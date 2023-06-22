10 Texas A&M football players make Phil Steeles’ preseason All-SEC honors, with multiple notable players missing

The great Phil Steele, one of the country’s more renowned college football publishers, recently released his newest CFB preview magazine ahead of the 2023 season.

Focusing on the preseason All-SEC honors section, the usual suspects of Alabama, Georgia, and LSU was well represented. At the same time, Texas A&M, coming off of its disappointing 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign, received a total of ten player selections ranging from 2nd team, 3rd team, and 4th team honors, with multiple stars in the making surprisingly left off the list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Two Aggies received second-team designations, including do-it-all wide receiver Ainias Smith as a punter returner and senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson. Ainias Smith also made the third team as a wide receiver, joining senior OL Layden Robinson and senior strong safety Demani Richardson.

Six of the ten Aggies selected received fourth-team honors, including junior center Bryce Foster, sophomore tight end Donovan Green, junior offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree, junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, sophomore defensive back Bryce Anderson, and senior punter Nik Constantinou, joining Layden Robinson as the only two players to receive the same honors last offseason.

🔟 Aggies on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC Team 👍 pic.twitter.com/EYLUtSKLmQ — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 21, 2023

Missing from the list is notable fashion, sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, who ended the 2022 season on a high note, and what is sure to be a formidable wide receiver duo in Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, who both combined for 1,259 receiving yards last season. Either way, the Texas A&M roster is built from top to bottom to rebound and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff if all the pieces fall into place.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

2024 4-star Tight end Eric Karner has committed to Texas A&M Ranking the five toughest defenses the Texas A&M offense will face in 2023 2025 4-star Safety Sael Reyes, brother of former Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson, is trending towards the Aggies

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire