10 takeaways from the second padded practice of Eagles’ training camp

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

Things get different when the lights come on, and the closest thing to in-game intensity comes during the full-padded training camp practice sessions.

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex after a day off, and roster battles officially began with 1-on-1s and some hard-hitting action during the team period.

Everything outside of warmups and individual drills were off-limits to the cameras, and We have takeaways and observations from a critical fourth practice.

Marcus Mariota

Mariota has struggled at times with interceptions during training camp, but the veteran quarterback is trying to learn another system.

Patrick Johnson

The former Tulane linebacker is a natural pass rusher, and he’s taking his game to another level in the Eagles deepest position group.

Jalen Carter's physicality

BreadManJalen‘ is making his presence felt at Eagles camp.

Tyler Steen cross training

Kelee Ringo emerging

After a slow acclimation process, Ringo is emerging and flourishing with the pads on.

Nolan Smith evolving into Fred Warner

We’ve talked about Nolan Smith potentially evolving into a Fred Warner style of linebacker in Philadelphia and he’s now getting snaps at just about every position.

The Prep is in the building

The Prep has one of the top programs in Southeastern Pennsylvania and two of their most recent alums hosted current players at training camp.

Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will be the next members to get drafted.

Christian Elliss on his emergence

Elliss has improved greatly over the past two years and he’ talked about how his emergence on special teams created the confidence for his current roster battle.

Sydney Brown

Brown is quickly rising up the depth chart.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace has gone from the roster bubble, to a potential starter through the first week.

