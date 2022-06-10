10 takeaways from the Patriots’ offseason practices: Mac Jones’ deep ball was working

The New England Patriots completed their offseason program on Wednesday. New England cancelled the third day of minicamp and the final two days of organized team activities. It was an early end to what coach Bill Belichick has considered a successful offseason.

So let’s examine what we learned, with a focus on the minicamp sessions, which were mandatory — and more competitive than the OTAs.

It was impossible not to see how the Patriots offense took massive leaps forward in attacking the middle and deep parts of the field. Receivers Tre Nixon, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton helped the quarterbacks — particularly Mac Jones — push the ball downfield. That leads us seamlessly into the first takeaway.

During an offseason of turnover, Mac Jones' competence is notable

It wouldn’t have surprised me if Jones looked unsteady in these minicamp sessions. Not only was he dealing with the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but he’s moving onto a leadership group of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Judge is the quarterbacks coach, but Patricia seems to be calling plays (more on that later). With all those voices in Jones’ head, he could have some issues taking the Year 2 leap. And then add in that the Patriots changed the terminology and tweaked the system on offense.

That’s a lot. Even safety Devin McCourty was willing to admit Jones has the most on his plate among the players.

Jones is so far unflappable.

“You said (Mac Jones is) taking control of the offense. That’s just a capital, ‘Yes.’ Exclamation mark. Exclamation mark,” receiver Jakobi Meyers said Thursday.

That much was clear. He was lofting in perfect deep balls to Nixon and Agholor. He made good use of Jonnu Smith, who was starting to win contested catches. All in all, the offense showed signs of growth.

The Patriots money-ball approach at WR doesn't look too crazy

The common wisdom around the NFL is that teams need a WR1 — and it helps to have a top-tier WR2, too. And because teams rarely put more than three receivers on the field at one time, it doesn’t really make sense to go the way of the money-ball approach at the position, because depth doesn’t kill. High-end talent kills.

But Belichick is bucking that trend. He has loaded his group with five players who are all arguably WR2s. There’s DeVante Parker, Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Tyquan Thornton. And in minicamp, Tre Nixon was actually the biggest standout, though let’s see if he keeps shining when the pads go on (and smaller, shifter players tend to fade).

The progress of the receiver group will be worth monitoring. They seem like they have too many players to use. But maybe Belichick has an interesting vision on how to deploy this diverse and deep group of pass-catchers.

Matt Patricia seems to be calling plays

Heading into minicamp, The Athletic reported Matt Patricia was emerging as a front-runner to get the play-caller job. That looked on-point during minicamp when, on the first day, Patricia could be seen calling in plays to Jones through a walky-talky. Judge clearly remains an influential member of the offensive coaching staff. Belichick, tight ends coach Nick Caley and receivers coach Troy Brown look important, too. But Patricia may be rising to the top of the leadership pyramid on offense.

Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins are doing more for the defense

The Patriots are experimenting with their best and most athletic linebackers to see if they can get more out of them. Uche, for example, is playing both outside and inside linebacker. And the Patriots know they’re going to use him more often, perhaps at both positions.

“I think he is a big piece of our defense,” Belichick said during OTAs. “We’ll see exactly what that is.”

So New England will work with Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mac Wilson and Cam McGrone at the top of the depth chart on the inside. On the outside, we’ll see Uche, Perkins and many of the players who are working the inside. As usual, the “inside” and “outside” roles are relatively fluid.

Jack Jones and Shaun Wade were getting their opportunities

Cornerback Malcolm Butler had to step out of practice on Day 2 of minicamp. He was limited for an undisclosed reason. That elevated Terrance Mitchell, who appears to be in the mix to earn a starting role. But it also elevated two youngsters: Jones and Wade.

Jones was the one who really stood out, both for better and for worse. He had an up-and-down day as he got more work. He logged an interception on scout-team quarterback Bailey Zappe. He recorded a pass breakup on Nelson Agholor — but the receiver also beat the rookie cornerback for a deep ball.

Jones and Wade will be players to watch in training camp.

N'Keal Harry, Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi are fading. Their stock is down

There are a few players who clearly look like they’re on the way out. Keene and Asiasi might make the team, but I’m not sure how — or if — they’ll contribute. Jennings is another player who is a former third-round pick but isn’t matching the expectations that come with that draft status.

And then there’s Harry, who I can’t imagine being on the roster when the season starts. He wants out. The Patriots have no use for him.

Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown appear to be switching sides

New England flipped Wynn and Brown at their tackle spots. The Patriots don’t seem to be simply experimenting. They seem to be making the move official with Wynn learning his new position.

Does Wynn like the change?

“It’s wherever they need me, player,” he said Wednesday.

Wynn is entering the final year of his contract. He obviously carries more value at left tackle than at right. But after injury-riddled and inconsistent seasons, the Patriots appear ready to keep him on the right side.

Guard Cole Strange is on track to be a Day 1 starter

There’s almost no question. The Patriots drafted Strange in Round 1 with every intention of drafting him to be the Day 1 starter. And he has been impressive, according to his teammates.

“There’s a lot on his plate. I think he’s done a good job coming in and working really hard. Trying to learn it,” center David Andrews said Wednesday. “Obviously, the biggest jumps really come in training camp. But he’s done a good job, he works really hard. But like all of us, we’ve got a long way to go, and that’s what we keep trying to do up here for however more opportunities we’ll get.”

Ty Montgomery is a slot receiver -- not a running back

There was some question about what Montgomery would do for the Patriots when he signed this offseason. The truth is that he might not end up doing anything — he might miss the cut. But the team is seeing what he can do as a special teams player, including as a kickoff returner. The Patriots have also used him as a slot receiver on offense — and not a running back.

Training camp will be one of the most intense proving grounds in recent memory

I have never been less sure of a roster than I am of the 2022 Patriots. They don’t seem to have many No. 1 talents — at any position. There’s Mac Jones, Andrews, Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Matt Judon and Devin McCourty. Those players are the team’s most transcendent talents and, frankly, that pales in comparison to the rest of the AFC. So training camp will need to be a space where more players elevate into that caliber. If I had to bet, I’d look at Bourne, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Uche, guard Michael Onwenu and Butler to operate at that next level. Hopefully, there are a few more players that surprise — otherwise, the Patriots might be woefully undertalented when the season rolls around.

