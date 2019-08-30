Football season is here! The Beavers kick off their 2019 campaign tonight at Reser Stadium when they host the other OSU, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

But before you hop in the car and make the trek down I-5 to Corvallis, here are 10 things you need to know:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1) This is the first time the Beavers have opened the season at home since 2015

2) This is the first time Oregon State has ever played Oklahoma State. It is also the first of a home and home series. Oregon State will travel to Stillwater to play the Cowboys in 2020.

3) Oklahoma State has opened their season against the Pac-12 five times prior. They are undefeated in those five games, and four of them were as the road team.

4) This is the first time Oregon State has played a Big XII team in the regular season since they hosted Baylor in 1998.

5) The Beavs won't have any nights off this season. Nine of the 11 teams on their schedule appeared in bowl games last season.

6) The Beavers also currently have five Top 25 opponents on their schedule.

7) We all know teams in the northwest log a lot of travel miles, but OSU will be near the top of the pack. The Beavers will travel a total of 10,436 miles this season, the third-most miles traveled among Power 5 schools this season. Only Arizona and West Virginia will travel a greater distance.

8) For the third season in a row, quarterback Jake Luton will get the opening night start under center.

9) Your favorite Beaver on the field Saturday could likely end up playing for your favorite team on Sundays. Oregon State currently has 20 players playing in the NFL.

Story continues

10) Oregon State's second game of the season will be on the road at Hawaii, but you will have no excuse to miss it. The game will only be available on Facebook Live here in the mainland. So grab your phone and get ready for football!

10 things to know before Oregon State takes on Oklahoma State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest