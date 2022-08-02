10 of Texas’ biggest recruiting misses over the last several cycles

While Texas has found success on the recruiting trail as of late, there were some painful misses on in-state players over the last several cycles.

It’s no secret that the Longhorns must recruit well within the state and keep the top players in the country at home. While both Texas A&M and Texas have made strides in this department recently, several top prospects are still opting for Ohio State, Alabama or elsewhere.

When looking at some of the biggest recruiting misses over the last few years, a couple of the targets were in Texas’ own backyard. Austin native and five-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson comes to mind.

There were also several in-state recruits that Texas once held a verbal commitment from, but couldn’t close the deal by signing day and ultimately lost the prospect to another program.

Throughout the Tom Herman era, some of the top prospects in the country weren’t even offered. Or if they were, they weren’t heavily pursued. Does five-star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba ring a bell?

Elsewhere around the state, the Longhorns missed out on legacy prospects such as five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer.

In no particular order, here are some of the most painful recruiting misses for Longhorn fans recently from within the state of Texas. Rankings reflect 247Sports composite.

Five-star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2020

Rockwall, TX native

Signed with Ohio State

No. 5 WR in the country

No. 5 overall prospect in Texas

Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2018

Bellaire, TX native

Signed with Alabama

No. 5 WR in the country

No. 3 overall prospect in Texas

Five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2021

Fort Worth, TX native

Signed with Alabama

No. 2 OT in the country

No. 2 overall prospect in Texas

Five-star QB Quinn Ewers

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network

Class of 2021

Southlake, TX native

Signed with Ohio State

No. 1 QB in the country

No. 1 overall prospect in Texas

Five-star CB Denver Harris

Class of 2022

Houston, TX native

Signed with Texas A&M

No. 4 CB in the country

No. 6 overall prospect in Texas

Five-star WR Garrett Wilson

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Class of 2019

Austin, TX native

Signed with Ohio State

No. 2 WR in the country

No. 3 overall prospect in Texas

Four-star S Bryce Anderson

Class of 2022

Beaumont, TX native

Signed with Texas A&M

No. 8 S in the country

No. 12 overall prospect in Texas

Four-star WR Quentin Johnston

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2020

Temple, TX native

Signed with TCU

No. 14 WR in the country

No. 9 overall prospect in Texas

Four-star APB JK Dobbins

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2017

La Grange, TX native

Signed with Ohio State

No. 2 APB in the country

No. 6 overall prospect in Texas

Five-star OL Donovan Jackson

Class of 2021

Bellaire, TX native

Signed with Ohio State

No. 1 IOL in the country

No. 4 overall prospect in Texas

