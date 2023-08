10 new teams crash Idaho high school football rankings. See who made the cut from 5A to 1A

The latest Idaho high school football state media poll welcomes two new teams in 5A, three new teams in 4A and a new No. 1 in 2A.

Mountain View and Post Falls climbed into the top 5 for the first team in 5A. Burley, Emmett and Twin Falls joined the crowded 4A rankings, and West Side climbed to the top spot in 2A.

See the full rankings from 5A to 1A Division II below.