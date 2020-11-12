10 things Cowboys have to change during bye week

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-7; a place no one imagined when predicting how the 2020 season would play out. Of course, no one predicted how the calendar year would play out either, but here the country is, entering another phase of lockdowns.

The Cowboys haven’t been able to lock anyone down, and are no longer capable of scoring at will either, making the entire process of watching them so painful an entire fan base is overjoyed at the slightest glimmer of adequate quarterback play. The reality is, whether or not the front office says the quiet part out loud, there isn’t anything left to play for this season. The players and the coaches need to use the remaining seven games after the bye week in order look towards the future.

Here are a few ways Mike McCarthy, his staff and his roster need to move forward down the stretch of the season.

For goodness sakes, play Bradlee Anae

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

6 snaps. That's how many defensive plays the fifth-round pick out of Utah has been on the field for through nine games. He's been inactive or a DNP just once, but he's been relegated to special teams duty. When Everson Griffen was released, it was spoken about as an opportunity to get Anae on the field more, in addition to Dorance Armstrong and Randy Gregory but (rightfully so) the majority of those chances have gone to Gregory. Anae was seen as a try-hard prospect when it came to his numerous sacks as a Ute, not superb athleticism. Maybe he doesn't have what it takes to make it in the uber-athletic NFL, but over the course of the final seven games it would be good to see him on the field in some capacity, to get the game reps that are invaluable in a young player's development.

Play Francis Bernard instead of Sean Lee

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

What are we even doing here? Sean Lee should've been traded to a contender to give him a chance to go to a winner to end his career, but even though he didn't, it doesn't make a ton of sense to play him instead of the youngster. Bernard was a standout in training camp, and getting him reps over a player who will likely retire in the offseason seems to be the only option.

7-week tryout for Chidobe Awuzie

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

I started writing this before Trevon Diggs was lost for 4-6 weeks with a broken foot, but this is even more dire now. The front office has to know whether or not Awuzie is worth making a contract offer of any size to retain, or if the club has to go out and draft a corner high in 2021. Awuzie has never been much of anything; they let a shutdown corner in Byron Jones go because he doesn't get picks. Awuzie gets picked on, so his fate would seem to be sealed. But if he shows up well down the stretch, he could earn himself a respectable contract either in Dallas or elsewhere, which would result in a comp pick for the Cowboys in 2022.

Name Garrett Gilbert the starter

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully the front office was just doing the diplomatic thing by saying Andy Dalton is getting his job back whenever healthy. Right now there are no indications when that may be as the backup is still in concussion protocol and dealing with COVID-19. Gilbert, as I've been saying since before he started against Pittsburgh, is the only player on the roster who has a legit shot of being Prescott's backup in 2021, thus he's the only player who should be seeing snaps down the stretch of the season. Dalton is gone, Ben DiNucci seems to need at least one more year of seasoning. Cooper Rush is Cooper Rush, no thanks.

Play Ron'Dell Carter (formerly release Tyrone Crawford)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

They absolutely won't but they absolutely should have prior to the COVID-19 designation. Crawford is the quintessential progress stopper; he's likely not going to be a high rotational guy moving forward after this season. They needed to try and trade him, but that window closed, and now there won't be much savings after he's back eligible. If they had moved him before Sunday they would've saved $4 million in cap space. The bad contract that just keeps on getting worse around every turn. Now, Dallas got do-over with the waiver claim of Ron'Dell Carter. Dallas signed the JMU product as a UDFA but to their practice squad. He was poached by the Indianapolis Colts, but recently released and now is back with Dallas; this time with the big club. Dallas shouldn't waste the opportunity and he should be placed in the rotation to get game reps and hopefully by the end of the season they will know whether or not he can take Crawford's role as the player who can move up and down the line as needed.

Play Luke Gifford

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)Remember him? The coaching staff apparently doesn't. While Leighton Vander Esch and Sean Lee were sidelined, Mike Nolan had Jaylon Smith and Joe Thomas playing 100% of the snaps, leaving Gifford on the bench. A holdover from the Rod Marinelli-Kris Richard regime, Gifford seemed to show promise during 2019 camp and preseason, but this staff never saw it. He should get some rotational snaps down the stretch just to see what the options are; Dallas could be reshuffling the linebacker spot this offseason.

Play Zack Martin at tackle so you can see Connor McGovern

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) protects quarterback Dak Prescott during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland won 49-38. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

McCarthy is talking out both sides of his neck here. He says the most important thing for the OL is continuity and familiarity, but also says that they spend time in practice working Martin on the outside. Which is it? Last week was the perfect opportunity. Tyler Biadasz practiced all week, then came up lame in warmups, putting Joe Looney back at center. So your continuity was out the window. Would've been the perfect time to insert Connor McGovern at right guard and move Martin outside. Get some intel on McGovern so you know what combinations you're comfortable with in 2021.

Play Connor Williams at left tackle

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Seriously, why is Cam Erving even a thing? He hasn't been bad in pass protection, especially not compared to Terence Steele on the right side, but his run blocking has been horrible. There has to be consideration from Tyron Smith about retiring one of these years, possibly this offseason. Spend the second half of the season learning if Connor Williams, whose strength and ability to block in a phone booth are his biggest deficiencies, has the ability to play left tackle. Just find out with game film. It's not like you're risking Prescott's health. This is the time to do it.

Rest Ezekiel Elliott

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Aside from his hamstring injury that made him a pregame decision against the Steelers, there's no point in running your workhorse back into the dirt if the season isn't going anywhere. Despite all of the vitriol in his direction, Elliott is fifth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Yes, there's something to him reaching 1,000 rushing yards (currently at 572) but in the grand scheme of things, him having a light workload in 2020 could mean wonders for 2021 and beyond.

Play Reggie Robinson

You drafted him in the fourth round. For some reason, you moved him to safety. With the way that free-agent-to-be Xavier Woods has been playing, and the litany of poor corners being trot out every week, how is Robinson still inactive every week. Perhaps Diggs' injury will change that, but this man needs some game action. Even if it's just in garbage time at first, let him see the field in these final seven games.

