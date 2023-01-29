10 things to know about Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen
The Atlanta Falcons went behind enemy lines to poach New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/DL coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Nielsen, 43, spent six years in New Orleans, primarily coaching the defensive line.
Other than working for a division rival and earning high praise from Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Falcons fans don’t know a ton about Nielsen.
Here are 10 things to know about Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator.
Started at DT for USC from 1999-2001
Donald Miralle /Allsport
Signed with Eagles 2002 (0 games played)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
DL coach at Ole Miss under Ed Orgeron (2005-2007)
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine
DL coach/assistant at NC State (2012-2016)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
DL coach for New Orleans Saints (2017-2020)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Declined defensive coordinator job at LSU in 2021
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Promoted to assistant head coach by Saints in 2021
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Named co-defensive coordinator by Saints in 2022
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Saints D ranked 2nd against the pass, 5th in total sacks in 2022
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Left Saints to become Falcons defensive coordinator in 2023
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
[listicle id=109313]
[vertical-gallery id=109230]
[listicle id=109154]