought that success and it has shown early in the season. Vincent Kompany is trying to usher in his ideas gently to his new players but that has left Burnley in limbo. They are neither a counter-attacking side nor a possession-based outfit. They are definitely not the swashbuckling side which won promotion and Kompany may be better off going back to that style instead of just hoping to stay in games and nick something. Burnley don’t have goalscorers and they are probably going to lose games like this, which are pretty even but other Premier League sides have better finishers to take chances and make the most of opposition mistakes. Burnley have a better chance of staying up if they embrace Kompany’s tactics which got them promoted last season as they will keep the ball more and be able to dictate the tempo of games. Right now, they are struggling to impose themselves, or any style of play, on the Premier League. - Joe Prince-Wright

Quick, calm passing behind Everton’s resurgence

Everton 1-1 Brighton

No, they didn’t hold on for the win, but Everton have been so much better in recent weeks and it is down to one thing: having a focal point and playing to it quickly. Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives them an out-ball and the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil, and Jack Harrison are willing runners in-behind him. Everton had plenty of success in the first half when they played the ball forward quickly and cleanly, and Harrison and McNeil were really good at staying calm and picking the right pass to advance the team up the pitch and make the most of the Brighton's gaps. Burnley did this very well under Sean Dyche, too, and this group of Everton players are well-suited to his quick passing and movement. Some call it direct, but it should be called smart, simple, and effective. Everton have just one defeat in their last four games and they are turning things around under Dyche. - Joe Prince-Wright

Forest shut up shop to shut down Villa’s comeback hopes

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa

If Ola Aina's fifth-minute opener set the stage for a defensive Forest, then Mangala’s second goal sent everyone inside the castle walls. Forest gave Villa 78% of the ball after halftime and dared the Villans to find a way into the six. The visitors managed eight attempts but Odisseas Vlachodimos — stepping in for USMNT keeper Matt Turner after an error last week — made two of his three saves during the second half. Villa remained solid in the center but Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were uncharacteristically quiet while Moussa Diaby found little danger and Nicolo Zaniolo was lively if a bit wasteful. It was a strong coaching job by Steve Cooper and Unai Emery will have known what was going on the whole time. Villa’s goal-collecting players just found very little to scoop up at the City Ground. - Nicholas Mendola

Bees on the way up, sting West Ham on the way by

Brentford 3-2 West Ham

That’s three straight victories for Brentford (9th place - 16 points), with eight total goals scored against West Ham, Chelsea, and Burnley, as Thomas Frank’s side continues to punch above its weight and extend the upper limits of their potential. Bryan Mbeumo served up a wicked cross in the 55th minute, and Nathan Collins looked certain to equalize from six yards out, until Konstantinos Mavropanos stooped lowest and sent a looping header into his own goal to make it 2-2. Eventually, Collins got his goal, and what an important one it was. Mathias Jensen was the one to serve the cross up in the 69th minute, this time finding Collins’ forehead as he jockeyed for position at the far post. He was marked tightly, but the big summer purchase rose up and tucked his header inside the post and wheeled away as Gtech Community Stadium erupted once more. - Andy Edwards

Magpies have turned always-lively St. James’ Park back into a cauldron

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

There's an entire generation of Premier League fans who do not remember the heights of Newcastle, when names like Alan Shearer, Nolberto Solano, and even Shola Ameobi were charing into opponents' 18s in black-and white stripes under the lights in the UEFA Champions League. In fact, the closest Newcastle got to that in the last 15 years or so was a lone Europa League under Alan Pardew and a pair of Championship runs after miserable relegation seasons. Now, Newcastle is a force again and that's especially true at home. St. James' Park is on another level, a never sleeping giant now loud for the right reasons. The Magpies fight for this crowd, and combustible players like Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes have fed off the vibe. Newcastle may still be years away from becoming a Champions League contender, but no one wants a part of away days in the Northeast, - Nicholas Mendola