10 things to know from Packers’ 30-16 win over Eagles

The Green Bay Packers improved to 9-3 with a 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers tossed three more touchdown passes, and Aaron Jones raced 77 yards for a score that ended the Eagles’ late comeback attempt.

Here are 10 things to know from the Packers’ Week 13 win:

Aaron Rodgers makes more history

One week after achieving 50,000 career passing yards, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit 400 career passing touchdowns with three more on Sunday. He needed only 193 career games, making him the fastest to 400 out of the seven quarterbacks to hit the milestone. Rodgers also became the first quarterback to throw at least 35 touchdown passes in five different seasons.

Defense tallies 7 sacks

Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Keke (96) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) late in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers had a season-high seven sacks, including four of Carson Wentz resulting in a loss of 22 yards in the first half. Six different players contributed. Kingsley Keke (2.0 sacks), Rashan Gary (1.5) and Za'Darius Smith (1.5) led the way. The Packers had plus matchups along the defensive front and took advantage, pressuring and hitting Wentz early and often. The veteran quarterback was eventually pulled in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, who took three more sacks. Overall, the Packers had 11 total quarterback hits.

Aaron Jones delivers the dagger

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Packers led 23-3 in the fourth quarter but had to withstand a late rally that featured a pair of touchdowns from the Eagles in a two-minute span. Suddenly needing to protect a 7-point advantage, the Packers offense eventually slammed the door shut on the comeback attempt. Who delivered the dagger? Running back Aaron Jones. He darted through the Eagles defense for a 77-yard touchdown with 2:36 left, cementing the 30-16 victory. It was a career-long touchdown for Jones, who ended up with 130 rushing yards.

Story continues

Davante dominates

Davante Adams caught a touchdown pass for the seventh-straight game, tying a franchise record. He skied over Darius Slay to haul in the go-ahead score on fourth down in the first quarter. Later, he fought through a tackle attempt and found the end zone again, giving Rodgers his 400th touchdown pass. He ended up with at least 10 catches and 100 receiving yards for the fourth time this season. He also went over 1,000 receiving yards on the season and tied his career-high for touchdowns (13) despite playing in just 10 of the first 12 games.

Packers give up another punt return TD

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) runs back a punt return for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

For the second time in a month, the Packers gave up a punt return for a touchdown. Rookie Jalen Reagor raced 73 yards for a score in the fourth quarter, temporarily cutting the Packers' lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left. In Week 10, the Packers allowed Keelan Cole to return a punt 91 yards for a score. Coach Matt LaFleur didn't sound happy with JK Scott's punt during his post-game interview Sunday. Scott's tackle "attempt" also left something to be desired.

Tonyan Touchdown

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan caught another touchdown pass, giving him eight on the season. Once again, he was wide open behind the defense, this time for a 25-yard score. The touchdown gave the Packers a 14-3 lead in the first half. Tonyan finished the contest catching four of his five targets for 39 yards.

Another Savage INT

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Packers delivered a turnover in their fifth-straight game. It took until late in the fourth quarter, but safety Darnell Savage finally got one to finish the contest, undercutting a Jalen Hurts throw and making the diving interception to seal the Packers' win. Savage now has three interceptions in the last two games. He's also defended seven passes in the last five games. The second-year safety is starting to make impact plays consistently.

Packers go 2-for-2 in the Gold Zone

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Packers keep finding gold in the red zone. Matt LaFleur's team scored touchdowns on both trips inside the 20-yard line on Sunday. Davante Adams provided each score. The first touchdown required a fourth-down conversion from the 1-yard line. Later, Adams finished off a 99-yard scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown. The Packers have now scored 34 touchdowns on 45 trips (75.6 percent) inside the red zone this season.

More points

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers scored 30 points for the ninth time in 12 games this season. After 12 weeks, the Packers have actually scored more points in 2020 (379) than in all of 2019 (376). This team is averaging 31.5 per game and is on pace for over 500 points. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL with 36 touchdown passes over the first 12 games.

Packers lose a bunch of players to injury

The win was a painful one for the Packers. Among those exiting the game with new injuries: Tyler Ervin (ankle), Jace Sternberger (concussion), Raven Greene (shoulder), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Billy Winn (triceps). We won't know more about the severity of many of the injuries until Wednesday. The Packers play the Lions next week.

1

1