10 takeaways from the Seahawks 2020 regular season schedule

We've known who the Seattle Seahawks will play since January, but finally we know when and where games will be played in 2020. Here's a rundown of the full schedule. Of course, things could change due to COVID-19, but at least for today, let's keep an optimistic outlook that things will be able to go on as scheduled.

Now let's break it all down and take an in-depth look at what's ahead of the Seahawks this season.

1. The Seahawks will start on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. That marks the third time in the last four seasons that Seattle will begin the season away from CenturyLink Field.

2. Seattle has four primetime games, marking the eighth-consecutive year of having at least three. The list begins in Week 2 for the Seahawks' home opener against the Tom Brady-less Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Assuming Jarrett Stidham is going to be New England's starting quarterback, it will be his first-career primetime game.

3. Seattle will take a fairly early bye this year in Week 6. That will come after the Seahawks host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

4. The Seahawks will play a stretch of three road games in four weeks from Weeks 7-10. Those will come against the Cardinals, Bills and Rams with a home game against the 49ers sandwiched in between (Week 8).

5. Seattle's Thursday Night Football matchup will once again be at home against an NFC West opponent: The Cardinals in Week 11. Arizona smoked the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Week 16 of last season.

6. The lone appearance on Monday Night Football will come on the road against the Eagles in Week 12. Seattle also traveled to Philly in Week 12 of last season.

7. Seattle closes the season with just one East Coast trip over its final five games (Redskins in Week 15). The Seahawks final home game will come in Week 16 against the Rams.

Story continues

8. There are two stretches where the Seahawks play three-of-four at home: Weeks 2-5 and Weeks 13-16. That is made possible by starting and ending the season on the road.

9. For the second consecutive season, the Seahawks and 49ers will square up in Week 17, only this time the season finale will take place in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium. As it stands right now, neither of the two matchups between the NFC West rivals are slated for primetime. However, the finale could be flexed into Sunday Night Football, just as it was in 2019.

10. Least notably, we also learned the Seahawks' four preseason opponents: vs. the Raiders, at the Texans, vs. the Chargers and at the Vikings.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with special guest Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells:

10 takeaways from the Seahawks 2020 regular season schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest