The Chicago Bears concluded their offseason program with their three-day mandatory minicamp. Now, they have a six-week summer break before returning to Halas Hall for training camp in late July.

There were no shortage of storylines during the offseason program, which included the growing connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore, a new swagger and some standout rookies who flashed.

When looking at everything that transpired during the offseason program — between rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp – there are plenty of storylines to monitor heading into training camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 10 things we learned about the Bears this offseason:

The Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection can be special

The Bears are hoping Justin Fields and DJ Moore develop into the NFL’s next great duo, and it’s clear after the offseason program that they have something special on their hands.

Fields and Moore were the talk of the offseason, and their chemistry developed quicker than even their teammates expected.

“It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “They look good, though. They look like they best friends. Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball. Two’s getting the ball, no doubt. Justin looks good, though. He’s going through his progressions. He’s looking very smooth, making good decisions out there, and looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it’s different.”

Advertisement

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Fields and Moore made some impressive plays — on a daily basis — and their teammates believe they’re about to put the league on notice.

“That 1 and 2 connection is going to be crazy this year,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “Justin Fields and DJ Moore are going to be crazy this year. I’m telling you right now. I like what I see.”

There's a new mentality in place

One thing that’s been evident this offseason is that there’s a new swagger about the 2023 Bears, which there’s a confidence, passion and energy inside the locker room.

“The energy is just so intense out there right now,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “When you get a bunch of guys like that, you’re going to create something special. … The type of guys we have in the locker room, real leaders, guys who really care about football.”

Advertisement

The Bears have some new veteran faces on the roster, including defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, who have helped contribute to the culture. When asked about his awareness of the team’s struggles last season, which included losing their final 10 games, Walker slammed a door on 2022.

“This is the 2023 Chicago Bears,” he said. “We got a whole new identity, whole new offense, whole new defense, whole new group of guys. Honestly, f–k that s–t.”

The offensive line is starting to gel

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is starting to gel after all five starters got on the practice field together. Right guard Nate Davis missed the first two weeks of OTAs but attended the final week and mandatory minicamp.

Advertisement

Davis is part of a new-look offensive line featuring new faces and position changes for some players. Chicago has two new starters in Davis and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. There was also some shifting along the line as Teven Jenkins moved to left guard and Cody Whitehair to center. Braxton Jones remains at left tackle.

Unlike last summer, when the Bears didn’t know what their starting offensive line looked like heading into training camp, it’s important that the core starting five are in place.

“It’s just continuity. It’s beneficial to have that,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s important that guys work together so they get the calls down. Certainly, you have to have guys that flex inside and out. Lucas does that. We’ll have to figure out who’s going be flexing outside for us as we go through this. It’s great. It’s much better to have continuity on the offensive line.”

Justin Fields' leadership

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields has been improving in multiple areas this offseason, whether it’s his processing and decision making. But he’s also starting to come into his own as a leader on the Bears.

Advertisement

Eberflus said he’s been impressed with how Fields has gone beyond leading by example with his hard work and how he’s bringing together the offense and defense.

“I just see leadership,” Eberflus said. “He’s always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He’s always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he’s taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together.”

And it’s resonating with Fields’ teammates.

“Seeing how he commands that huddle and what he wants to see out of all of us,” said left guard Teven Jenkins, “it’s a wake-up call for me that I need to push myself to be on his level because he’s demanding a certain effort out of all of us.”

Advertisement

Progress in the passing game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears had the league’s worst passing game last season, averaging 130.5 yards per game. But this offseason has been about building around Fields and setting him up for success, including an upgraded supporting cast. That includes some new weapons, including Moore, rookie Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan.

The passing game has been a point of emphasis for the team this offseason. And with the offseason program in the books, Eberflus believes the passing game is “on track” ahead of the 2023 season, although it’s still a work in progress.

“I think we’re on track,” he said. “I really do. I really feel good where we are. We have spent a lot of time and attention on that as well, and we’re going to continue doing that during training camp. To me that’s great to have those 7 on 7s, where you can work on the rhythm, the timing of it, work on your pass coverage as well, and we’re going to continue to do that. Like you guys said yesterday, we have guys that weren’t in there, Claypool, Mooney, different guys that weren’t in there that we’re going to have to catch up on that. So we’re going to continue to do that.”

Advertisement

Tyrique Stevenson's rise up the depth chart

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have plenty of rookies who can make an immediate impact this season, including cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson has worked his way up the depth chart and concluded the offseason working with the first-time defense.

With Kyler Gordon slated to play exclusively in the slot, Stevenson will focus on the outside, where he’s expected to start opposite Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson has impressed this offseason, but Eberflus believes he’ll be even better once the pads go on in training camp.

“We love where he is in terms of his length, his competitiveness and we know he tackles,” Eberflus said. “We know he likes to hit. That’s why he’s here. Corners need to tackle. They need to really be a physical force out there and he’s gonna do that. And we’re excited about that, getting the pads on. So I think he’ll take even a step up more when we get the pads on. We get to see him used to those pads.”

Advertisement

Gervon Dexter making an impression

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Speaking of impact rookies, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is someone who’s turned heads this offseason, where his altered stance in Chicago’s defense has helped him generate more explosion.

That was evident during minicamp when Dexter bested Jenkins and center Cody Whitehair on a couple of occasions, including beating Jenkins for a sack during a two-minute drill.

While Dexter still has a long way to go in his development, his teammates can see his potenital to be an impact contributor on the defensive line.

“I think he’s got some really, really strong hands and I think he knows ball,” Jones said. “I think he knows he’s got a little bit to learn and how to use his size – you know, like every bit of it – but he’s going to be a force in this league. I really do believe that. I haven’t seen anything like him in a very long time, and I don’t want to put anything in a box with him, but the closest person I can see him as is like a leaner Linval Joseph. Just the fact that he’s a big, strong guy who can move. If you’ve ever seen him run in a straight line, and just like run, I’m pretty sure he’s probably beating a lot of people on our team. That’ll surprise you.”

Advertisement

Competition is brewing

Following the offseason program, it’s evident that there’s plenty of competition brewing at multiple positions heading into training camp. While the starting offense appears all but set, the battle at running back will be one to watch, especially once the pads come on. Khalil Herbert is the favorite to start in Chicago’s committee approach, but newcomers D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson will look to challenge him for reps.

Elsewhere, there will be some competition for that SAM linebacker role. While Jack Sanborn will enter the summer as the starter, rookie Noah Sewell will look to unseat him. While the Bears are set with their top four receivers, there will be competition for the final two spots between the likes of Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr. and Dante Pettis. Tyrique Stevenson’s ascension this offseason has him as the favorite to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at cornerback, and a strong summer should solidify that. Perhaps we’ll even see some competition at kicker, where undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt will look to make a strong impression.

Bears still need edge rush help

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears roster has been overhauled this offseason, but there’s still a glaring hole at the edge rusher position. Walker, Trevis Gipson, Rasheem Green and Dominique Robinson are the top guys, but it sounds like Chicago could be looking to add to that group ahead of training camp.

“Yeah, I think they’re always looking for all positions,” Eberflus said. “You know I think that is one position we are looking at and potentially we could get that done.”

Injury updates

The Bears had several key contributors sidelined during mandatory minicamp as they recover from injury. That starts with top receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, who are entering contract years.

Eberflus believes both Mooney and Claypool should be ready for training camp, barring any setbacks. For Fields, it helps that he’s already established a rapport with those guys, especially Mooney.

“Chase has been out, what, the past two weeks?” Fields said. “So, I feel like when Chase was practicing with us, we did get that down a little bit. I think he grew tremendously from last year until now. So, I think we got a base in. With Mooney, I feel like I’m already connected with Mooney, so that’s fine. But it’s just going to be great having those guys back on the field and having them healthy for training camp instead of having them come out for three or four practices, risking further injury. The biggest thing with that was just health.”

Elsewhere, Sanborn didn’t participate during the offseason program as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered at the end of last season. But the expectation is he’ll be good to go come camp.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire