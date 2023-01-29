10 things to know about Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen

The Atlanta Falcons went behind enemy lines to poach New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/DL coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Nielsen, 43, spent six years in New Orleans, primarily coaching the defensive line.

Other than working for a division rival and earning high praise from Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Falcons fans don’t know a ton about Nielsen.

Here are 10 things to know about Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator.

Started at DT for USC from 1999-2001

Donald Miralle /Allsport

Signed with Eagles 2002 (0 games played)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

DL coach at Ole Miss under Ed Orgeron (2005-2007)

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine

DL coach/assistant at NC State (2012-2016)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

DL coach for New Orleans Saints (2017-2020)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Declined defensive coordinator job at LSU in 2021

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Promoted to assistant head coach by Saints in 2021

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Named co-defensive coordinator by Saints in 2022

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Saints D ranked 2nd against the pass, 5th in total sacks in 2022

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Left Saints to become Falcons defensive coordinator in 2023

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

