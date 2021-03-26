Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

10 things to know about new Bills DL Efe Obada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills recently signed their most interesting player in a long time.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada signed a one-year deal with the team last week. The 28-year-old is as unique off the field as he is on it, so you’ll want to get to know him.

With that, here are 10 things to know about the Bills’ new defender:

Inspiring upbringing

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Surface level, we don't see many NFL players from London or Nigeria. Obada covers both bases, but that's simply not doing his story justice. We'll let the Panthers' official team website explain:

Obada’s journey is incredible. He was born in Nigeria, and when he was 10 years old, he and his sister were trafficked to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands and abandoned on London streets before social services stepped in.

Easiest player in recent memory to root for on the Bills? Obada is for us.

Semi-pro ball

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

So how did that incredible story end up playing for the Panthers and Bills? Obada actually didn't first play football until he was 21 and in college in London. He ended up playing for the London Warriors of the British American Football Leagues. Those are semi-pro leagues in England, Scotland and Wales. From there, he entered the NFL's International Pathway Program, the same system that sent the Bills running back Christian Wade. Obada eventually went to the Cowboys because a former London coach was there, to then the Chiefs, to the Falcons and he then finally found a longer-term home with the Panthers. He became the first player from the IPP to make a 53-man roster.

Praised Christian Wade

Panthers' Efe Obada (94) and Bills' Christian Wade. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

And yes, Obada and Wade are buddies. In August 2019 via the Sporting News, Obada said he thought Wade was the better athlete. "Christian is already a pro, he was a pro long before I was," Obada said. "We just bounce off each other." That timing of the comment came when the Panthers and the Bills were holding offseason workouts together. The two were chumming around at those practices: https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1374760420439904258

The UK follows him

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada . Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Being from London and the NFL's most-successful Londoner, the UK follows him and his career a lot. The Bills are about to get some international headlines in 2021 because of Obada. A quick Google search will show Obada coverage via many media outlets across the pond, such as: Sky Sports, Daily Mail, Daily Star, and The Guardian. Obada also talked to The Independent about being a free agent in February:

“The sky is the limit. I’ve proven this year that I can play anywhere on the defensive line and be a contributing factor. No matter what happens next, teams know what they’re going to get from me – the guy that comes out first and is the last to leave. It’s exciting.”

Versatile

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada. Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Obada touched on it above, but moving away from his background for a second, on the field he's a very versatile player. With the Bills he'll play in a 4-3 front likely at defensive end. But if he is asked to jump inside, he can do that as well and rush the passer from the middle like Ed Oliver is tasked with. Obada has played in a 3-4 defensive front with the Panthers as well.

This Bills connection

Efe Obada #94 of the Panthers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Why yes, Obada did play for the Panthers... but didn't until 2017. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were already gone. But there's another key connection for the Bills: Eric Washington. He is Buffalo's defensive line coach and held that same role and others with the Panthers. He worked with Obada, first hand. Obada previously was very praiseful of Washington when speaking to the Panthers' team website:

“Coach E (defensive coordinator Eric Washington) told me it’s going to be harder to hold onto it than it was to obtain it. And I know how hard I worked to obtain it,” Obada said. “If anything happens, I know that because of the training here and the environment I’ve been in, I can go anywhere and survive. This has instilled the belief in myself that I needed.”

In addition, Obada also played with Bills defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler while with the Panthers, plus linebacker Andre Smith.

Lucky to play in 2020

Efe Obada of Panthers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Obada was lucky to play in 2020... and good thing he did. He had a career-best season with 5.5 sacks. But he was really, really lucky. COVID-19 caused havoc for everyone last year and the NFL was part of that. For Obada, there was a much bigger twist. According to the Charlotte Observer, he almost didn't make it back to Carolina. He explained that he decided to leave his offseason life in London early in mid-March. If he hadn't done so when he did, he would have been locked out. "I kind of made the decision to come early in mid-March to avoid that and I actually missed the travel ban by two days. That was crazy," Obada said.

Sacked some guy once

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

We've talked about Obada's crazy journey to the NFL. Along that route, the name Tom Brady didn't come up much. Or ever. Last season in Week 10, Obada set another UK record: The first Brit to sack Brady. After that game, he had a laugh about it. “First of all I’d have said who is Tom Brady?” Obada said when asked what he would say 10 years ago about bringing down Brady. “I didn’t know anything about football but afterwards, when I started playing, if somebody had said that then I wouldn’t believe them," Obada added via the Daily Star. “I’m happy, I’m real chuffed. Anybody that comes after me from the academy, I did it first, I sacked Tom Brady." Now well informed with football, Obada has a new target he's gunning for and Bills Mafia will like this one: Patrick Mahomes. "I was this close (he gestures with his fingers) to getting Mahomes, too, " Obada said to the Daily Mail. "He just ran out of the pocket. And just beat me with his feet." Obada also was the last player to sack Saints QB Drew Brees during the 2020 season. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer retired this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also on his list of sacked QBs. https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1346078934262284288

Needs to try this Buffalo food

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada, Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

If you take one look at Obada's social media account on Twitter, you can tell one thing quickly: He loves his food. A lot of Obada's takes involve talking food in London and in one thought in particular, Obada said this type of food is better in the UK: Chinese food. Can Buffalo's Chinese food change his mind?: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1182039650015338497 No thoughts from Obada on wings just yet... but he does like them. He said they are a 'must" while watching the Super Bowl: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1358426044714405888

Man City bought him too

Efe Obada of Panthers. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Any English Primer League fan knows that if Manchester City was a baseball team, they'd be more similar to the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox as opposed to... the Pittsburgh Pirates or Baltimore Orioles. Yes, we're talking payroll. But City decided to spend some dough on recruiting England's most popular NFL player, too. Man City guy confirmed: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1046382691833327617

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Ivica Zubac with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/25/2021

  • Reports: Marquette hires Texas coach Shaka Smart after Longhorns' first-round tournament exit

    Texas won the Big 12 tournament to earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. And then the Longhorns lost to Abilene Christian.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • ESPN analyst says Patriots had the ‘most head-scratching move’ of free agency

    His logic isn't terrible on this one.

  • Browns attracting free agents looking to win, not cash in

    The Cleveland Browns are attracting a different kind of NFL free agent, one that wants to win instead of break the bank

  • Opinion: After a quiet trade deadline, can the Lakers swing big on the buyout market?

    With the trade deadline past, the Lakers will look to upgrade the roster on the buyout market with targets like LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/21/2021

  • Dwight Howard receives Lakers ring, gets ejected in night that only Dwight Howard can have

    Dwight got into it with Montrezl Harrell.

  • How LaVar and LaMelo Ball outsmarted the student-athlete industrial complex

    The NBA’s most notorious father gave plenty of prophecies that failed to come true. But it’s hard to argue his plans for his youngest son haven’t worked out LaMelo Ball was enjoying a brilliant rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP Late last Sunday, as we the punters were still smarting from the chaos of the NCAA tournament’s opening rounds, came more distressing news from the NBA: LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ dazzling young point guard, was in danger of missing the rest of the season after fracturing his wrist. As upsets go this was way worse than Florida falling to 15th-seeded Oral Roberts. This was like if WandaVision wrapped its season after the third episode. No! The full picture was only just coming into focus! The third overall selection in last year’s draft, Ball was the feelgood story of this NBA season: basketball’s enfant terrible made good. Great, even. Consider: He no-look passed his way off the bench in 20 games. He became the first player in 60 years to lead all rookies in points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break – at the tender age of 19 to boot. Since his promotion to the starting lineup in February, Ball had been averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals. That production didn’t just rate favorably among the league’s top floor generals; it had lifted Charlotte out of the Eastern Conference cellar and into postseason picture for the first time in years. Not since Muggsy Bogues was leading the fast break with Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson have the Hornets been this, well, buzz-worthy. Then late in the second quarter against the LA Clippers, Ball soared to the cup with his left hand, tumbled hard and awkwardly to the floor on his right hand – and the record scratched. Whatever optimism that could be taken from him battling through to the final buzzer was flattened in a hail of Woj bombs. Still: unfortunate as it is to see Ball’s coming-out party end so soon, it could have been much worse. It could have ended with him slinking off in an LSU or a USC jersey. And we all know who we have to thank for sparing him that cruel fate: his dad. It is hard to believe it’s been six years since we were introduced to LaVar Ball – the gruff, carnival-barking NFL washout who could give Earl Woods and Richard Williams a run for their sports dad hyperbole. When LaVar went public with his master plan to not just place sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo in the NBA but also build a shoe and apparel empire around them, basketball fans and gatekeepers mostly pointed and laughed at the outrageous claims the father made in the name of speaking his fever dreams into existence: that all three of his boys better begin their NBA careers as Lakers teammates – or else. That the Big Baller Brand would eclipse Nike and Adidas and UnderArmour. No question: this was comedy gold. When the thrill of Lonzo going second overall to the Lakers in the 2017 draft was quickly followed by LiAngelo’s international incident-inducing flameout with UCLA, suddenly all eyes were on the brace-face, Sideshow-Bobbed baby in the family, chucking away with abandon from 30 feet out or farther still. And when LaMelo’s Steph-like shot selection became a problem for his Chino Hills high school coach, and the hiring of an agent imperiled the boy’s years-old UCLA commitment, LaVar shipped his youngest to Lithuania and then on to Australia’s NBL for finishing. No question: this was an insane tactic even for the guy who said he could “kill” Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. After all, the pro prospects who break into the NBA from overseas tend to be, well, white Europeans not Black Americans. Brandon Jennings’s 2008 pact with the LBA’s Lottomatica Roma should have been the beginning of five-star recruits like him realizing that there was another way. But in the end, sadly, getting paid to play basketball and live in the Old World was nowhere near as seductive as getting shucked by the oldest con game in big-time sports: the NCAA. Give LaVar some credit here: He was right about his family brand being the value-add to the NCAA, not vice versa. And he was smart enough to appreciate the benefit of his teenage hoops prodigy getting handsomely paid to play against grown men before jumping to the NBA. Instead of being a prisoner to rudimentary college schemes, LaMelo became the ultimate facilitator for a disparate array of teammates, and all while alloying a mixture of coaching styles and philosophies. The intense hothousing didn’t just remake him into a surefire NBA lottery pick with an unselfish flare that has become his trademark; it made him even better out of the box than Lonzo – who only just became a more credible shooting threat this year, even as LaMelo came out swishing at a 45% clip. If LaMelo had gone to college and broken his wrist in the NCAA tournament rather than the NBA, the talk right now would be about how he could lose millions by dropping down the board in the upcoming draft. Indeed, one of the most striking parts of this year’s tournament has been Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, whose own NBA draft prospects could be dented by a foot injury, wearing a T-shirt hashtagged “NotNCAAProperty”. If LaMelo’s circuitous route to pro stardom doesn’t inspire the next generation of high school prospects, there are plenty of other examples. They could take a page from Darius Bazley, the G-Leaguer turned Oklahoma City star who bypassed a Syracuse commitment for an internship at New Balance. They could follow the Denver Nuggets’ RJ Hampton, selected 21 spots behind LaMelo, who also wound up in the NBL after improper contact with an agent complicated his college eligibility. They could be the guy on TV wearing the #NotNCAAProperty T-shirt during March Madness, or the guy hawking them for 20 bucks online while pocketing hundreds of thousands more to crash the boards in Israel or China. No, not all of LaVar’s prophecies came true. Lonzo is most certainly not better than Magic Johnson, LiAngelo couldn’t even hack it in the G-League and the Big Baller Brand is barely standing. And LaVar’s objectionable history with female journalists should not be forgotten. But no one can say he didn’t do right by his three boys, or save his best for the last one. LaMelo’s path to NBA superstardom may have seemed long, winding and ridiculous at the time. But now? In this economy? Any path that circumvents the exploitative student-athlete industrial complex is the right path. Sure, a player could always stumble along the way, but at least he’s guaranteed to have a lot more to cushion his fall than a T-shirt stuffed with so much irony.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Friday matches, tee times, how to watch

    Check out matches, tee times and TV information for Friday's round at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

  • Here’s what Leonard Floyd said after signing $64M deal with Rams

    Former Chicago Bears first-round bust, Leonard Floyd, cashed-in on a massive contract with the Rams this offseason.

  • Raiders given grade of ‘D+’ for free agency performance

    Raiders given grade of 'D+' for free agency performance

  • Jets sending big guns to Zach Wilson’s pro day

    General manager Joe Douglas is among the Jets' contingent attending BYU's pro day to watch Zach Wilson.

  • Phil Jackson blames Carmelo Anthony for Knicks downfall, tumultuous tenure

    Jackson doesn't hold back.

  • Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics trading Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green

    Jayson Tatum took to Instagram on Thursday to say goodbye to Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green after they were traded by the Celtics at the deadline.

  • Bears fans need to pump the brakes on Damien Williams

    The Chicago Bears added veteran running back Damien Williams, who's likely to provide nothing more than veteran depth.

  • Daryl Morey explains what might be next, why he believes in post-deadline Sixers

    Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey explained why he believes in the post-deadline Sixers and his approach on the buyout market. By Noah Levick

  • Cowboys best backup QB solution may reside in Prescott’s inspiration

    With Andy Dalton leaving Dallas for Chicago, who should backup Dak Prescott in 2021?

  • Dana White says Justin Gaethje ‘couldn’t be in a better position,’ even without UFC title shot

    UFC president Dana White assures that there's no need for Justin Gaethje to be frustrated about his current standing at lightweight.