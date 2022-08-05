10 takeaways from third padded practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their third padded practice of training camp on Friday following an off day — and it was quite the intense practice.

The offense remains a work in progress as they struggled in the red zone — even with rookie Kyler Gordon not participating. Things on the offensive line also seem to be taking shape, even though we’ve still got a ways to go.

There was plenty to take in from practice and press conferences with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, tight end Cole Kmet, Safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Michael Schofield and receiver Darnell Mooney.

Following Friday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the third padded practice of Bears training camp:

The Bears kicked up the intensity during Friday's practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their eighth practice after a day off. It was the team’s third straight padded practice, and it was an especially grueling one in terms of tempo, speed, and physicality.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who was spotted at one point with his hands on his knees, said it was the hardest practice he’s ever experienced.

“That’s not a joke,” he said. “That was a tough practice but it’s good for us to get in shape and see how we execute when we’re tired.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney agreed. “Today was a day,” he said. “…I was laid out in the locker room after today.”

Safety Eddie Jackson has been part of this team for going on six years, and he said that it was a particularly rough one.

“You can do two things – tap out, stop, cry complain or you can step up,” he said.

Jackson said no one tapped out.

Luke Getsy says they aren't close to solidifying the offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The offensive line has been a focal point throughout the summer. But eight practices into training camp, it’s hard not to get a sense that the Bears know what their starting group is going to be.

Not that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is willing to give that away. He told reporters on Friday that the team isn’t close to finding their starting combination.

“You’ll see different combinations into the preseason until we feel really good about where we’re at,” Getsy said.

There was some minor shuffling on Friday, where Sam Mustipher was back starting at center after rookie Doug Kramer got a look on Wednesday. Lucas Patrick remains sidelined with a right hand injury, but the hope is he’ll eb ready for Week 1.

Michael Schofield once again got the first look with the starters at right guard while rotating with Ja’Tyre Carter. Riley Reiff started at right tackle for the third straight practice, where he rotated with Larry Borom. Rookie Braxton Jones once again took all first-team reps at left tackle.

While Getsy said the shuffling will continue, right now it’s looking like Braxton Jones (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Lucas Patrick (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Riley Reiff (RT).

Getsy says Teven Jenkins is still very much in play for a starting job

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teven Jenkins was absent for his seventh straight practice as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury.

But there’s so much more than just the injury to discuss at this point. Whether it’s the report about Jenkins’ disconnect with coaches to two reports that the Bears are actively shopping Jenkins.

With one week of practices in the books, the offensive line is starting to take shape. And it’s become clear that Jenkins doesn’t have a good shot at besting guys like Riley Reiff, Braxton Jones or Larry Borom.

Still, Getsy insists that Jenkins will continue to compete for a starting tackle job, when he’s healthy. Despite not practicing, Getsy said Jenkins has been an active participant during team meetings.

“Teven’s been great. He been attentive, he’s all in,” Getsy said. “Once he gets through this deal, he’ll be back out there ready to rock and roll.”

But the left tackle job looks to be Braxton Jones' to lose

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Getsy insists that the offensive line remains far from solidified through the first week, it’s hard not to look at the trends so far and make an inference about what the starting line is going to look like

And right now, it certainly appears that rookie Braxton Jones is on track to be the starting left tackle come Week 1. For the third straight practice — all padded workouts — Jones has taken every single starting rep at left tackle. The Bears moved Riley Reiff, who looked like he could be the left tackle, to right tackle, where he’s been faring better.

Jones has been holding his own at left tackle this summer, where’s had to face the likes of Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trevis Gipson, as Robert Quinn ramps up.

Braxton Jones with a really good block on Al-Quadin Muhammad. Justin Fields had enough time to find Byron Pringle. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Getsy has been impressed by what he’s seen from Jones so far.

“You get into the pads and there was zero intimidation,” Getsy said. “Going against Robert Quinn your very first one-on-one pass rush, right? It’s an intimidating thing. He stepped up and did a great job. He’s answered the bell.”

Last week, Jones told reporters that he wasn’t overreacting to getting a majority of the starting reps at left tackle. He’s still trying to improve with each day. The preseason should provide him some valuable reps. When all is said and done, we could be looking back at the fifth-round tackle as one of Ryan Poles’ better draft selections.

Bears believe Cole Kmet is "on the brink of taking his game to the next level"

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears tight end Cole Kmet has had a strong training camp so far, which is certainly encouraging given he’s looking to finally have that breakout season, something the team is expecting.

“He’s on the brink of taking his game to the next level,” Getsy said, explaining the team needs him to be a “rockstar.”

Getsy said Kmet has “all of the tools in the tool box,” and we’re finally starting to see Kmet utilize his skillset in different ways. The coaching staff has helped him try different things, including working on different releases and techniques.

So far, it’s translated to some solid practices from the third-year tight end. And it’s something that Kmet’s teammates are noticing, as well.

“He’s making a lot of noise like, ‘I’m here,'” said receiver Darnell Mooney. “…He’s turning it on for sure.”

The Bears played against a scout team defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears introduced a new wrinkle into Friday’s practice as they worked against a 3-4 scout team defense during 11-on-11 drills. Given the Packers and Vikings both play a 3-4 style, Getsy said the coaches want the offense to get those practice against that front.

The offense got off to a solid start during 11-on-11, including quarterback Justin Fields connecting with Velus Jones Jr. and Kmet for big gains. They also ran a tight end screen to Kmet, which picked up solid yardage. But there were some mistakes, including Fields overthrowing Equanimeous St. Brown for what would’ve been a long touchdown or tossing an interception to safety A.J. Thomas.

Chicago also had extended practice periods using cards, which is essentially a walk-through done in preparation for an opponent. The Bears do face the Chiefs in their preseason opener next Saturday, so it might’ve been to get a step ahead.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune detailed that carded period:

D-linemen wore blue pinnies, Linebackers wore green and DBs were in red on the look team defense. That's likely to help QB Justin Fields see the defense and the play the right way. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Rookie Trestan Ebner is FAST

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie running back Trestan Ebner has been one of the standouts through the first week of training camp, where he’s showcased his speed and playmaking ability.

That continued on Friday, when Ebner showed off his elusiveness on some big runs during 11-on-11 drills.

It’s clear the Bears believe in Khalil Herbert, while Trestan Ebner has looked impressive in training camp. I’m expecting there will be more of a share in the backfield alongside David Montgomery. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

Ebner’s stock continues to soar, and it certainly looks like he could carve out a nice role for himself on offense. Ebner has been utilized in multiple roles, whether it’s in the run game or catching passes out of the backfield.

The Bears appear set with their top two running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. But it’s looking like Ebner could challenge for offensive reps as a rookie.

Michael Schofield says the offense will take some time to click

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offense has noticeably struggled so far in training camp. But according to offensive lineman Michael Schofield, it’s not unexpected when it comes to grasping this offense.

Schofield has experience in the Bears’ new offense. It’s the exact same one he ran during his time in Denver, and he noted that “it doesn’t click right away.”

Schofield recalled his time in Denver, where the offense was struggling even into Weeks 2 and 3 of the regular season. But somewhere between Weeks 4 through 6, “it just clicked.”

“I feel like that’s a big thing with this offense. It’s going to take time,” Schofield said. “The backs have to see it, O-line has to see it. And once we see it, that’s when things start getting special.”

Some shake-up at cornerback with Kyler Gordon not practicing

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears were without a handful of cornerbacks for Friday’s practice, including most notably top rookie Kyler Gordon. Kindle Vildor, who’s seen a fair share of reps with the starters when Gordon has been playing in the slot, and Duke Shelley were also out.

With those guys out, it was Lamar Jackson and Tavon Young running with the first team alongside Jaylon Johnson. While you’d think the absence of Gordon would be a huge advantage to the offense, they still had their struggles in the red zone.

Jaylon Johnson, Lamar Jackson, and Tavon Young are running with the 1s on D at CB. Passing offense struggled in redzone. Mooney couldn't bring in a diving catch and Fields had a tipped pass. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Attendance report

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had a long list of players who didn’t practice on Friday, which included several cornerbacks. Rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley didn’t participate, joining fellow cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, wide receiver Dante Pettis and linebacker C.J. Avery were did not practicing.

Center Lucas Patrick remains sidelined with a right hand injury, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins missed his seventh straight practice with an undisclosed injury and linebacker Roquan Smith remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

At the end of practice, offensive tackle Julien Davenport suffered an apparent leg injury and walked off under his own power.

Given head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t slated to speak to the media on Friday, he wasn’t available to provide updates.

But the Bears did get some good news. Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson and rookie tight end Chase Allen returned to practice after missing a few days.

