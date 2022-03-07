10 takeaways from the top defensive back performances at NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has concluded after the defensive backs and special teams players put on a show of their own on Sunday.

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner solidified himself as the top cornerback on the board, while Georgia Safety Lewis Cine also made himself some money at Lucas Oil Stadium.

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen continues to rise up draft boards, while Baylor’s Kalon Barnes ran the fastest time among the group.

Here are 10 takeaways from Sunday’s defensive back performances.

Sauce is CB No. 1



Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

2. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Another top-flight Bulldogs defender put on a show, as Cine showed his athletic prowess matches his physicality at safety.

Safety Lewis Cine BLAZES his 40 with an official 4.37 time ⏱🔥@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/TJTiYU7ip9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 6, 2022

3. Nick Cross, FS, Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

4. Daxton Hill, FS, Michigan

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Another athletic, hard-hitting safety prospect, Hill showed elite athleticism on Sunday.

5. JT Woods, S, Baylor

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A big, physically imposing player with a long frame to add more weight, Woods is a high-motor athlete with a great pursuit to the ball who quickly sheds blockers in his path.

6. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

What 4.26 official looks like from an NFL team’s view. The term “rare” gets thrown around too loosely sometimes but it certainly applies to UTSA’s Tariq Woolen. Can’t coach 6-4 and 33 5/8 arms with this kind of speed. https://t.co/fvUSxjQTR6 pic.twitter.com/L9m2zEoNbP — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 6, 2022

7. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

8. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana Lafayette

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; East defensive back Percy Butler of Louisiana (9) is pictured during the East West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A player to watch for the Eagles.

4.39 is good speed for a safety… Louisiana's Percy Butler was MOVING on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/R93VBIXsKv — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

9. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unknown if Barnes is a true cover cornerback, but the former Baylor star can definitely run.

10. Random notes

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) reacts after making a tackle against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

Both Derek Stingley Jr. and Andrew Booth received medical clearance going forward.

From our Combine coverage: #LSU CB Derek Stingley got full clearance from Dr. Robert Anderson this week on his foot surgery, source said. Meanwhile, no long-term issues at all for #Clemson CB Andrew Booth's quad injury. pic.twitter.com/dN1WGV4W7l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2022

1

1