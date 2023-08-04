10 takeaways from the sixth practice of Eagles’ training camp

Glenn Erby
·5 min read

The Eagles reconvened for the sixth training camp practice and the third contact session this summer.

The Birds will have Saturday off before going across the street on Sunday for a highly anticipated open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia has a few injury concerns but continues establishing a depth chart ahead of the preseason opener against the Ravens on August, 12.

With practice now complete, here are ten takeaways from Friday’s activities.

Olamide Zaccheaus making his presence felt

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Zaccheaus will flourish with the bubble screens this season, and he’ll have plenty of chances to roam free in space with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith drawing the attention.

Eagles depth at key spots

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe catches a ball in drills during the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe catches a ball in drills during the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

With several starters out with injury, players like Josh Jobe stepped up and showed that the dropoff won’t be overly significant at key positions.

Tyler Steen cross training

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Steen is learning multiple position, increasing his value to the Eagles over time. With Jurgens entrenched at left guard, the former Alabama left tackle saw snaps at his old college position.

3rd WR Battle

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins has been impressive this summer, and Zaccheaus can cause chaos with his ability in space.

Both players are avoiding the competition talk, and instead focusing on complementing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as best they can.

Jalen Hurts finally threw an interception

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even a top-five quarterback eventually makes a training camp mistake. In all seriousness, it was good play by Slay, and a bump in the road for a quarterback always looks to improve.

Head coach has no favorites

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts accepts tough love and Nick Sirianni is looking to maintain that competiive edge.

Nolan Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Nakobe Dean nursing an ankle injury, Nolan Smith saw first team reps at the WILL linebacker spot.

Cam Jurgens the next Brandon Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If Jeff Stoutland is correct, then Philadelphia will have the NFL’s best offensive line for years to come.

Dallas Goedert looking for three 1,000-yard receivers

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Last season DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both went over the 1,000-yards receiving mark. Dallas Goedert missed five total games, but still had 702 yards and likely would have joined the duo in accomplishing the feat.

Goedert is hell-bent on reaching that goal in 2023.

Jordan Davis is comfortable

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was dominant at times last season, and he was operating off of instinct and not close to being in tip-top shape.

The former Georgia All-American enters Week 2 of camp in better condition and much more comfortable.

Injury concerns

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia entered Friday’s practice with six players holding an injury designation, and then Patrick Johnson was carted off with an ankle injury.

Johnson’s injury isn’t considered to be serious after initial thoughts, but the attrition is something to watch.

