10 things we learned from Rams training camp this summer

Even though it feels like the Rams just began training camp at UC Irvine, they’ve already wrapped up camp and are headed back to Thousand Oaks for their regular preseason prep. They held their final practice of camp on Tuesday afternoon, giving fans on last look at the team before the preseason kicks off on Saturday.

This team still has a lot of work to do, something Sean McVay has said several times, but they’re making progress as Week 1 of the regular season rapidly approaches. With plenty of youth and inexperience, camp was a major learning opportunity for the Rams this offseason.

Here’ what we learned from their nine practices at UC Irvine.

The Rams still don’t know who their LT or C will be

The season is just about a month away but the Rams don’t yet know who their starting left tackle or center will be. Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom are still competing at left tackle, while Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton are battling it out at center.

Sean McVay has given no indication as to who is leading those competitions, so the preseason will probably tell us more about which direction the Rams plan to go. The depth chart lists them all as starters, too, so nothing can be gleaned from that.

Free-agent signings are working out well

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Demarcus Robinson and Ahkello Witherspoon have both been standout performers this summer and they each should have roles with the Rams early on this season. Robinson is in the mix to be the No. 3 receiver, while Witherspoon is getting closer to securing the starting cornerback spot on the outside – especially with Derion Kendrick injured.

John Johnson III is only one practice into his second Rams tenure but it’s hard not to love that signing at this point in the offseason. For bargain shoppers, the Rams have done well to find talent.

Tutu Atwell keeps making progress as a receiver

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atwell is in his third season as a pro and this should be his best yet. Obviously, he didn’t set a very high bar in his first two seasons, but all signs point toward Atwell having a meaningful role on offense.

He’s becoming more than just a deep threat, making tough grabs over the middle on intermediate routes. He doesn’t have a big frame but if Atwell can play with aggressive hands and toughness, he’ll see a lot more passes thrown his way in 2023. As of now, he’s listed as the third receiver on the depth chart.

Steve Avila is close to locking down LG spot

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the Rams have been rotating their linemen a bunch, one thing remains consistent: Avila at left guard. He hasn’t been declared the Rams’ starting left guard yet but he’s inching closer to securing that job. He’s listed as the starter on the initial depth chart, which is a great sign, and there isn’t a ton of competition for that spot.

Facing Aaron Donald every day in practice should only help his development as the regular season approaches because if he can hold his own against AD, he can do so against anyone in the NFL.

Young pass rushers are a work in progress

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams players and coaches haven’t exactly been singing the praises of the team’s young edge rushers. There’s been more comments about how they have a “long way to go” than there has been about their positive performance, which is slightly concerning. Byron Young is projected to start Opposite Michael Hoecht, but that’s hardly a tantalizing tandem.

The Rams need Young, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Nick Hampton or someone else to step up and draw some attention away from Donald in the pass rush.

Puka Nacua could have an early impact as a rookie

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

We’re not going to say Nacua will be the next Cooper Kupp, but he could have a similar impact as a rookie as Kupp did in 2017. He’ll first need to carve out a meaningful role but he’s already begun doing that by showing off his skill set in camp, from taking jet sweeps to returning punts.

His biggest competitors for the WR3 spot are Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson, but Nacua still got plenty of first-team snaps on offense in training camp. He’s off to a great start as a rookie fifth-rounder.

Rams remain confident in rookie specialists

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams went the entire training camp without bringing in a veteran kicker, punter or long snapper. That’s both somewhat surprising and also confidence-inducing because it shows the team’s faith in Tanner Brown, Ethan Evans and Alex Ward.

That could still change as the season approaches and cuts are made, but the Rams don’t seem to be flinching from their plan to use three rookie specialists this season.

Kyren Williams is going to get opportunities as a pass-catcher

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It felt like every day, Williams was making a play as a receiver in practice. It’s obvious that he’s going to be the Rams’ third-down back, which will earn him opportunities as a receiver and pass blocker in the backfield.

Cam Akers is still the starter and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon, but Williams is going to have a role in this offense and is expected to be the immediate backup if Akers were to get hurt. Sean McVay has spoken highly about both running backs.

Stetson Bennett showing promise

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Bennett had a strong camp based on the reports out of UC Irvine, which is encouraging to hear. While there are still concerns about his size and arm strength, he made play after play when leaving the pocket and throwing on the run, often connecting with Robinson for big gains.

He’s not yet declared Stafford’s backup, listed as a co-backup on the depth chart with Brett Rypien, but it’s not as if Bennett has been getting picked apart in practice. He’s doing what he needs to in order to be named the QB2 this season.

Logan Bruss is no longer a guard

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams have made the decision to move Bruss from guard to right tackle, which was his primary position in college. It was an unexpected move and one that certainly hurts Bruss’ chances of playing this season because Rob Havenstein is locked in as the starting right tackle.

It doesn’t mean Bruss is a bust, but it does signal that he’s not ready to contribute just yet. Unless the Rams suffer a bunch of injuries again at guard, or if Havenstein goes down, Bruss probably won’t be a key player until the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire