10 takeaways from the second practice at Eagles training camp

While the league celebrates Back Together Weekend on ESPN and the NFL Network, Philadelphia gave their players the day off on Saturday.

The Birds have the lightest workload in the NFL and will rest after two intense and semi-efficient days of practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Depth charts and rotations are beginning to get sorted out on both sides of the football, while the Georgia defenders are quickly adjusting at all three levels of defense.

With the Eagles returning to practice on Wednesday morning, here are ten takeaways from the second practice of the summer.

Nakobe Dean is adjusting

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai shouted Dean out on Friday and All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry also highlighted the 2022 third round pick’s quick start to wearing the green dot.

The former Nebraska star has taken every first team rep at right guard, and seems to have firmly established himself at the position.

Injury report

Haason Reddick missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, while Avonte Maddox and Derek Barnett have been limited participants after returning from injury.

Dennis Kelly rising

Kelly has replaced Roderick Johnson as the second team left tackle and should firmly cement himself as Jordan Mailata’s primary backup.

RB depth chart

Rashaad Penny will carries early and most of the carries late in games, while D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell will particpate in the dual-threat shock and awe treatment put on teams early.

Boston Scott has his role, while Trey Sermon could need a miracle or the Eagles to carry five running backs.

K'Von Wallace is around

The Eagles Wire is guilty of naming Wallace as a player on the roster bubble, but it appears that the former Clemson star has carved out a role in Sean Desai’s secondary.

Wallace is solid on special teams and has taken more first and second-team reps than rookie Sydney Brown.

Eagles defensive line rotation is bonkers

In 2022, Philadelphia utilized a starting lineup of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and Josh Sweat.

#Eagles DC Sean Desai says he’s been very impressed with the shape Jordan Davis is in and the mentality he’s brought to training camp pic.twitter.com/zHdj6KoK1N — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 28, 2023

Through two days of training camp, that has been the unit with Milton Williams landing in the middle when Sean Desai utilizes a five man front.

That’s a formidable group and rotation will still include Jalen Carter, Derek Barnett, Kentavius Street and potentially one more interior defensive tackle.

Eagles dynamic passing game

The addition of D’Andre Swift should make quarterback Jalen Hurts even more dangerous and much more efficient.

Philadelphia retooled this offseason in their quest to repeat as NFC champions in 2023.@TheAthleticNFL's @Bo_Wulf looks at all 45 offensive players on the Eagles training camp roster, including new addition D'Andre Swift.https://t.co/CdUpHAHr2P pic.twitter.com/QaRpWwzYce — TruMedia (@TruMediaSports) July 26, 2023

Swift has looked dominant early on as a pass catcher and he’ll help alleviate some of the Jalen Hurts designed rushes for dump downs to the dual-threat running back.

Nolan Smith is the WEAPON

The rookie from Georgia won’t play middle linebacker like the 49ers Fred Warner, but he could be utilized in a more athletic version of Micah Parsons.

Eagles observations from Day 2 of camp: Nolan Smith put together a nice string of plays while running with the first team defense. He generated pressure off the edge on one snap, then dropped into coverage and blanketed Goedert and Boston Scott. Versatility was on display. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 28, 2023

Smith has stood out during the first two days and he’ll and impact on Day 1 as a pass rusher, run stopper and unique athlete that can cover tight ends and running backs in space.

Eagles being patient with Jalen Carter

Carter wants to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, but Philadelphia’s coaching staff and veterans have been more concerned about help the Georgia All-American mature at his own pace.

Carter isn’t running with the first team and yet he’s still among the early standouts to watch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire