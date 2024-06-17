10 things to know as football recruiting is heating up for Central Indiana prospects

There has been a flurry of commitments from Central Indiana football players over the past few days, including Israel Oladipupo picking Boston College and Eugene Hilton Jr., choosing Wisconsin.

Here are 10 more things to know in local football recruiting in a busy June:

∎ Westfield quarterback Carsen Melvin committed to Bowling Green. The 6-4, 205-pound Melvin was a backup last season to senior Jackson Gilbert, completing 8-for-16 passing for 78 yards and rushing for 57 yards in four games. But Melvin, who also plays basketball, is a talented player who should plug into the starting role as a senior. He also had an offer from Western Michigan. As a freshman at Plainfield, Melvin completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,638 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and three TDs.

Fishers Tigers wide receiver JonAnthony Hall (81) rushes after the ball against Noblesville Millers cornerback Cole Schott (16) on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Noblesville Millers, 48-22.

∎ Fishers standout JonAnthony Hall, a four-star prospect and one of the top receiver recruits in the country, is coming off official visits to Notre Dame and Purdue in the past week, after taking an official visit to Stanford earlier this month. Hall has a fourth official visit scheduled for Indiana starting on Friday.

∎ Warren Central offensive lineman Cam Herron will make his college commitment on July 4. Herron, who has a top six of Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern and West Virginia, has taken official visits to Northwestern and Cincinnati and has one scheduled for Iowa this weekend. On3 has Herron ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the state in the senior class.

∎ Adrian Holley, a defensive end from Michigan City, committed to Kansas on Sunday. The 6-4, 235-pound Holley was also considering Minnesota.

∎ Warren Central defensive end Damien Shanklin, considered the top prospect in the state by multiple recruiting sites, took an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. Shanklin took official visits to LSU and Ohio State, respectively, the previous two weekends. Coming up this weekend: Alabama.

∎ Lawrenceburg linebacker Noah Knigga committed to Eastern Michigan over the weekend.

∎ Warren Central defensive end Tyrone Burrus took official visits to Illinois and Louisville earlier this month. Those two schools, along with Indiana, Kansas and Michigan State, are in Burrus’ top five. He has official visit scheduled for Indiana this weekend.

∎ Lutheran defensive lineman Cameron McHaney, one of the top prospects in the state in the 2026 class, is transferring to IMG Academy. The 6-2, 290-pound McHaney, who had 81 tackles last season, has offers from Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.

∎ Tyler Cherry, a star quarterback last year for Center Grove and incoming Indiana freshman, has a younger brother, Kobe Cherry, who is a two-sport standout in baseball and football at Center Grove. The 6-3, 220-pound Cherry, a junior this fall, already has football offers from Indiana and Washington.

∎ Jerquaden Guilford, a junior wide receiver from Fort Wayne Northrop, was offered by Tennessee last week. Miami and Pitt are among his other offers.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: College football recruiting heating up for Central Indiana players