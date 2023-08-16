10 takeaways from Vikings 1st joint practice with Titans

The Minnesota Vikings took the field for the first of two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell values joint practices so much that he scheduled them on back-to-back weeks with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town next week.

“It will give us a tremendous opportunity to have four days of really good competition,” O’Connell said this spring in announcing the joint sessions. “I know both (Titans coach Mike) Vrabel and (Cardinals coach Jonathan) Gannon. Both of those guys, I have personal relationships with and know what kind of leaders they are. I know what kind of teams they’ll be bring here, ready to make sure we get some great work.”

After day one of practice, here is what stood out the most.

Jordan Addison didn't practice

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is not practicing on Wednesday.

Vikings' attack limited in passing drills. Don't see Jordan Addison at practice, and still no T.J. Hockenson, who warmed up. Brandon Powell and Jalen Reagor getting more run. Lucky Jackson is back from injury. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 16, 2023

Is there cause for concern? I think it’s too early for that type of speculation, but it’s noteworthy as Addison did miss most of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Kevin O’Connell said after practice that it was due to light concussion symptoms and they hope to have him back by Monday.

Kevin O’Connell said Jordan Addison had some light concussion symptoms after going to the ground in a two-minute drill. He’s in the protocol, but O’Connell said the #Vikings hope to have him by Monday. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 16, 2023

Jalen Reagor working with the ones

When players are injured, others can take advantage and that is exactly what Jalen Reagor is hoping to do. He was seen working with the ones during practice. Considering his excellent performance against the Seahawks, it’s well deserved. A good performance in this scenario could skyrocket Reagor to a roster spot.

Jalen Reagor is playing with the 1st team offense (in 3 WR sets) today with rookie Jordan Addison absent from practice. — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 16, 2023

Defense is getting immense pressure

Brian Flores continues to bring pressure and is doing it now against multiple teams, including his own. They have terrorized the Titans’ offensive line and Danielle Hunter has looked great, including putting this tackle in a blender for a sack in team drills.

Brandon Powell continues to look great

Brandon Powell has looked good all training camp and that has continued into joint practices. He has looked explosive in and out of breaks and has avoided physicality from taking advantage of him. The route here is a simple out route, but he attacks the leverage of the cornerback with a harsh jab step to the inside before breaking out. The Vikings are going to have a hard time making decisions at wide receiver.

WR Brandon Powell continues to impress 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DYkHzRfVVv — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 16, 2023

Harrison Smith continues to thrive aroung the line of scrimmage

One thing that was so frustrating about Ed Donatell’s defense was the misuse of safety Harrison Smith. He was used mostly as a deep safety and that isn’t how to use him best. Flores seems to be changing things. Smith has spent more time around the line of scrimmage as a blitzer and decoy. Here, he swats the ball down for a PBU. This is the best way to use Smith and get the most out of him.

Harrison Smith with the pass breakup: pic.twitter.com/NcHWKURy3E — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 16, 2023

Justin Jefferson continues to be the best in the world

Justin Jefferson is simply the best wide receiver on planet earth. The way he moves and creates separation is special beyond reason. The intermediate level of the field is where he does the majority of his damage and it’s how to best win in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson: pic.twitter.com/8tW9hv6fls — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 16, 2023

Your daily reminder that Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ltDPef0Qsl — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) August 16, 2023

Could N'Keal Harry make the roster?

When the Vikings signed N’Keal Harry, nobody thought much of it. He was a first-round pick that hadn’t shown much at all, especially when it came to separating. He played well in his Vikings debut and continues to make plays on the field.

Mekhi Blackmon continues to impress

The Vikings third-round pick in April, Mekhi Blackmon started playing with the first team nickel in mandatory minicamp and that continued once pads came on in training camp. He has impressed with his technique and stickiness in coverage continuously, including some impressive reps against Justin Jefferson.

Treylon Burks carted off from practice

One of the more promising young wide receivers in the game today, Treylon Burks had his practice end abruptly due to a leg injury. He was carted off the field and it didn’t look good. Hoping for some good news once he is evaluated.

Treylon Burks carted off from practice…. https://t.co/wsVk73d7Wu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins finished practice with an interception, and that's okay

At the end of practice, the Vikings were on offense and conducting a two-minute drill. Kirk Cousins threw an interception to Roger McCreary on the second play to end practice. Honestly, that’s okay. The entire point of practice is to explore and identify boundaries and Cousins can learn from this once live reps occur.

Kirk Cousins picked off by Titans CB Roger McCreary to end the Vikings first-team offense’s 2-min drill after two plays. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 16, 2023

