10 takeaways from the top DL, edge rusher, LB performances at NFL Combine

Glenn Erby
·5 min read

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with the defensive tackles, edge rushers, and linebackers putting on a show during the on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a spectator after returning to Indianapolis following his arrest for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with the fatal crash that killed one of his Georgia football teammates, Devin Willock, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Carter, a projected top-five pick in next month’s NFL draft, had been scheduled to speak with reporters when the arrest warrant was issued.

The workouts went on and several high-profile players including one of Carter’s Georgia teammates.

Here are ten takeaways from the top performances on the afternoon.

Calijah Kancey can fly

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Pitt defensive tackle has been compared to Aaron Donald and he’s definitely a twitchy athlete after this 40-yard dash time.

Kancey ran faster on his second attempt.

Bryan Bresee

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson defensive tackle shows up on the game tape, and he put his athleticism on display Thursday.

Gervon Dexter

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Kentucky Wildcats

A mid-round prospect out of the University of Florida, Dexter ran a 4.93 40-yard dash while standing 6’6 300 pounds.

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern LB/pass rusher will rise up draft boards after his Thursday afternoon performance.

Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

An athletic linebacker that can do more than just rush the passer, Smith may start to climb draft boards.

The Georgia pass rusher is finally healthy again after a torn pectoral muscle and he just blazed a 4.44 40-yard dash.

Byron Young, Tennessee Vols


Kns Vols Kentucky Bp

There are two Byron Youngs in the 2023 NFL draft, but the pass rusher from Tennessee could be the guy to watch.

Tuli Tuipulotu

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Tuipuloutu’s younger brother is definitely the better athlete of the two and has made himself some money with his athleticism.

Will Anderson one and done with the 40

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson should be long gone before Philadelphia’s first selection at pick No. 10 overall, but he put on a masterclass in Indy.

Calijah Kancey


Pittsburgh Panthers Vs Tennessee Volunteers

The Pitt defensive tackle is the most athletic prospect at his position.

Owen Pappoe

The Auburn linebacker ran the fastest time for his position at the combine.

