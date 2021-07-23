10 things to know about U.S. women’s basketball star Sue Bird

The remarkable Sue Bird

Sue Bird has had a remarkable career at every level of basketball, whether in college, the WNBA or representing the USA. She's back for another Summer Olympics as the U.S. women's basketball team tries for gold in Tokyo. As the games get underway, let's get to know a little bit more about Sue Bird...

Starred at UConn

She was a two-time NCAA Champion at UConn (2000, 2002). Bird was the sixth player to win an NCAA Championship, a WNBA Championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

The WNBA star no stranger to ultimate achievements

Sue Bird is a three-time WNBA champion (2004, 2010, 2018).

A star of stars

She is an 11-time WNBA All-Star (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018).

Bird is back at the Olympics, looking for a fifth gold medal

Bird is a four-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

Bird's all-around greatness includes a lot of gamesmanship

She is a three-time WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award (2018, 2017, 2011 co-winner with Ruth Riley).

She has been part of some amazing international runs beyond the Olympics

Bird is a four-time FIBA World Championship gold medalist with USAB (2002, 2010, 2014, 2018) and one bronze medal (2006)

When it comes to the WNBA, she's an all-time elite

She was named one of the 20 greatest players in WNBA history at the league’s 20th-anniversary celebration in 2016

Decades of dominance—and accolades

Bird was the 2002 Sportswomen of the Year.

Bird's major milestone in 2015 put her above the rest

She scored her 5,000th career point on Aug. 2, 2015, at New York, in front of friends and family, becoming the first player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points and record 2,000 assists.

Talk about an Olympic Power Couple

U.S. women's soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe proposed to the WNBA star while on a vacation in Antigua in October 2020.

