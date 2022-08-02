10 of Texas’ biggest recruiting misses over the last several cycles
While Texas has found success on the recruiting trail as of late, there were some painful misses on in-state players over the last several cycles.
It’s no secret that the Longhorns must recruit well within the state and keep the top players in the country at home. While both Texas A&M and Texas have made strides in this department recently, several top prospects are still opting for Ohio State, Alabama or elsewhere.
When looking at some of the biggest recruiting misses over the last few years, a couple of the targets were in Texas’ own backyard. Austin native and five-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson comes to mind.
There were also several in-state recruits that Texas once held a verbal commitment from, but couldn’t close the deal by signing day and ultimately lost the prospect to another program.
Throughout the Tom Herman era, some of the top prospects in the country weren’t even offered. Or if they were, they weren’t heavily pursued. Does five-star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba ring a bell?
Elsewhere around the state, the Longhorns missed out on legacy prospects such as five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer.
In no particular order, here are some of the most painful recruiting misses for Longhorn fans recently from within the state of Texas. Rankings reflect 247Sports composite.
Five-star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Class of 2020
Rockwall, TX native
Signed with Ohio State
No. 5 WR in the country
No. 5 overall prospect in Texas
Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Class of 2018
Bellaire, TX native
Signed with Alabama
No. 5 WR in the country
No. 3 overall prospect in Texas
Five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Class of 2021
Fort Worth, TX native
Signed with Alabama
No. 2 OT in the country
No. 2 overall prospect in Texas
Five-star QB Quinn Ewers
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network
Class of 2021
Southlake, TX native
Signed with Ohio State
No. 1 QB in the country
No. 1 overall prospect in Texas
Five-star CB Denver Harris
I’m Stayin Home #GigEm pic.twitter.com/V1lpKJLrTX
— Denver Harris (@DenvoBandz) December 18, 2021
Class of 2022
Houston, TX native
Signed with Texas A&M
No. 4 CB in the country
No. 6 overall prospect in Texas
Five-star WR Garrett Wilson
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Class of 2019
Austin, TX native
Signed with Ohio State
No. 2 WR in the country
No. 3 overall prospect in Texas
Four-star S Bryce Anderson
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/C3Wc72TSAc
— Bryce Anderson (@BryceAnderson_1) April 12, 2022
Class of 2022
Beaumont, TX native
Signed with Texas A&M
No. 8 S in the country
No. 12 overall prospect in Texas
Four-star WR Quentin Johnston
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Class of 2020
Temple, TX native
Signed with TCU
No. 14 WR in the country
No. 9 overall prospect in Texas
Four-star APB JK Dobbins
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Class of 2017
La Grange, TX native
Signed with Ohio State
No. 2 APB in the country
No. 6 overall prospect in Texas
Five-star OL Donovan Jackson
COMMITTED⭕️…
LONG LIVE THE BROTHERHOOD‼️
O-H!!
🎨: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ZAkBb7Nfx0
— Donovan Jackson (@D_jack78) January 8, 2020
Class of 2021
Bellaire, TX native
Signed with Ohio State
No. 1 IOL in the country
No. 4 overall prospect in Texas
1
1