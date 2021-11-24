10 things Alabama fans should be thankful for

It’s that time of year, Crimson Tide fans. The season of overeating and regretting it the next morning is upon us. With just a couple of days remaining until Thanksgiving, it’s a good time to reflect and realize what we should be thankful for. And my goodness, Alabama faithful, we have a lot to be thankful for.

Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

You couldn’t ask for more than having the greatest head coach in football history roaming your favorite team’s sideline.

Under Saban, Alabama has had more success than any program ever has in the same span, and he isn’t even done yet!

Since 2007, Saban has coached the Tide to a 180-24 record (on the field), 14 bowl wins in 19 appearances, nine SEC West titles, seven SEC championships and six national championships.

You would be hard-pressed to find a program that can match those numbers in any era.

While we may never know what the future holds, we know for sure that the present is magical. The run Alabama football is on under coach Saban will be talked about for ages.

Thank God for Nick Saban.

Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 13: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide slides for extra yards during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bryce Young, still just a sophomore, looks like he may be the best Alabama quarterback in program history by the time his college career is over.

There have been a few great guys at that spot recently, but something about the poise that Young shows under pressure and the confidence he displays speaks to me.

Even after a mistake, which hasn’t happened a whole lot this year (he’s only thrown three interceptions), he remains cool-headed and goal-oriented.

Young has thrown for 3,584 yards and 38 touchdowns with at least three games remaining in the season to pile on the stats and add quality wins to his NFL Draft resume.

Young will have to contribute at least another year for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide before he will be eligible for the NFL Draft.

Needless to say, Tide fans, I’m very thankful to have Bryce Young as my QB.

Another great recruiting class on the way

Alabama has dominated the country in recruiting since Saban’s arrival in 2007. This is something that still hasn’t changed. Presently, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 2 in the recruiting rankings with plenty of opportunities to sign the best class in 2022 still out there.

It’s hard to imagine the Crimson Tide falling out of relevancy anytime soon while their recruiting classes remain atop the rankings year in and year out.

Will Anderson

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after making a tackle against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr is having an incredible season. The man has been on a mission since day one and it has been obvious, painfully so for whoever may have a football on his person.

18 national championships

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (left), head coach Nick Saban, and linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) celebrate winning the 2016 CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Alabama won 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans ought to be thankful for having the most successful football program of all-time.

This run the Tide is on under Nick Saban is a unique one, for sure, but Alabama racked up 12 national titles before Saban came to town.

All he did was add another six to the top.

Tradition

Alabama fans gather for the Alabama Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., before the New Mexico State game on Saturday September 7, 2019.

When you’re talking about tradition, no other team in the nation can match the legacy that is Alabama football.

From Denny Chimes to the Walk of Champions, to all of those national titles and SEC championships, tradition runs deep in Tuscaloosa.

Nate Oats

Not only is the Alabama football team experiencing success, the basketball squad under head coach Nate Oats is morphing into a serious contender in the SEC as well as on the national stage.

Alabama AD Greg Byrne hired Oats in 2019 from Buffalo, and he hasn’t disappointed during his three-year tenure.

Oats helped the Crimson Tide win both the regular season and SEC Tournament Championship in the conference.

This season he has his team up to 4-0 with a long way to go.

Alabama fans should be excited to see where Oats could take the Tide.

JD Davison

Calhoun’s JD Davison (3) celebrates after dunking the ball at Calhoun High School in Letohatchee, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Calhoun defeated Central-Hayneville 93-83.

Jc Bballcalch 25

JD Davison is Alabama basketball’s five-star Freshman out of Letohatchee, Ala.

He gives the Tide a real shot to make a deep run through the postseason.

By the time conference play begins Davison should be a legitimate All-American contender.

A good basketball team

Alabama guard JD Davison (3) shoots a three-point basket from the corner against Oakland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

While JD Davison may be the best player on the team for now, overall the squad is rich with talent.

Jaden Shackelford was Alabama’s leading scorer last season and decided to return for another round after testing the transfer portal.

Jahvon Quinerly returned from last year’s team, as well. Quinerly is a talented guard that has a knack for driving through the lane for tough points.

Elsewhere, freshman big man Charles Bediako is a 7-0 center providing ample size to the Crimson Tide rotation.

The collective talent on this team has the ability to take them far.

Be sure to mark your calendars with the Alabama men’s basketball schedule so you can witness the magic.

Alabama's professional athletes

TUSCALOOSA, AL – SEPTEMBER 26: Derrick Henry #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama currently has 54 players on NFL rosters, which is one more than a full team, and will likely add even more over the next few years.

Many of Alabama’s alumni that play in the NFL do so successfully.

Derrick Henry, for instance, is arguably (or not) the best running back in football. Although he suffered an injury this year, we’re all excited to watch him return next season.

The Tide has recently started a push for the NBA, as well.

Six former Crimson Tide basketball players are now on NBA rosters.

Overall, we have a lot to be thankful for as Alabama fans.

The script A is a symbol that elicits fear out of its opponents, and it’s just one more thing we should be proud of and thankful for.

