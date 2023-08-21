10 things we learned from the Premier League: Week 2

The Premier League's Week 2 only gave us eight games as of post time, with Luton Town vs Burnley postponed and Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on tap for Monday afternoon (Watch live at 3pm ET on Peacock Premium).

It still gave us loads and loads of talking points, however, as Tottenham's new boss helped Manchester United look like it did under many old bosses, and David Moyes proved that he can still get him men to overachieve as the underdogs in a derby.

Liverpool looked fantastic, as did Brighton, while Newcastle didn't shrink at the home of the treble champs but still learned how much it's going to take to get close to the Premier League throne room.

It was a Premier League weekend worth a deep review, and our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards got stuck into analysis on the aforementioned eight games.

Spurs’ new boss, ‘keeper, and midfield duo make great home impression

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Ange Postecoglou pushed all the right buttons at Celtic and didn’t lose at home in the league. That won’t happen in the Premier League, but the Aussie saw a standard well-set by his men on Saturday. That wouldn’t have happened without new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who made a save of the season contender and showed precision with the ball at his feet: 32-of-33 passing! Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma have been on the Spurs books for some time but this was a real coming-out party for the energetic, hard-tackling duo. Spurs fans shouldn’t get ahead of themselves until they see better forward play but the early signs are delightful. -Nicholas Mendola

Liverpool very comfortable despite uncomfortable start

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp will have been baffled as his men conceded not once but twice in the first three minutes (with only one of the goals withstanding review). But it was pretty much all Liverpool from that point forward, and even a soft red card — but a red card nonetheless — to Alexis Mac Allister with 32 minutes left couldn’t even put a pea under the Anfield mattress. Dominik Szoboszlai is a star, even if the Hungarian made a meal of winning his penalty. Ninety (90!) recoveries and 93% passing plus six recoveries and three shots show what Hungary and RB Leipzig know well — he’s capable of leading a team in nearly every way. And Virgil van Dijk may have lost a step overall but as is the case with so many world-class center backs he’s making up for it with his reading of the game. -Nicholas Mendola

The Brighton Way is alive and well

Wolves 1-4 Brighton: No one knows how long Brighton can continue to refresh their squad if/when they continue to lose pivotal players like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, as they did this summer, De Zerbi’s Seagulls haven’t skipped a beat as of yet. Arguably their two best players from last season are gone, yet the tactical setup has hardly changed — and neither have the results. -Andy Edwards

Also, The Brentford Way is alive and well

Fulham 0-3 Brentford: Much like Brighton, Brentford continue to lose star players once thought to be irreplaceable, and just keep on ticking. And much like Brighton, they do so without hardly deviating from Thomas Frank’s standard tactical system. Possession? Who needs possession? -Andy Edwards

Pochettino’s ideas percolating but Chelsea missing finish (and Nkunku)

West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: You can’t fault the effort from Raheem Sterling, nor Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka who combined to put in a real shift on the left while Nicolas Jackson was busy up top. But this attack is just screaming for Christopher Nkunku, who it won’t be getting back for months, and that’s why you’ll continue to hear the Blues linked with further transfers. Nkunku gave Leipzig 58 goals and 29 assists over the past two seasons across all competitions, the club constant as it sold Hee-chan Hwang, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, and Timo Werner. Chelsea won't find another Nkunku on the market but will likely need to find someone to fill the temporary void -Nicholas Mendola

Newcastle pushes weary treble hosts but Guardiola sends message

Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United: Was Pep Guardiola making a point to his board or to the rest of the Premier League by beating Sevilla and Newcastle in a four-day span by using a total of 13 players? Guardiola did not use a single substitute on Saturday after using just one on Wednesday, even though City very much looked like a group that had been used that often by the end of the match. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are showing no signs of failure to adapt to Guardiola’s demands, and Phil Foden was phenomenal on the day. It could’ve been 3-0, or 3-1, if Erling Haaland was his clinical self but Newcastle won’t be angry with its day. Sven Botman was superb putting out fires at the back for the Magpies as they pushed forward towards an equalizer that did not arrive at the Etihad Stadium. -Nicholas Mendola

Red-hot Awoniyi proving he’s what Forest signed last summer

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United: Nottingham Forest’s first season back in the Premier League could be graciously described as chaotic for any number of reasons, the least of which being the number of new players brought into the club during the summer transfer window of 2022. Some worked out quite well, some not so much, and then there’s Taiwo Awoniyi, who went to another level at the tail end of last season and has picked up where he left off this term. -Andy Edwards

Everton’s hope tank nears ‘E’

Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Two matches into the season and Everton fans have to be bummed if not dejected by their team’s status. Sean Dyche’s unit was better than Fulham but lost in Week 1, yet any hope provided by that performance will have taken a sizable hit on Sunday. Not only did Everton fail to show much threat at all, but it lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi to injury (with Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil, and Dele Alli already missing). Jordan Pickford conceded a penalty and gave up more goals than he made saves, while big errors like Michael Keane’s giveaway to spring Duran’s goal were on display, too. And it’s just Week 2. Oof. -Nicholas Mendola

What’s more Moyes than that?

West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: We were critical of David Moyes in this space last week, as West Ham sat back with a lead against Bournemouth instead of pushing for a second goal. They just kinda forgot about the second part of that. It wasn’t missing on Sunday as West Ham was in it for a win even when the Irons went down to 10 men. There was adventure in the side as Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Said Benrahma showed intention with every counter attack and kept Chelsea looking uneven despite West Ham being the side without the full complement of players. Solid debuts for James Ward-Prowse, whose corner served as an assist, and Edson Alvarez off the bench will feel like wins in themselves. Vintage Moyesy, yeah? -Nicholas Mendola

Ten Hag pays for stubbornness, needs midfield help

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag kept the same XI from the team that was fortunate to beat Wolves at home and the game looked about the same, even accounting for the heroics of Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario. Mason Mount is not a good fit next to Casemiro, Alejandro Garnarcho was wasteful on the wing and Jadon Sancho surely deserved a run of more than 25 minutes. Ten Hag will say he’d rather see Rashford on the wing once new center forward Rasmus Hojlund is fit. It’s nowhere near emergency klaxons at Old Trafford, but the man who fixed the mentality at the stadium will now have to move past his first decisions and find something better, and soon. -Nicholas Mendola

Keane: Manchester United 'are the new Spurs'

