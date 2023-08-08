10 takeaways from Vikings 11th training camp practice

The Minnesota Vikings just completed their 11th training camp practice and are three days away from kicking off against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The Vikings released their first depth chart of the season and there were some interesting takeaways. Some of those showed up at Vikings practice on Monday.

There were some highlights and frustrating things, but one thing we didn’t have was a major injury. I was at practice and came out of it with 10 takeaways.

1. Troy Dye had the play of day

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Training camp hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Troy Dye, but he had far and away his best day of training camp on Monday. He was making plays in the running game and being physical at the point of attack. He sealed his great practice with an incredible one-handed interception. With the linebacker room set up as is, Dye is in position to make the team.

Going the other way with it @tdye15dbtroy pic.twitter.com/pmj8OA5E18 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 8, 2023

2. We have a real kicking competition

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said in a press conference at the beginning of training camp that they had a genuine kicking competition. That is coming to fruition more and more as kicker Jack Podlesny is getting more reps in camp. He went 4/5 with his only miss on a 50-yard field goal and Greg Joseph went 5/6 with his miss coming from 37 yards. Will Podlesny pull it off like Ryan Wright last year? Time will tell.

3. The new receivers are a start contrast

USA Today Sports

The Vikings signed receivers N’Keal Harry and Jacob Copeland over the last two days. They were both at practice on Monday afternoon and looked completely different

Harry did not look good. He struggled getting separation and knocked over the hurdle that receivers run under when practicing breaks.

Copeland looked explosive in individual drills. He was working hard and snapped his cuts off sharply. Could there be something there with him? That remains to be seen, but he had a good start.

4. Andrew Booth Jr. returned to practice

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Things haven’t been great with Andrew Booth Jr. over the last week. He was out with an undisclosed injury and returned to practice on Monday. He didn’t stand out in a discernible way, but that isn’t always a bad thing as a defensive back. He looked like the athlete he was coming out of Clemson and that’s a good thing.

5. Joejuan Williams has his best day

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Listed as a second-team cornerback, Joejuan Williams lost his spot as the team’s nickel corner last week. He hadn’t done much to show out during practice, but he had his best day on Monday. Williams nearly picked off Kirk Cousins on a corner route, but barely missed getting his feet down in bounds. He did score an interception later on during practice which was also off of Cousins.

6. Andre Carter II has a long way to go

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

In his third practice with the Vikings, Andre Carter II showed his full range of abilities. He got a sack on a speed rush where he dipped his shoulder and got around Vederian Lowe. Later on, he got stonewalled very easily with power and didn’t show good hand usage. There is a long way to go with Carter, but a year or two in an NFL strength and conditioning program will help show if that potential is something or not.

7. Christian Darrisaw sits out team drills

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Pioneer Press’ Dane Mizutani reported that Christian Darrisaw got dinged up and sat out the end of practice. That explains why I saw him without his helmet during team drills. In his place was Vederian Lowe and he played well in his place. His footwork looks much cleaner and was using power to his advantage. There is sometimes good that comes from the bad and hopefully this isn’t a long-term thing.

8. The offense is starting to figure out the defense

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The defense was outplaying the offense for the majority of training camp, but they are starting to figure things out. Getting routes in behind the blitz and staying patient is going to be key in doing so. On one blitz, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn on a glance route for 40+ yards. Those plays are great to see and should come more and more throughout the rest of training camp.

9. Khyiris Tonga should be a starter

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

On the first depth chart released by the team, Khyiris Tonga was listed as the starting nose tackle. That should be what happens come week one and he played like that on Monday. He got his hands up really quick during team drills nearly leading to a PBU, looked good in one-on-ones and moved laterally really well against wide zone plays. Based on the performances we have seen from Tonga, you have to wonder if the Chicago Bears regret waiving him. They could use a player like Tonga.

10. Mekhi Blackmon is seeing the game slow down

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

You can see Mekhi Blackmon taking strides at each practice. He is getting more comfortable each day and the game looks slower for him. When the game gets slower, you don’t think as much and react quicker. That helps you make plays in the open field and Blackmon is doing that.

Other notables

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DL Esezi Otomewo is being lined up like a stand-up edge rusher at both 5T and 7T. Something to keep an eye on.

RB Kene Nwangwu didn’t participate in team or individual drills. RB Ty Chandler had a good day.

WR Brandon Powell was excellent and is a contender for Mr. Mankato.

CB/S Jay Ward worked mostly at cornerback. He has been splitting time with cornerback and safety.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81042,81051,81020,81004,80955,80986,80960]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire