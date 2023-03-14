Here are 10 things to know about new Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern:

This Connor McGovern, not that one

The player snapping the ball in the above photo? Not the guy the Bills signed. Rather, that’s Connor McGovern. He shares the same name as Buffalo’s new offensive lineman, but is not on the Bills. He plays for the New York Jets.

The two Connors had never met until the 2019 NFL combine.

Worth noting: There are two Connor McGoverns and two Josh Allens in the NFL. One of both play in Buffalo. Neat.

Penn State boys

There is one player McGovern, 25, won’t need to build much chemistry with: Ryan Bates. The two were teammates on another team before.

The first is Penn State in college. The Bills traded for Bates after he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That same year, the Dallas Cowboys drafted McGovern in the third round of the draft.

Upon McGovern’s rookie deal in Dallas ending, he signed in Buffalo.

For those curious, McGovern and Bates are both in this fan graphic below for proof of Penn State purchase:

Having a great O-Line means more tuddies for the 🔵 and ⚪️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/AeyBl4rDhx — 🔵WeAreGraphix🏈⚪️ (@WeAreGraphix) June 11, 2017

Contract details

The Bills signed McGovern to a three-year deal worth $22.350 million deal per Spotrac. Of that, $11M is guaranteed and the average salary is $7.45M. McGovern earns an $8M signing bonus.

The cap hit for 2023, perhaps most importantly because of the difficulties the team had making space this offseason, is $4M. Buffalo can save $4.45M by cutting McGovern in the third year of the contract.

The Bills added a fourth-year dead-cap hit to the end of McGovern’s deal as well. He would become a free agent but McGovern would still count $2M against the club for one additional year.

Injury history

McGovern has only really suffered one serious injury in his career. A pectoral injury caused McGovern to miss his entire rookie year. Since then, he’s been relatively healthy, playing and starting in a double-digit amount of contests the past three seasons each.

Very tough

According to the Dallas Morning News, at one point, McGovern had his ankle taped for a game. In warmups, he injured his elbow. Still, he got back out there and played.

Who was his opponent? The Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. McGovern will not back down.

PFF grade & play style

McGovern a bit poorly in Pro Football Focus‘ metrics in 2023. His overall grade was a 52.2. However, basing it off PFF, Buffalo is getting an upgrade in protecting their quarterback. McGovern’s pass-blocking mark as a solid 74.8. He allowed just two sacks and 23 QB pressures last season.

In addition, McGovern is versatile. That is a staple for the Bills offensive line under the watch of head coach Sean McDermott. McGovern can play guard on both sides of the O-line and at center.

Upon kicking over to center in a pinch for the Cowboys once upon a time, he told the team’s website changing positions was “like riding a bike.”

Clean player

That versatility evidently does not come with penalty struggles. In his entire career, McGovern has been flagged for two penalties. That’s it.

In fact, one of them from just last season he spoke up about and thought it wasn’t warranted.

“Once I felt the back go past me, I let go,” McGovern said according to Fansided. “I didn’t grab anything. The ref said I tried to restrict him, tried to tackle him. Watching it on the replay, watching it on the iPad, I still don’t see it.”

The boy can eat

McGovern is going to fit right in when he comes to Buffalo. Not only did he reveal via his Instagram account that he likes to cook. His meal that he made himself once upon a time?

Pizza and wings.

He’s going to enjoy his stay with the Bills more than he knows already. No word on blue cheese or ranch just yet, stay tuned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK93rxfneUC/?hl=en

Cool news and bad news

Cool: McGovern grew up in Lopez, PA. It’s in central Pennsylvania so in signing with the Bills, he’ll be getting closer to his roots.

Bad news: He was not an Eagles fan growing up. He was not a Steelers fan. Admitting it once upon a time: McGovern liked the Patriots… Ouch.

Growing up in PA, McGovern revealed via the Associated Press that he played numerous sports including soccer, baseball and basketball.

Has Josh's humor

If you’re curious about chemistry, enter Will Ferrell.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has often said he is a big fan of the comedy legend. Once upon a time, McGovern made a revelation…

“Step Brothers” starring Ferrell is his favorite movie.

Best friends? Who knows… but a perfect gif for this tweet:

Connor McGovern says he thinks his versatility to play all three interior spots will help him out. He's only been to Texas once, he likes run blocking because he enjoys putting dudes in the dirt, and his favorite movie is Step Brothers. pic.twitter.com/I0wqMeTEt0 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 27, 2019

