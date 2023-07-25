10 takeaways from report day at Bears training camp

Chicago Bears fans, rejoice! The team has reported to Halas Hall for the start of training camp, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. Football is officially back.

Several burning questions have been marinating in the minds of Bears fans for the entirety of the offseason, and luckily general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, wide receiver D.J. Moore, quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Eddie Jackson sat down with the media in Lake Forest to discuss those topics.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears’ report day of training camp:

Expectations for 2023

Ryan Poles confirms all players are healthy heading into camp

Several key players have spent this past offseason nursing lingering injures and questions have been raised about whether those players will be healthy enough to participate in the opening days of training camp. Poles put those concerns to rest, confirming that the first wave of players coming into camp have all been physically cleared to practice, including wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

Poles addresses why Claypool was put on PUP list

The fanbase was confused when Claypool was added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, and even more eyebrows were raised when he was taken off the list the next day. Poles explained it was a precautionary move.

“Just needed an extra day or two to get him right,” Poles said. “We’re excited about him. He’s been working hard, spending extra time with our staff getting up to speed.”

Bears playing it safe with Darnell Mooney

Mooney missed the entirety of the offseason program as he rehabbed a fractured ankle suffered last November. But he recently participated in an offseason workout with Fields and teammates down in Florida, and the indication is he’s good to go. Even more encouraging is that Mooney didn’t land on the PUP list.

“He has worked his butt off with the training staff,” Poles said.

Poles said Mooney has been cleared to practice, but there’s an individual plan to get him going in camp. The Bears will look to the training staff to make sure they’re not pushing him too slow or too fast.

Bears didn't rule out adding a veteran edge rusher

The Bears have a huge deficiency in the pass-rushing department and fans expect the team to bring in some last-minute help to bolster the position. Poles did some verbal gymnastics to address the issue, saying that he has confidence in the players they have.

He did note, however, that the team has flexibility to make a roster move if the right opportunity arises. After all, “it takes two to make sure it works out,” Poles said.

First padded practice will take place next Wednesday

Fans going to training camp will want to pay attention to this point. Matt Eberflus confirmed to the media that the Bears will begin padded practices next week. The first padded practice will take place next Wednesday, Aug. 2, which is unfortunately closed to the public. But there will be others. That’s 10 days before the team hosts the Tennessee Titans for their first preseason game.

Fields was asked to be in season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback"

Netflix’s new show, “Quarterback,” documenting the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota has been received positively by football fans, and Netflix is already daydreaming about season 2.

Fields revealed that Netflix reached out to him and asked if he would star in the next season, to which the Bears quarterback declined. He told the media he wanted to keep things natural in the organization.

“Having cameras around the building, that might change the vibe of everyone,” he said. “I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

But Fields hinted that might not always be the case.

“Maybe down the road, but I don’t see myself in it this year,” he said.

Poles praises first round pick Darnell Wright

Bears rookie Darnell Wright has impressed this offseason, and he’ll soon have the chance to show off what he can do when the pads come on next week. Poles had high praise for Wright this offseason, where he worked hard to get in shape for training camp.

“This offseason, he busted his butt,” Poles said. “He lost weight. He lost body fat. He absolutely crushed his conditioning test. Like, he didn’t break a sweat. … He’s focused. He cares.”

Eddie Jackson believes Bears have pieces to turn things around

Eddie Jackson is an important leader on defense, and he’s seen his share of ups and downs with the Bears since he was drafted in 2017. Outside of a magical 2018 season, there’s been a lot of losing.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Jackson shared his mindset heading into the 2023 season, where he believes the Bears have the pieces in place to get on track.

“I just want to turn things around,” Jackson said. “I’m tired of the old standards the Bears had. I want to make the playoffs. I hate losing. It shouldn’t be acceptable. We have a lot of key pieces that can really turn things around.”

Poles remains mum on contract talks

Poles was up front at the start of Tuesday’s press conference that he wasn’t going to discuss contract extensions, for which players like Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are eligible.

While he ultimately remained true to his word, he did provide a small update.

“There’s no preferred timeline,” Poles said. “It’s when it happens. If I was in that position, I would want it done sooner than later.”

