10 teams with the best odds to win the CFB 2023 National Championship

After a very disappointing Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns and a narrow Week 3 win against the USF Bulls the Alabama Crimson Tide’s national championship odds seemed out the window. The Crimson Tide weren’t even in the top 20 teams with the best odds. Yet, as I always say, few people have gotten rich by betting against Nick Saban.

We are now entering Week 11 and the Crimson Tide are as much a part of the hunt as anyone. With only one loss and a clear path to being SEC Champions, the Tide have complete control over their own destiny. With road trips to Auburn and Kentucky this month, nothing is a given, but Alabama seems to keep finding ways to get better by the week.

See how the Tide’s 2023-24 national championship odds stack up against some of the other top contenders, according to BetMGM.

The Sooners have dropped games in back-to-back weeks against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With two losses on the season, the Sooners path to playoffs is over in 2023.

Penn State Nittany Lions +8000

With a loss to the Buckeyes already on their resume, the Nittany Lions have no room for error if they want to sneak into the playoffs. That theory will be put to the test this weekend as they take on Michigan in a real test to see how good this Penn State side is.

Texas Longhorns +1600

Texas has the best win in the country with a road victory against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They control their own path to the Playoffs so if Texas is really back, we will know soon enough.

Undefeated on the year with one of the most exciting offenses in the country has made Washington a fan favorite nationwide. Can they be the first Pac-12 school to make the Playoff since the Huskies last did it in 2017?

Despite having lost to the undefeated Huskies earlier in the year, the Ducks still have better odds to win this year’s national championship which I find very interesting. The Ducks still have both USC and Oregon State on the schedule before a potential PAC-12 championship game.

Alabama Crimson Tide +700

After dropping an early out of conference game against the Texas Longhorns many people wrote off the Tide’s national championship chances. Yet here we are with three weeks left in the season and the Crimson Tide control their own destiny to the Playoffs and have the fifth highest odds to win the whole thing.

Ohio State Buckeyes +700

Through the first two College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes have held the top spot for their impressive wins against Penn State and Notre Dame. However, from the eye test perspective, I don’t think we truly know how good Ohio State really is.

The Noles thumped LSU in a stand-alone Sunday game in Week 1 and immediately proved they were one of the top teams in the country and they just never looked back. Florida State still has Miami and Florida on the schedule which are always two of their toughest games.

Georgia Bulldogs +250

The back-to-back national champions shockingly don’t have the highest odds to win the 2023 title. The reason being is with a loss to Alabama in the SECCG and an otherwise uninspiring resume there is a chance the Dawgs get left out.

With a trip to Happy Valley this weekend and a date with Ohio State two weeks after that, it’s pretty remarkable Michigan still holds the top spot. However, they have probably been the best looking team from Week 1 up until now.

