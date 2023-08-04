10 takeaways from the sixth practice of Eagles’ training camp

The Eagles reconvened for the sixth training camp practice and the third contact session this summer.

The Birds will have Saturday off before going across the street on Sunday for a highly anticipated open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia has a few injury concerns but continues establishing a depth chart ahead of the preseason opener against the Ravens on August, 12.

With practice now complete, here are ten takeaways from Friday’s activities.

Olamide Zaccheaus making his presence felt

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Zaccheaus will flourish with the bubble screens this season, and he’ll have plenty of chances to roam free in space with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith drawing the attention.

Olamide Zaccheaus dusted Ringo with a double move. Generated a loud applause. Good learning moment for Ringo as Bradberry walked over right after the rep and offered him some tips. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 4, 2023

Eagles depth at key spots

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe catches a ball in drills during the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

With several starters out with injury, players like Josh Jobe stepped up and showed that the dropoff won’t be overly significant at key positions.

Nice showing from the defense today during 7v7. Josh Jobe had PVU on DeVonta Smith. Next play, all 7 defensive players stuck their man and Hurts had no choice but to roll out and tuck — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 4, 2023

Tyler Steen cross training

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Steen’s LT reps > Tyler Steen’s RG reps. Not a shocker since he just played LT at Alabama. But he looks pretty good there.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 4, 2023

Steen is learning multiple position, increasing his value to the Eagles over time. With Jurgens entrenched at left guard, the former Alabama left tackle saw snaps at his old college position.

Tyler Steen said Cam Jurgens has been great helping him and learning together. Not just Jurgens but mentions Landon Dickerson as being a great resource too pic.twitter.com/e4LSNjdku8 — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 4, 2023

3rd WR Battle

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins has been impressive this summer, and Zaccheaus can cause chaos with his ability in space.

Both players are avoiding the competition talk, and instead focusing on complementing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as best they can.

Olamide Zaccheaus says he doesn’t view it like he’s competing against Quez Watkins to be third receiver or slot receiver. We’re teammates. pic.twitter.com/sn86dff1Kc — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 4, 2023

Jalen Hurts finally threw an interception

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even a top-five quarterback eventually makes a training camp mistake. In all seriousness, it was good play by Slay, and a bump in the road for a quarterback always looks to improve.

First Jalen Hurts interception of the summer belongs to Darius Slay. Hurts was trying to work a scramble throw down the right sideline to Dallas Goedert in two-min scenario. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 4, 2023

Head coach has no favorites

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Situation: 3rd-and-5, no timeouts, 25 seconds Hurts keeps it and is short of 1st down. Sirianni with a hard coaching moment for his QB. Wasn’t happy with the decision Hurts made Hurts does pushups after the play#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 4, 2023

Hurts accepts tough love and Nick Sirianni is looking to maintain that competiive edge.

Nick Sirianni gave Jalen Hurts an 🗣️earful🗣️ at the end of the team’s two-minute offense. Hurts was short of marker and he walked off the field with rest of his teammates. Sirianni’s main issue was Hurts not handing the ball to referee at end of play in effort to save clock. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 4, 2023

Nolan Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Nakobe Dean nursing an ankle injury, Nolan Smith saw first team reps at the WILL linebacker spot.

Cam Jurgens the next Brandon Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If Jeff Stoutland is correct, then Philadelphia will have the NFL’s best offensive line for years to come.

Jeff Stoutland just compared Cam Jurgens to Brandon Brooks: “Brooks had tremendous feet. He’s a great athlete. Quick foot and body quickness. Cam has that. You know he has that.” High praise from the best offensive line coach in the league. pic.twitter.com/0LxtAYSBoj — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 4, 2023

Dallas Goedert looking for three 1,000-yard receivers

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Last season DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both went over the 1,000-yards receiving mark. Dallas Goedert missed five total games, but still had 702 yards and likely would have joined the duo in accomplishing the feat.

Dallas Goedert wants 1,000 yards and 100 catches in 2023, and hopes him, DeVonta and A.J. can all go over 1,000 yards. 👀 📈 pic.twitter.com/RNH9Fkpum0 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 4, 2023

Goedert is hell-bent on reaching that goal in 2023.

Jordan Davis is comfortable

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was dominant at times last season, and he was operating off of instinct and not close to being in tip-top shape.

Eagles DT Jordan Davis says he feels much more comfortable entering year two on the @WIPMiddayShow: "Knowing what to expect, knowing how the day is laid out, knowing what to do in meetings, in practice…little things like that. It comes with time." pic.twitter.com/Y8GjlvecgA — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 4, 2023

The former Georgia All-American enters Week 2 of camp in better condition and much more comfortable.

Injury concerns

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia entered Friday’s practice with six players holding an injury designation, and then Patrick Johnson was carted off with an ankle injury.

#Eagles’ Practice Report WILL NOT PRACTICE

James Bradberry – groin – day to day

Deon Cain – ankle

Nakobe Dean – ankle – day to day LIMITED

Barnett – knee

Maddox – toe

Reddick – groin soreness — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2023

Johnson’s injury isn’t considered to be serious after initial thoughts, but the attrition is something to watch.

