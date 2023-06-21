10 things we learned about the Eagles this offseason

After OTAs, the Philadelphia Eagles concluded their offseason program with no mandatory minicamp for the third straight summer.

Now, the defending NFC champions have a six-week summer break before returning to the NovaCare Complex for training camp in late July.

There was no shortage of storylines during the offseason program, including adding three more Georgia Bulldogs to an already stacked roster.

When looking at everything that transpired during the offseason program — between rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp – there are plenty of storylines to monitor heading into training camp.

Here are 10 things we learned about the Eagles this offseason:

Eagles are Jalen Hurts team

After signing a five-year, $255 million deal, the Eagles are officially Jalen Hurts’ team.

The franchise quarterback was present at OTAs and the offseason workout program, while potential free agents around the league are clamoring to play alongside the MVP runner up.

Eagles are stock-piling difference makers

Howie Roseman has said all the right things about adding difference makers, and a year after adding Haason Reddick and James Bradberry, the Eagles GM added more game-changers to the roster.

Philadelphia’s roster has been again retooled after adding nine new free agents, seven 2023 NFL draft picks, and nine undrafted free agents.

Howie Roseman is the best GM in Football

After selecting Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, and Moro Ojomo, Roseman gave insight into the “message he wants to send” and the direction this franchise wants to travel.

“Yeah, it just represents how we feel. We want to build a team with an O-line and D-line, and it was important for us to make a statement in this draft in this off-season that this is how we believe we’re going to win.”

“I think we had a press conference, and I said it’s probably going to be a little bit predictable of an off-season, we’re probably going to go O-line and D-line, you guys know how we try to build it, and I think every opportunity we had in this draft were the grades were the same, so we weren’t going off the draft board, and we saw a lineman, we wanted to pick that lineman. I think it worked out.”

The Eagles are loaded on offense, solid on defense, and buoyed by star power and elite talent on both the offensive and defensive line; they’ll come at you in waves hoping to shock and awe the opposition.

Sean Desai is looking to make opponents feel the Eagles

Sean Desai wants opposing offenses to feel the Eagles, and he’ll have a stacked defensive front to help usher in a new era.

He’ll lead an Eagles defense getting an overhaul after losing nine contributors in free agency while adding three Georgia defenders in the NFL draft.

Desai assisted in Seattle’s transition to a Fangio-style defense, with his primary focus in 2022 on the secondary. The Seahawks ranked 13th in pass defense (211.5 yards per game) and were tied for the third-most takeaways (25), even with two rookies (Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant) and a first-time starter (Mike Jackson) in the secondary.

Desai will lead a defensive unit with outstanding pass rushers up front and the NFL’s top cornerback duo on the outside.

Dallas Goedert set to join elite group of tight ends

Goedert was on his way to an All-Pro caliber season before hurting his shoulder in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

The emerging tight end still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games in the regular season. His performance in the Super Bowl — 6 catches for 60 yards proves he is capable on the biggest stage. Goedert signed a four-year extension during the 2021 season to keep him in Philadelphia through 2025, and 2023 is about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and even more accolades.

Eagles still have NFL's top offensive line

Even with the loss of Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers) in free agency, Philadelphia will still enter this season with the NFL’s top offensive line.

They’ll add Cam Jurgens to the starting lineup, and drafted former Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen in the third round.

Eagles really like D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift is in the final year of his rookie deal and could explode for 60+ catches and 500 yards rushing in this offense.

Philadelphia really likes Swift and will give the former Georgia running back ample opportunity to earn an extension.

Jalen Carter has next

The former All-American defensive tackle is powerful, agile and athletic like an NBA power forward.

Carter joins a loaded Eagles defensive front and he’ll have four former Georgia teammates around for support.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a top-5 duo

One player broke the franchise record for catches by a wide receiver in a single season, while the other guy broke the franchise record for yards in a season.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the top pass catching duos in the NFL and a huge reason Jalen Hurts will be in the MVP race again.

Slay and Bradberry

The NFL’s top cornerback duo remains intact after Slay and Bradberry signed deals that’ll keep them in Philadelphia through 2025 at the least.

The duo gives defensive coordinator Sean Desai a foundation to build around, and increases the chances at duplicating another 70+ sack season.

