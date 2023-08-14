10 things Greater Akron high school football fans should know heading into the season

Nordonia's Israel Petite is one of many standouts this season in a Greater Akron area that is ripe with talent.

Great storylines develop in high school football as the season goes on.

Some are there before things even start.

With that in mind, the USA Today Network compiled 10 things fans should know heading into the 2023 season.

There is going to be some phenomenal football being played on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this fall.

Here’s a look at what we think is can’t-miss action:

1. Hoban is positively loaded this season

Devin Bell and Jordan Pritchard-Sewell are just two of many superstars for Hoban this season.

Yeah, the Knights lost Mr. Football Lamar Sperling and JacQai Long’s family had to move back to West Virginia for business reasons. Hoban still has 12 players with Division I offers and eight of them have Power Five offers. This team did not take even a single step back.

2. Speaking of Hoban, there’s a fantastic freshman coming in

Brayton Feister.

Write the name down. Commit it to memory. The ninth grader is already 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and can play linebacker and defensive end as well as running back. He already runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, squats 46 and is a three-time junior state champ in wrestling. There have only been 10 of those by the way.

3. East has the makings for being an exciting team

Graduating senior Justin Cox isn’t behind center, but this team will be fun to watch. Ibraheem Kamara, Ziaire Stevens, Debo Mitchell, Luther Darisaw and Armani Holloway are the names to remember for the Dragons.

4. Wide receivers are the name of the game this season

Last season, it was Tallmadge’s Collin Dixon and Green’s Zach Baglia. This season, Baglia is back, but there are very good wideouts in Walsh’s Milan Parris, Nordonia’s Israel Petite and Hoban’s Payton Cook. St. Vincent-St. Mary has a combo of SirCharles Gordon and Daniel Ajose. So does Medina in Austin Knowles and Jack Wojciak.

5. Wadsworth has a solid sophomore class coming through that should make noise

Wadsworth quarterback Will Stack and a big sophomore class should have the Grizzlies moving in the right direction.

Will Stack and Kyle Figuray are going to make the Grizzlies very good, but it’s the second-year kids who are the future. Look for sophomores Gavin Madigan (RB/DB), Calix Lemp (WR/DB), Colton Leavitt (TE/DE), Gabe Ludtke (OL), Jacob Earnest (LB) and Merit Fortner (DL) to do big things this season.

6. The two-headed quarterback system at St. Vincent-St. Mary should cause fits

St. Vincent-St. Mary quarterback Gabe Mansel, pictured, and Markelle Carter are ready for a special season this year with the Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish have established wide receivers. They also have solid quarterbacks in Markelle Carter and Gabe Mansel. The two combined for 852 yards passing and seven touchdowns last season. Coach Terry Cistone plans to implement the two-quarterback system this season.

Greater Akron high school football: 10 players we can't wait to watch during the 2023 season

7. Watch out for Charlie Lambes at Woodridge

A torn labrum knocked Lambes out of action after six weeks. The senior is back and ready to make up for lost time. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior is back and wants to build on a junior year in which he passed for 215.0 yards per game and threw for 15 touchdowns.

8. Stevie Diamond will take another step forward

Stevie Diamond will only get better this season for Buchtel.

Diamond and the Griffins were one of the best stories of the postseason last year. While a good chunk of the defensive line graduated, quarterback Diamond didn’t. His 1,920 yards passing and 21 touchdowns should only increase.

9. Ian Ludwig will pick up right where he left off for Hudson

Former quarterback Jagger Pallay is now making music in Nashville, but Ludwig is back at running back for the Explorers. He rushed for 2,193 yards and 26 touchdowns last season behind Virginia Tech commit Tommy Ricard and Jake Clapper. Those three are back and Hudson should run, run and then run some more.

Danny Stoddard will continue to dominate for Medina

Stoddard was the offensive player of the year in Division I when he set school records with 5,035 yards passing and 58 touchdowns. Brennan Schramm is at Ohio State, but Knowles and Wojciak bring back a combined 2,716 yards receiving and 32 touchdowns.

