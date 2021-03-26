10 things to know about new Bills DL Efe Obada

The Buffalo Bills recently signed their most interesting player in a long time.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada signed a one-year deal with the team last week. The 28-year-old is as unique off the field as he is on it, so you’ll want to get to know him.

With that, here are 10 things to know about the Bills’ new defender:

Inspiring upbringing

Inspiring upbringing

Surface level, we don't see many NFL players from London or Nigeria. Obada covers both bases, but that's simply not doing his story justice. We'll let the Panthers' official team website explain:

Obada’s journey is incredible. He was born in Nigeria, and when he was 10 years old, he and his sister were trafficked to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands and abandoned on London streets before social services stepped in.

Easiest player in recent memory to root for on the Bills? Obada is for us.

Semi-pro ball

Semi-pro ball

So how did that incredible story end up playing for the Panthers and Bills? Obada actually didn't first play football until he was 21 and in college in London. He ended up playing for the London Warriors of the British American Football Leagues. Those are semi-pro leagues in England, Scotland and Wales. From there, he entered the NFL's International Pathway Program, the same system that sent the Bills running back Christian Wade. Obada eventually went to the Cowboys because a former London coach was there, to then the Chiefs, to the Falcons and he then finally found a longer-term home with the Panthers. He became the first player from the IPP to make a 53-man roster.

Praised Christian Wade

Praised Christian Wade

And yes, Obada and Wade are buddies. In August 2019 via the Sporting News, Obada said he thought Wade was the better athlete. "Christian is already a pro, he was a pro long before I was," Obada said. "We just bounce off each other." That timing of the comment came when the Panthers and the Bills were holding offseason workouts together. The two were chumming around at those practices: https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1374760420439904258

The UK follows him

The UK follows him

Being from London and the NFL's most-successful Londoner, the UK follows him and his career a lot. The Bills are about to get some international headlines in 2021 because of Obada. A quick Google search will show Obada coverage via many media outlets across the pond, such as: Sky Sports, Daily Mail, Daily Star, and The Guardian. Obada also talked to The Independent about being a free agent in February:

“The sky is the limit. I’ve proven this year that I can play anywhere on the defensive line and be a contributing factor. No matter what happens next, teams know what they’re going to get from me – the guy that comes out first and is the last to leave. It’s exciting.”

Versatile

Versatile

Obada touched on it above, but moving away from his background for a second, on the field he's a very versatile player. With the Bills he'll play in a 4-3 front likely at defensive end. But if he is asked to jump inside, he can do that as well and rush the passer from the middle like Ed Oliver is tasked with. Obada has played in a 3-4 defensive front with the Panthers as well.

This Bills connection

This Bills connection

Why yes, Obada did play for the Panthers... but didn't until 2017. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were already gone. But there's another key connection for the Bills: Eric Washington. He is Buffalo's defensive line coach and held that same role and others with the Panthers. He worked with Obada, first hand. Obada previously was very praiseful of Washington when speaking to the Panthers' team website:

“Coach E (defensive coordinator Eric Washington) told me it’s going to be harder to hold onto it than it was to obtain it. And I know how hard I worked to obtain it,” Obada said. “If anything happens, I know that because of the training here and the environment I’ve been in, I can go anywhere and survive. This has instilled the belief in myself that I needed.”

In addition, Obada also played with Bills defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler while with the Panthers, plus linebacker Andre Smith.

Lucky to play in 2020

Lucky to play in 2020

Obada was lucky to play in 2020... and good thing he did. He had a career-best season with 5.5 sacks. But he was really, really lucky. COVID-19 caused havoc for everyone last year and the NFL was part of that. For Obada, there was a much bigger twist. According to the Charlotte Observer, he almost didn't make it back to Carolina. He explained that he decided to leave his offseason life in London early in mid-March. If he hadn't done so when he did, he would have been locked out. "I kind of made the decision to come early in mid-March to avoid that and I actually missed the travel ban by two days. That was crazy," Obada said.

Sacked some guy once

Sacked some guy once

We've talked about Obada's crazy journey to the NFL. Along that route, the name Tom Brady didn't come up much. Or ever. Last season in Week 10, Obada set another UK record: The first Brit to sack Brady. After that game, he had a laugh about it. “First of all I’d have said who is Tom Brady?” Obada said when asked what he would say 10 years ago about bringing down Brady. “I didn’t know anything about football but afterwards, when I started playing, if somebody had said that then I wouldn’t believe them," Obada added via the Daily Star. “I’m happy, I’m real chuffed. Anybody that comes after me from the academy, I did it first, I sacked Tom Brady." Now well informed with football, Obada has a new target he's gunning for and Bills Mafia will like this one: Patrick Mahomes. "I was this close (he gestures with his fingers) to getting Mahomes, too, " Obada said to the Daily Mail. "He just ran out of the pocket. And just beat me with his feet." Obada also was the last player to sack Saints QB Drew Brees during the 2020 season. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer retired this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also on his list of sacked QBs. https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1346078934262284288

Needs to try this Buffalo food

Needs to try this Buffalo food

If you take one look at Obada's social media account on Twitter, you can tell one thing quickly: He loves his food. A lot of Obada's takes involve talking food in London and in one thought in particular, Obada said this type of food is better in the UK: Chinese food. Can Buffalo's Chinese food change his mind?: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1182039650015338497 No thoughts from Obada on wings just yet... but he does like them. He said they are a 'must" while watching the Super Bowl: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1358426044714405888

Man City bought him too

Man City bought him too

Any English Primer League fan knows that if Manchester City was a baseball team, they'd be more similar to the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox as opposed to... the Pittsburgh Pirates or Baltimore Orioles. Yes, we're talking payroll. But City decided to spend some dough on recruiting England's most popular NFL player, too. Man City guy confirmed: https://twitter.com/EfeObadaUK/status/1046382691833327617

