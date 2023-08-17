10 takeaways from Vikings 2nd joint practice with Titans

The Minnesota Vikings took the field for the second of two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell values joint practices so much that he scheduled them on back-to-back weeks with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town next week.

“It will give us a tremendous opportunity to have four days of really good competition,” O’Connell said this spring in announcing the joint sessions. “I know both (Titans coach Mike) Vrabel and (Cardinals coach Jonathan) Gannon. Both of those guys, I have personal relationships with and know what kind of leaders they are. I know what kind of teams they’ll be bring here, ready to make sure we get some great work.”

The first day of joint practices showed us a lot and day two was no exception.

Multiple Vikings not practicing

Due to injuries, the Vikings have multiple players not practicing.

Mekhi Blackmon left practice with an injury

Injuries are a normal part of the game, including at practice. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks injured his LCL during Wednesday’s practice and Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon left practice on Thursday. Reports were that it was an arm and the prognosis is currently unknown.

Justin Jefferson makes crazy catch

The best wide receiver in the world is Justin Jefferson. He can do a little bit of everything and also do it with flair. During drills on Thursday, Jefferson made an insane one-handed catch and dit it looking incredibly smooth.

Just another routine one-handed catch from the best WR in the world: pic.twitter.com/CZY3it277s — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 17, 2023

A fight finally happened

Don’t mess with Garrett Bradbury. A small fight broke out during team drills where Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart didn’t like that Bradbury took him down so he took a swing at him. That caused Tart to get kicked out of practice.

And Tart has left the field. https://t.co/Nc2ZIB4mMS — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 17, 2023

Jeffrey Simmons continues to dominate practice

Jeffrey Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League and has proved it time and time again this week. He is dominating the Vikings offensive line and has verbally gotten into it with Jefferson. Tensions are high as is the competitive spirit.

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is at it again today in practice. Had some unprintable words for Justin Jefferson after a pass to the WR was broken up during a red-zone drill. Jefferson just caught a TD pass from Kirk Cousins, and went right back to the huddle chirping at Simmons. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 17, 2023

Christian Darrisaw is crushing defenders

One of the biggest knocks on Christian Darrisaw coming out of Virginia Tech was that he struggled to finish defenders. That has changed with the Vikings, leading me to believe that was a Virginia Tech coaching thing. Here, Darrisaw pancakes a defender back to the shadow realm.

Christian Darrisaw is a BULLY 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rb1fhe4afg — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 17, 2023

Danielle Hunter continues to thrive off the edge

During Wednesday’s practice, Danielle Hunter looked just as good as he always has. On Thursday, that continued as Hunter sacked Ryan Tannehill multiple times. That is something that will translate right away at the start of the season.

Danielle Hunter has already “sacked” Ryan Tannehill at least three times today. He’s cooking. Also Christian Darrisaw just pancaked someone on the other field. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 17, 2023

Kirk Cousins caught a touchdown pass and hit the griddy

It isn’t too often that you get to catch a pass as the starting quarterback, but Kirk Cousins did just that on Wednesday. Not only did he catch a touchdown pass, but he hit the Griddy right after. This is peak practice fun and something that Kevin O’Connell has allowed his players to do.

QB (RB) Kirk Cousins playing the role of RB, catching a touchdown, and doing the griddy. #Skol pic.twitter.com/GAoUMzkGVV — Dustin (@thatvikingsfan2) August 17, 2023

K.J. Osborn continues to impress

After the Vikings selected Addison in the first round, there were questions about whether or not K.J. Osborn would be starting or if that would go to Addison. If his performance in training camp is any indicator, Osborn will be the starter at wide receiver. He was getting open by creating separation in his route running and making catches all over the Titans defense on Thursday

KJ Osborn with a nice sideline TD catch! pic.twitter.com/Ums0rSXSr3 — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 17, 2023

Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn for a nice gain: pic.twitter.com/adwjk9xjiF — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 17, 2023

Trishton Jackson continues to state his case

After hurting his leg during practice earlier this month, Trishton Jackson didn’t appear to be in line for a roster spot. Now that he is back, Jackson is making a statement to earn that roster spot. He makes a great catch in the corner of the end zone where he created separation on a corner route.

The #Vikings 1’s and 2’s with back to back scores. This time Trishton Jackson with a nice sideline grab and team celebration. pic.twitter.com/rriABr2bgr — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 17, 2023

