10 takeaways from the second day of Bears minicamp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field at Halas Hall for the continuation of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, where veterans and rookies hit to the practice field for the second of three practices this week.

Let’s recap what went down during the second day of Chicago’s minicamp. From Kindle Vildor’s impressive day to the one scenario where Justin Fields starts Week 1, here’s what we learned from Wednesday’s practice.

Allen Robinson won't hold out from training camp

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After choosing to skip voluntary OTAs, wide receiver Allen Robinson chose to report to mandatory minicamp, where he hasn't missed a step. It was encouraging given there was always the possibility that he decided to hold out without a long-term deal in place. While it’s unlikely that a contract extension will get done between now and training camp, Robinson said that he plans to report to training camp on time next month. “That’s not in my control,” Robinson said. “That is what it is. I’m comfortable with that. Obviously that’s a possibility. My main focus right now is to continue to get better.” As for any updates about a potential contract extension, nothing has changed. “I don’t have any updates,” Robinson said of contract negotiations. “That’s out of my control.” The Bears have until July 15 to get a contract extension done before Robinson plays out the year on the franchise tag and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Kindle Vildor had an impressive day

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Second-year cornerback Kindle Vildor made waves during Wednesday's practice during his time with the Bears' first-team defense. According to The Athletic's Adam Jahns, Vildor had a pair of interceptions of Dalton, where he "slammed both balls into a blue bin to put the exclamation point on his (and every defensive back’s) celebration." It's safe to say Vildor is making his case to earn the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson. "He's definitely flashing," said coach Matt Nagy. "Every play you get, every rep you get, you get a little bit more experience, a little bit more confidence and you can play faster. The stuff that goes on on the offensive side of the ball slows down for you and your reactionary skills are better. And what I think you see is you start seeing a lot more of what we saw on tape at Georgia Southern." There's definitely a disadvantage for the defense in minicamp, where the secondary is limited in what they can do given unpadded practices. So when the Bears get a chance to put the pads on at training camp, Vildor will look to cement his status at CB2 as he competes with the likes of Desmond Trufant and Artie Burns. “These guys are not allowed to press; you can’t come up and press,” Nagy said. “There’s not a lot of man that goes on; it’s a lot of zone and it’s just what the rules are. But when you’re anticipating, when you’re playing within the defense, when you’re playing with confidence, you’re making plays on the ball — which he’s always had ball skills — (but) you play faster and the game slows down and we’re seeing that. And we need that from him.” https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1405329351189565443?s=20

Story continues

Justin Fields on track with where Patrick Mahomes was at veteran minicamp in 2017

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

For the second day in a row, Nagy was questioned about the quarterback depth chart, specifically when it comes to Fields' development. Nagy took the time to explain the plan, which is to develop Fields behind Dalton. “There will be a process and a plan,” Nagy told reporters Wednesday. “We will stick to that. That plan is not going to change tomorrow. The plan is not going to change in training camp. The plan is a plan and it’s been thought out.” That plan, of course, is the one Nagy was a part of during his time in Kansas City, where the Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes during his rookie year behind Alex Smith. While it's unfair to compare Mahomes and Fields, there are going to be questions about where Fields' development stands at comparable stages, starting with veteran minicamp. We’re very early on into the developmental process, but Nagy explained that Fields is at a similar place in his development compared to Mahomes during veteran minicamp in 2017. “I would say with Patrick at this point of time in vet minicamp to where Justin is, is great,” Nagy said. “Their personalities, football-wise, football IQ, all of that stuff is very similar on that side. Their actual personalities are a little bit different but that’s the beauty of life. We all have different personalities. I just think that right now for Justin, the biggest thing is to make sure that he’s continuing to just really listen and just get better, and then probably just keep asking the right questions, and I think he’s doing that more and more as he feels comfortable.”

There is one scenario where Fields starts Week 1...

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Nagy confirmed that there's no scenario where Fields will be starting for the Bears come Week 1, reiterating that Dalton is Chicago's staring quarterback. But there is one scenario where Fields would get the start, it's just one no one wants to think about. When asked by a reporter if Dalton were to get injured if Fields would step into the starting role -- rather than Nick Foles being moved up in Dalton's place -- Nagy confirmed as much for his rookie backup quarterback. “I would say this, when you are the No. 2 quarterback and in that situation that you are presenting to me, then yes, he would be the guy,” Nagy said. “But when you talk through this that is where it’s like, these quarterbacks, all three guys, just because they are in that spot right now, we have explained, and I have specifically explained to each of those guys that you are doing everything you possibly can to be as competitive as possible and be the starting quarterback and be the best quarterback you can be for the Bears. “So I’m taking a little bit of time here to say this because I know these questions can go on and on each and every day, but out of politeness from me and respect as we go here moving forward, I’m just going to, like I’ll give you updates as we go as to how the guys are doing but as far as the depth chart goes this is where we are at with Andy as the 1, with Justin as the 2 and Nick as the 3. But all three of those guys know that you need to produce, you need to play well, you need to compete, you need to be the best quarterback you can be and then it’s going to be really pretty easy for us to see who that is and how that goes… But to go back to your original question, if that was the case, then yes, Justin would be our starter.”

Teven Jenkins taking reps with first team

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have put a lot of faith in second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who will replace Charles Leno at left tackle. But it's still too early to gauge exactly where Jenkins is at in this stage of the offseason. While minicamp provides some valuable work, it does have its limitations given it's more about learning at this stage of the offseason. Given the defense is limited in what they can do during minicamp, things will certainly ramp up once the pads come on at training camp. “What we are telling the defense is you have to take three hard steps and then you have to pull up,” Nagy said. “There is no bull-rushing; you can’t lower your head. So it’s not really real. But they can at least get the burst and we can work (the offensive line’s) feet.” Jenkins has been taking reps with the first-team offense during minicamp, where he's been working on fundamentals. But the real test is going to come in training camp when the rookie tackle faces some talented pass rushers, including Khalil Mack. “Teven is doing a really good job of trying to get down the fundamentals of what (offensive line coach Juan Castillo) teaches and put it together,” Nagy said. “When we get to training camp and the pads come on and we start doing 1-on-1s, you can really truly see where these guys are at. He’s not the only one. It’s all the guys.”

The swag is back for Bears defense

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears defense set the bar remarkably high with their 2018 unit, which was the league's top defense and had a penchant for making big plays and generating turnovers. While Chicago's defense hasn't been bad in the two years that followed, it's been missing that swag that was last felt with Vic Fangio's defense. With Sean Desai taking over as defensive coordinator, there's reason to believe that he can get this defense back to its dominant form, especially given most of those same pieces are in place. “He bought into being the defensive coordinator,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “He loves being that. He waited for his opportunity for a long time, like all of us, our dream jobs, and he’s making the most out of it. “We feel his presence because we know Sean. We’ve been around him. He’s owning the defense, and he’s holding standards high. That’s what you love. He’s not letting nobody take jobs off, no seconds off, and everybody is being accountable about that.” And so far at minicamp, there's been an exciting energy on defense. “You’re feeling that right now with two short days from our defense,” Nagy said. “But now we get to training camp, we have to have that every single day. That excitement, that energy and no fakeness.”

Andy Dalton has picked up the offense quickly this offseason

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added two new quarterbacks to the roster this offseason, which means it's not just the rookie Fields that has to learn a new offense. But after some early struggles at voluntary OTAs, Dalton has picked up the offense quickly this offseason. “For him, all’s he’s doing is learning what our verbiage is,” Nagy said. “The football side, once the ball’s snapped, what’s happening with the routes, what’s happening with his feet, what’s happening with timing … all of that has been pretty simple for him. That goes with the experience that he has. Some of the stages that we’re at right now, which is very normal for a rookie that we’re going through with Justin, he’s already conquered that.” There was one moment in particular during Wednesday's practice that caught Nagy's eye when Dalton made a change during one of the possessions. “We had a play called in two-minute at the line of scrimmage and he flat-out got to a completely different play and it worked and it got us a first down,” Nagy said. “And I think that’s where, you see something on defense, you get out of a play you don’t really like and you get into a play that you like and then you convert it, there’s a lot of ownership there. And it’s easy for him. That’s natural. That’s not something that we sit there and applaud him 100 times a day because he did it. That’s supposed to happen.”

Danny Trevathan excited to have Eddie Goldman back

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Goldman has one of the thankless jobs in football at nose tackle, where he can make life a lot easier for someone like linebacker Danny Trevathan. And Goldman is one of the best at it. Goldman was noticeably absent from minicamp -- and unexcused absence as Nagy called it -- but the expectation is that he'll be present for training camp. And Trevathan is excited to have him back. “Eddie Goldman is a silent killer," Trevathan said. “He works his tail off, he loves his job. It’s going to great to have him this year, I know he’s going to be here this year.” Trevathan has been talking to Goldman as much as he can, explaining that Goldman is "going to come ready to work" when training camp kicks off.

Nagy details his preseason approach

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Nagy was asked about his approach for the preseason, which will now have three games instead of four. Nagy said he plans to approach the preseason the same way he was going to last season it was cancelled due to COVID-19. And while Nagy was cautious in playing his starters during his first two seasons, he plans to take a more aggressive approach in getting his starters some valuable reps. Nagy laid it all out:

First preseason game: Probably not a lot of starters getting significant playing time.

Second preseason game: Starters will get significant playing time.

Third preseason game: Starters will play "very little" in this final game.

"I know a lot of the head coaches are kind of talking through the best way to do that, but that's kind of where we're at big picture right now," Nagy said. "We'll talk through the reps and who we have. To me, not having preseason last year when you're trying to evaluate who these rookies are and then other players too, where guys are, man that was hard. So, now I'm so excited to be able to see some of these guys that we want to be able to see play some real live snaps. I'm excited for that this year." While it sounds like Bears fans are going to have to wait to see Fields in the regular season, it sounds like he'll get plenty of preseason reps, especially in the first and last games.

Robinson has reached out to rookie QB Justin Fields

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

If there's one thing that might persuade Robinson back to the Bears on a long-term extension, it's the allure of a young quarterback who might prove to be the best quarterback Robinson has played with his career. That quarterback, of course, is Fields, who has single-handedly revived hope in the Bears franchise since he was drafted. Robinson was among those excited about the addition of Fields, and they've been communicating with each other since. "I was definitely excited for the team and for Justin," Robinson said. "I reached out to him shortly after he was drafted and I've been in communication with him since." Robinson detailed those conversations, which haven't been strictly football. They've talked about life, specifically Fields getting acquainted to life at Halas Hall and getting settled in the community. "Justin's a great talent," Robinson said. "He's a hard worker. I don't think (there's) anything football-related that would be an issue."

1

1

1

1