10 takeaways from report day at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears reported to training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, which included the arrivals of linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn and newly-signed rookie safety Jaquan Brisker.

General manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and several players, including quarterback Justin Fields, met with the media to field questions ahead of the start of camp.

There was plenty to digest from those press conferences, including discussion about Smith’s contract holdout, an improved offensive line and Poles’ evaluation of Fields heading into the summer.

As the Bears report to training camp, here’s what we learned before they hit the practice field on Wednesday.

Poles believe the team has made strides

It’s been an offseason of change for the Bears, which included a roster overhaul that includes a multitude of new faces. (So much so that, for the first time, Bears players will wear their last names on the back of their practice jerseys.)

Poles has been pleased with the direction of his team so far during his first season as general manager. It was evident during the offseason program, where the team put together a solid OTAs and minicamp. Now, they have a chance to keep that momentum up as they kick off training camp.

“I am really pleased in the direction we’re headed,” Poles said. “I thought this offseason we made a lot of strides forward. I thought the standards were lifted from Day 1 until we broke and I am excited to see us build off of that and continue to get better.”

Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn reported to training camp

There were questions about whether two of Chicago’s defensive stars, Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, would report for training camp on Tuesday — for different reasons. Both were present and accounted for at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

While Poles didn’t address a question about whether or not Quinn had requested a trade this offseason, Poles did note the importance of having Quinn back on the field after missing the entire offseason program.

“It’s important to have guys who are experienced, that have had success in the league and know how to play and practice,” Poles said. “For me, that’s what he brings.”

While Quinn is expected to hit the practice field on Wednesday, Smith isn’t as he continues to deal with a contract dispute.

Poles not sure of Smith's intentions amid contract holdout

While the Bears and safety Jaquan Brisker were finally able to agree to terms on his rookie deal, there’s another contract situation that’s emerged as a situation to monitor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Roquan Smith isn’t expected to participate in practice due to his contract situation.

Poles addressed the elephant in the room with Smith’s contract holdout — or holdin — during his opening statement to the press.

“My feelings for Roquan don’t change at all. I love the player and the person and that won’t change,” Poles said. “I know I am going to get a lot of questions and I get it; I’m just not going to talk about contracts and all that. I want to just make sure we addressed it, though. In terms of my feelings for him, nothing changes.”

Smith did report to camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether or not Smith will participate in practice, which kicks off Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know what his intentions are,” Poles said. “I know he checked in and we’re going to take it from there and gather information and take it one step at a time. That’s all I can do.”

The Bears got better along the offensive line in the last two days

The offensive line was one of the biggest concerns heading into training camp, and it’s a position that improved drastically over the course of two days.

The Bears signed veteran Michael Schofield, who figures to start at right guard, on Monday. Poles also announced the signing of veteran tackle Riley Reiff, who should be the immediate favorite to start at left tackle.

That would leave the likes of Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom and fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones competing for the starting right tackle job.

“If everyone is competing, we’re going to get the best out of that unit,” Poles said. “I said it from the beginning. Our front office is not going to stop just chipping away and bringing good football players onto this team to compete and make the whole team better.”

Eberflus said there’s no timeline for the starting offensive line combination, although they’d prefer to have it locked down as soon as possible.

“There’s not a deadline,” Eberflus said. “But like I said in the spring, the sooner the better. We just added a couple of pieces. So that’s going to be two more pieces to the puzzle.”

Poles believes Justin Fields is “doing everything he’s supposed to do”

All eyes will be on quarterback Justin Fields this summer. The expectation is the former first-round pick takes a significant step forward in his second season.

Following the team’s offseason program, Poles says Fields is “doing everything he’s supposed to do” at this point, and the expectation is he’s going to to make more strides during training camp.

“We’re going to continue to add things to the offense, and he’s going to have to continue to grow based on what he sees and (what) the defense throws at him,” Poles said. “I think one of the most important pieces is that command. Continue to bring that command and that leadership, and you saw that as we were finishing up the offseason.”

Fields is heading into his first training camp as the starting quarterback, and he said it’s a different feeling.

“Our team as a whole, we just feel closer I think this year, just in my opinion,” he said. “Everybody on the team’s excited. We’re trying to all accomplish one goal and we’re just ready to get to work.”

No shortage of roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs

Competition has been the name of the game for the Bears this offseason, which is why there are a bevy of roster spots and starting jobs up for grabs heading into training camp.

“We want to see guys compete,” Eberflus said. “We have a lot of spots on the roster that are in flux right now and we’re just trying to find the best combination of players.”

The offseason program served as an opportunity to experiment with different starting combinations, the most notable being the offensive line. It sounds like we can expect more of that experimentation during training camp — at multiple positions.

“Offensive line moving guys from outside to inside, and if it’s defensive line, moving a guy around for pass rush purposes, inside or outside, we’re going to do that all across the roster,” Eberflus said. “Moving a corner from outside to inside, moving a receiver from outside to inside, we’re going to do all those different things to find out the best combination for the Chicago Bears going forward.”

Poles believes N'Keal Harry can help improve this team

The Bears receiving corp has been the subject of criticism this offseason given Darnell Mooney is the only proven commodity. Someone who has an opportunity to take advantage of that situation is newcomer N’Keal Harry.

Chicago sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Harry, who will be looking to earn a roster spot. Poles believes that Harry has a chance to be a playmaker for this offense.

“I am excited about him,” Poles said. “I think he has a really good skill set, great physical traits and I think he has something to prove, for sure. And I think he has the chance to improve this football team.”

Poles wouldn’t speculate about Harry’s failures in New England. Instead, he’s giving Harry a fresh start in Chicago after seeing what he brings to the table.

“I wasn’t in that building or anything. I just know what he’s capable of,” Poles said. “And I want to give him the opportunity to come here and show what he can do and get things on the right path.”

Jaylon Johnson says someone needs to step up in Smith's absence

When the Bears hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, the expectation is Roquan Smith won’t be among those participating as he deals with his contract situation.

Not only does that leave Chicago without its best player, but it leaves the defense without its top leader. So what will the Bears be missing if Smith isn’t practicing?

“S***, our leader,” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson. “We all know who Roquan is, what he means to this team.”

Johnson said someone needs to step up in Smith’s absence, assuming he doesn’t practice.

“Somebody has to fill that leadership role,” Johnson said.

Fields embraces chance to learn from failures

Fields isn’t accustomed to failure during his football career, especially at the collegiate level. But he experienced his absolute worst season last year as a rookie, where he had a 2-8 record as the Bears’ starter.

Fields didn’t get a chance to compete for the starting job last summer, and he admits he was “kind of thrown into there” as a rookie after Andy Dalton’s injury. It was a difficult rookie year for Fields, who experienced his share of failures. Now, Fields is using that as motivation heading into his second year.

“Failure pushes me to go even harder,” Fields said. “So, you know, that’s really all I’ve got to say. I want to do everything I can to win that trophy and get that ring.”

Fields has learned to embrace the failures he experiences as a means to improve, but also because he accepts that it comes with the territory.

“You’re not going to always win every game,” he said. “And if you’re not going to love the game you have to love everything that comes with it. You can’t just love one part of it. You’re going to have to embrace the failures.”

Poles explained reasoning behind Lamar "Soup" Campbell's dismissal

Lamar “Soup” Campbell was one of five members of the Bears’ search committee to hire new general manager Ryan Poles this offseason. So it was a bit of a surprise when Campbell was fired earlier this month.

Poles explained the reasoning behind Campbell’s dismissal and the hiring of Mike Wiley Jr., who replaced him 12 days later.

“With the pressures this game puts on you, there’s a mental piece to this that’s absolutely critical,” Poles said. “And I wanted someone who could come in and be educated — through their education, through school — on how to work with players to get their mind set the right way. How do you clear your mind? How do you go to the next step and push away a bad game, a bad practice or things that are wearing on you mentally? How can you overcome that? So I just wanted to go a different direction on the support we’re giving our players.”

