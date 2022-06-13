The Eagles finished OTAs last week and now the team will take about a seven-week hiatus before returning to the NovaCare Complex for a July 26 start to training camp.

Philadelphia logged six OTA sessions during a reduced offseason predicated on keeping players happy and most importantly, healthy heading into an urgent offseason.

Howie Roseman’s addition has added an extra layer of expectations to the season and we’ve highlighted 10 things we learned about the Eagles this offseason.

Eagles are Jalen Hurts team

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pundits and experts spent the bulk of free agency and the predraft period discussing Hurts’ future with the Eagles, while the quarterback spent the offseason improving his throwing motion and recruiting A.J. Brown to Philadelphia.

While critics wondered about Hurts’ future, the quarterback had the ear of Howie Roseman and he’s quietly made the Eagles his team in some sense.

Haason Reddick is a difference maker

After labeling himself a weapon this offseason, look for Philadelphia to utilize Reddick as a pass rusher from several different levels and positions. Reddick and Josh Sweat off one edge, Reddick rushing in combination with Jordan Davis running a stunt, or Reddick as a standup SAM pass rusher.

Look for double-digit sacks and pressures.

Jonathan Gannon to run multiple schemes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

with the addition of Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia finally added the weapons to the roster that’ll allow Jonathan Gannon to flourish.

Look for the Eagles to run some variation of 3-4, 4-3, and 5-2 schemes depending on the matchups and opposition personnel.

Jalen Hurts improved mechanics

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hurts spent the majority of the offseason recovering from ankle surgery and working with noted quarterback Guru, Tom House.

Hurts showed improved throwing motion, mechanics, and speed in getting rid of the football.

Nick Sirianni watching Jalen Hurts do drills with his footwork and movement in the pocket Nick and the offensive coaches say there has been improvement with his footwork and Jalen’s accuracy and he has been working all offseason on those things pic.twitter.com/2tDlCPf1ax — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 8, 2022

Dallas Goedert set to join elite group of tight ends

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Dallas Goedert is set to be paid like a top-5 tight end and this season he’ll have the statistics and production to match.

Even with A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and DeVonta Smith on the roster, Goedert at times looks like the best player on the roster.

Per Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, Goedert’s 10.98 yard-per-target average ranks as the highest single-season mark by an NFL tight end with at least 75 targets since at least 1992, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Goedert logged 830 yards on just 76 targets last season with Zach Ertz on the roster for almost half of the season, and he’ll now embark on his first full season as the only guy at the position.

Eagles still have NFL's top offensive line

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Isaac Seumalo moving to the right guard position, Philadelphia still has the top offensive line in football and the depth to match expectations. Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson will give teams nightmares, while Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are still the best at their respective positions.

Eagles really like Marcus Epps

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Eagles targeted several of the top safeties around the league during free agency but refused to overpay thanks to Nick Sirianni’s confidence in Marcus Epps.

A former walkon at Wyoming, Epps, 26, signed with Philadelphia during the 2019 season after being waived by the Vikings and he’s improved every day since.

After starting last season as a reserve, Epps played 48% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps according to PFF and he graded out as the 18th-best safety in 2021 after playing in 16 games. Epps logged an interception, 5 pass breakups, and 62 combined tackles.

Jordan Davis has next

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Davis won’t enter his rookie season under immense pressure thanks to Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, but he’ll be expected to hit the ground running for a defense in need of his intangibles.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Davis will be the man when Jonathan Gannon employs his 3-4 looks and he’ll certainly cut in Fletcher Cox’s snaps from Day One.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are going to eat

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The duo plays with a swagger formed through battles in the SEC and Brown’s arrival will benefit Smith the most from day one.

Look for Smith to lead the team in catches, while Brown leads the unit in physicality and game-changing performances.

Slay and Bradberry will flourish

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even after earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2021, Slay enters the 2022 campaign with that same chip on his shoulder and he’ll face less pressure with the arrival of cornerback James Bradberry.

Both players flourish in zone coverage, and they’ll be enhanced by an all-world pass rush this season as well.

