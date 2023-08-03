10 takeaways from the second padded practice of Eagles’ training camp

Things get different when the lights come on, and the closest thing to in-game intensity comes during the full-padded training camp practice sessions.

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex after a day off, and roster battles officially began with 1-on-1s and some hard-hitting action during the team period.

Everything outside of warmups and individual drills were off-limits to the cameras, and We have takeaways and observations from a critical fourth practice.

Mariota has struggled at times with interceptions during training camp, but the veteran quarterback is trying to learn another system.

Marcus Mariota said this is his 8th different system in 9 years in the league. Say Jalen Hurts has been a great resource since he’s been in this system for a a couple years now pic.twitter.com/I7MyufFlPh — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 3, 2023

Patrick Johnson has had a pretty nice camp. Generating a lot of pressure off the edge. Was in position to strip-sack Hurts from behind today. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 3, 2023

The former Tulane linebacker is a natural pass rusher, and he’s taking his game to another level in the Eagles deepest position group.

Patrick Johnson has had a really good camp. Just got a “sack” on Hurts #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 3, 2023

Jalen Carter's physicality

‘BreadManJalen‘ is making his presence felt at Eagles camp.

Jalen Carter had a very violent bull rush that had Brett Toth holding on for dear life in 1 on 1. The rookie is strong. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 3, 2023

Tyler Steen cross training

Tyler Steen is at left tackle with the second-ream today with Dennis Kelly at left guard. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 3, 2023

Kelee Ringo emerging

Kelee Ringo PBU on DeVonta Smith. Another flash moment from the rookie CB. Hurts chats with Smith about the play right after as they walk to sideline together. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 3, 2023

After a slow acclimation process, Ringo is emerging and flourishing with the pads on.

Kelee Ringo getting some work after practice pic.twitter.com/0HzZqjwDv2 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 3, 2023

Nolan Smith evolving into Fred Warner

We’ve talked about Nolan Smith potentially evolving into a Fred Warner style of linebacker in Philadelphia and he’s now getting snaps at just about every position.

Nolan Smith just got a snap at off- all linebacker, which is interesting. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 3, 2023

The Prep is in the building

The Prep has one of the top programs in Southeastern Pennsylvania and two of their most recent alums hosted current players at training camp.

Former St. Joseph’s Prep stars and current #Eagles D’Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus hanging with some of the current Hawks: pic.twitter.com/Ep2EEyrOBv — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 3, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will be the next members to get drafted.

Christian Elliss on his emergence

Elliss has improved greatly over the past two years and he’ talked about how his emergence on special teams created the confidence for his current roster battle.

Christian Ellis said playing a role on special teams has helped his confidence. Said he wasn’t thinking he could start at LB this season. We have some great people in our room but as long as put best foot forward will see how it goes pic.twitter.com/XH2HSGCZoA — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 3, 2023

Brown is quickly rising up the depth chart.

Sydney Brown is getting some first-team looks today with Reed Blankenship pairing at safety — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 3, 2023

K'Von Wallace

Wallace has gone from the roster bubble, to a potential starter through the first week.

Nick Sirianni did confirm K’Von Wallace is in the mix for a starting safety job. There is a spot open. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 3, 2023

