10 takeaways from second padded practice of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their seventh practice during training camp on Wednesday, which featured plenty of highlights.

It was the second padded practice of the summer, which was closed to the public. It marked the longest and most intense practice of training camp, where the defense won the day — and made life hell for the offense.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the second padded practice of Bears training camp.

Offense had its worst practice of camp

The Bears’ longest and most intense practice of the summer was the offense’s worst of training camp, which the Chicago Tribune‘s Dan Wiederer described as “Sloppy. Clunky. Inefficient.” That was true of the second-team defense dominating the first-time offense and the first-team defense having its way.

The Sun-Times detailed just how brutal things were:

At one point, three out of four consecutive offensive plays were interceptions that landed in the arms of Bears defenders after hitting an offensive player in the hands. Two were Fields’ throws, and one was his fault — a high crossing route to Chase Claypool. Fields also threw an interception to Kyler Gordon along the right sideline. The other pass hit tight end Robert Tonyan in both hands and popped in the air. In the Bears’ extended 11-on-11 drill toward the end of practice, Fields ran three sets of three plays. The Bears didn’t gain a first down.

Quarterback Justin Fields credited the defense for an impressive outing.

“The defense came out and they competed well with us,” Fields said. “I would say they definitely won the day.”

While the offense’s struggles are sure to alarm some fans, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t concerned — and fans shouldn’t be either.

“We don’t play touch football,” Getsy said. “I’m not going to overreact.”

Things got chippy out there

The Bears kicked things up a notch during Wednesday’s practice, which brought out the intensity in a big way. And there was plenty of chirping from the defense as the offense struggled.

“The Bears’ offense has struggled, the defense has been firing and there’s been plenty of talking, pushing and shoving,” as 670 the Score’s Chris Emma described it.

At one point, a fight almost broke out during drills when safety Jaquan Brisker had some words for wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. after an incomplete pass.

Things getting a little chippy out here at Halas Hall. Velus Jones Jr. was ready to take on the whole defense after a hit from Jaquan Brisker. Brisker was being loud about it and Jones didn’t like it. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

When asked who the biggest trash talkers are on defense, Fields pointed out safeties Eddie Jackson and Brisker and defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Offense needs to bring more energy

The thing that was brought up repeatedly during post-practice pressers — with Luke Getsy, Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney — was the lack of energy from the offense during Wednesday’s workout.

Fields said he talked to his offensive teammates after practice because he felt the unit as a whole came out a little flat. He referenced the Bears defensive backs celebrating after big plays fueled the defense.

“I told the offense today that we just need to have that same juice as the defense did,” Fields said.

“The biggest thing we need to do is be more consistent…every little win we have on the field, we need to have energy about it.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney echoed the sentiment.

“Offensively we didn’t have the best energy at all,” he said. “…We have to find a way to not start slow.”

Justin Fields started rough, ended strong

It was a rough start for Justin Fields during Wednesday’s practice, which included a brutal 7-on-7 period where he threw three interceptions, including a high crossing route to wide receiver Chase Claypool. Fields was also picked off by cornerback Kyler Gordon on a pass intended for Velus Jones Jr. while another hit tight end Robert Tonyan in the hands and bounced in the air.

Luke Getsy praised the defense for how they’ve been playing Fields and offense. The defense is challenging Fields with different looks. While that’s often led to some negative plays, they’re the kind of mistakes that Fields will learn from heading into the regular season.

But Fields finished practice strong during the two-minute drill, where he was 6-of-9 with three completions to tight end Cole Kmet for 28 yards. While the offense had to settle for a field goal rather than scoring the touchdown, it was a positive end to what was a rough day for Fields and the offense.

Kyler Gordon thriving at nickel

Remember when everyone was worried about Kyler Gordon during his rookie season? It seems as if no one on the defense has quite elevated his stock quite as much as Gordon this summer, and that continued with an insane performance during Wednesday’s padded practice.

At one point, Gordon dominated a team session with an interception, tackle for loss and sack.

Does whatever a spider can 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/QC6U6iN39k — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2023

With Gordon focusing exclusively at nickel cornerback, it’s allowed him to hone in on one of the most important decisions in Matt Eberflus’ defense. And he’s looked like a new man at nickel.

“He’s got a very good feel in zone coverage and has always been solid in the run game,” Clay Harbor wrote.

Jaquan Brisker brought the intensity

While Gordon was the standout performer of the day, safety Jaquan Brisker was right behind him with an impressive practice that showcased his physicality and ballhawking ability.

Brisker had one of the three interceptions of Justin Fields, which was a tipped ball off the hands of wide receiver Chase Claypool.

7on7: Interception on a tipped ball by @JaquanBrisker. Off the hands of Claypool from Justin Fields. — The Tape Never Lies Network (@TTNLNetwork) August 2, 2023

Brisker also brought some juice to the defense during drills, where he nearly started a fight. After an incomplete pass intended for Velus Jones Jr., Brisker let the second-year wideout have it. Safe to say, Jones didn’t appreciate that.

Brisker also had some words for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: “Stop playing with me, call something different,” he shouted, via Bear Report’s Andrew Freeman.

Jaquon Brisker to Luke Getsy after an incompletion, "stop playing with me, call something different" #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2023

Bears down both starting guards

The Bears are down both starting guards through the second padded practice of training camp. After right guard Nate Davis was sidelined for Tuesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury, left guard Teven Jenkins exited Wednesday’s padded session with a trainer.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has made it clear the team won’t be forthcoming about injuries at this point — unless they’re considered more long-term. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did say “accountability is availability” in regards to injury status and staying on the field.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious and Davis and Jenkins are able to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Noah Sewell making plays

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell made his presence known during Wednesday’s padded practice, and running back Travis Homer was on the receiving end of it.

Sewell delivered back-to-back big hits on Homer, as well as made a play on running back Khalil Herbert at the line of scrimmage in pass defense. Overall, Sewell left many observers impressed.

Noah Sewell is out here throwing his body around. Cracked Travis Homer on back-to-back plays — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 2, 2023

Noah Sewell is out here laying down some big hits. On back-to-back plays, Sewell has leveled Travis Homer. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

With Jack Sanborn sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Sewell is seeing more reps with the starters at the SAM linebacker spot, much like during the offseason program.

Tyler Scott continues to impress

Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott has been flashing his potential during the first full week of training camp, where he’s showcased his speed and playmaking ability.

During Wednesday’s practice, he even got the best of CB1 Jaylon Johnson. Scott broke Johnson’s ankles during a 1-on-1 rep, which left observers impressed with his “nasty move” on the veteran.

Rookie WR Tyler Scott basically broke CB Jaylon Johnson’s ankles in a one-on-one. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

Tyler Scott just broke Jaylon Johnsons ankles in 1 on 1s! Came into Jaylon about 8 yards downfield. Gave a little shimmy shake and Jaylon hit the deck. Nasty move from the rook. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

While DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are essentially locks as the top three wideouts, Scott is showing why he should be a key part of this passing offense this season.

Other Attendance Updates

The Bears’ injury list is starting to grow with some notable starters among them, including most recently left guard Teven Jenkins, who exited practice early with an apparent injury.

Right guard Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn weren’t spotted at Wednesday’s practice. Running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Dante Pettis (on the non-football injury list) were on the bikes off to the side.

I don’t see DeMarcus Walker and Justin Jones out here either. #Bears https://t.co/rZrUGqD5HR — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 2, 2023

