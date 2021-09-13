10 takeaways from Packers’ humbling 38-3 defeat to Saints in season opener

The Green Bay Packers were handed a 35-point defeat by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 season opener on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The highly anticipated start to a pressure-packed season couldn’t have gone much worse for Matt LaFleur’s team. The Saints jumped out to a 17-0 lead, survived a brief comeback attempt over two possessions sandwiching halftime and then closed out the contest emphatically, scoring the game’s final 21 points to complete a dominant 38-3 win.

Aaron Rodgers said the Packers, a team claiming to be hungry, were a little too full of themselves entering Week 1.

Here are all the takeaways from the Packers’ humbling defeat:

Rodgers throws it away

One starting quarterback throwing five touchdown passes and the other throwing two back-breaking interceptions was a completely believable scenario going into this matchup. It's just amazing that Jameis Winston threw the five touchdown passes and Aaron Rodgers threw the two game-changing interceptions. Rodgers had all of five interceptions during his MVP season last year. He started 2021 with two inexcusable mistakes that turned a comeback attempt into a full-on blowout. He was pressured into a bad throw in the red zone, ending the Packers' last best chance to tighten the game, and then his arm punt on an overthrown deep ball all but handed the Saints seven points. The second interception was one of the worst throws of Rodgers' career. Maybe the quarterback who spent all offseason contemplating his future wasn't as locked in as he thought. Rodgers wasn't decisive or accurate or any of the things that made stopping this offense so difficult in 2020.

On repeat

The Packers have won 26 regular-season games over the last two seasons. So how does a team doing this much winning with this many "leaders" – remember, the Packers have seven captains – get blown out so decisively in a big game or two every year? When the Packers lose under Matt LaFleur, they lose big. Games snowball out of control and no one – on the field or on the sideline – is able to do much to stop it. Sunday was the worst of the blowout losses in the LaFleur era. Once again, this group of Packers can really look like front runners. It's great when everything is going well, but when things start to go sideways? Sometimes this team just shuts down. Baffling. You'd think a team would get sick of the taste of humble pie.

Offensive line spotlight

Aaron Rodgers thought the protection was generally good against the Saints, and a second viewing of the contest mostly agreed with his opinion. But the offensive line still showed the worrying signs of regression that made this group such a question mark entering the 2021 season. Look no further than the game-changing interception. Rookie right guard Royce Newman got beat immediately off the snap, and Rodgers couldn't escape the pocket because left guard Lucas Patrick got beat. This collapse forced Rodgers to make a panicked throw. In the run game, the Packers averaged 2.9 yards per carry. Aaron Jones managed nine yards on five carries. Overall, Jones and A.J. Dillon carried the ball just nine times, in part due to the flow of the game, but also because the offensive line wasn't getting push. The Saints played two-deep safeties all game and didn't even worry about the run. They were confident in getting pressure with four, and they often did. The Packers have to be better along the line of scrimmage on offense or teams will just keep repeating this blueprint. The offensive line will be in the spotlight entering Week 2.

Joe Barry's dud

The Saints attempted only 21 passes and ran for 171 yards in a blowout win. Sound familiar? Joe Barry vs. Sean Payton was the cruel sequel to Mike Pettine vs. Kyle Shanahan. The script was the same. Dominate the line of scrimmage, punish the Packers shaky run defense and protect the quarterback, both from pressure and tough situations. The Saints controlled the football for almost 22 minutes in the first half, with two 15-play touchdown drives. Barry never found an answer. And Payton was never afraid. This defense needs to create negative plays to get off the field. They didn't have a sack or tackle for loss. As a result, the Saints converted seven third or fourth down opportunities. And in the red zone, the Saints finished a perfect 4-for-4 scoring touchdowns. Ouch.

No Cobb?

Aaron Rodgers forced the Packers to trade for Randall Cobb and then talked him up all summer. Matt LaFleur didn't really care on Sunday. Cobb played only a handful of snaps with the game still in the balance, and he wasn't targeted until Jordan Love came into the game. The Packers played Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard almost exclusively at receiver early in the game. Would having Cobb on the field have made a difference? Probably not. But you can already see the disconnect forming here. The quarterback/general manager isn't going to be pleased if his best friend is rotting on the sideline all year.

Situational disaster

The Packers were the best situational football team in the NFL last year. They were dominant in the red zone and on third down, especially on offense. On Sunday? The Packers went 1-for-10 on third down (the lone conversion came with Jordan Love at quarterback) and 0-for-2 scoring touchdowns in the red zone, with two turnovers. The Saints were the dominant situational team, another stunning part of this total collapse. The Packers couldn't stay on the field on offense or get off it on defense, and the Saints were perfect in the red zone on offense and defense.

Saints OL dominates

The matchup between the Saints offensive line and the Packers defensive front should have been one of the best of the week. Instead, it was a one-sided slaughter. On offense, the Saints won this game at the line of scrimmage. The offensive line, even after losing Erik McCoy, dominated. Winston played from clean pockets, and even when protection broke down momentarily, the Packers were all out of sorts in their rush lanes and Winston scrambled for 38 yards. The offensive line really flexed its muscle in the run game. Way too many of the Saints' 171 yards came well before first contact. If Week 1 exposed anything, it's that the Packers' front seven could be a problem again. A fifth-round defensive lineman and a journeyman inside linebacker weren't going to magically fix these issues.

Love's debut

It was impossible not to think, as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams sat somberly on the bench and Jordan Love entered the game at quarterback, if the fourth quarter on Sunday was providing an early preview of 2022. Love made his NFL debut and completed five passes for 68 yards, including a 19-yard conversion on third down to Amari Rodgers and a 32-yard completion to Randall Cobb. The second-year quarterback also lost a fumble in the red zone. He was playing against soft defenses in a 38-3 game, but all reps are important at this stage in his career, especially with the team's decision at quarterback coming after this season. No one expected Love to play meaningful snaps in Week 1. By this time next year, he could be the starter.

It's just one game

Rodgers didn't say R-E-L-A-X, but he made it clear he wasn't going to overreact to one game, even a very poorly season-opening game against a potential NFC playoff team. The defeat is somewhat reminiscent of the 2014 opener in Seattle. Mike McCarthy's team got whupped to open the season, and the Packers started 1-2, but that group eventually got hot and finished 12-4 and should have played in the Super Bowl. The spotlight is always amplified in Week 1. The recurring problems are worrisome here, but the Packers have played like this randomly over the last three years. And remember: All four NFC North teams lost in Week 1, and it's a long, 17-game season. Bad start, but there's a lot of football left.

Bounce-back time

For every blowout loss in the Matt LaFleur era, there's a bounce-back win the week after. The Packers still haven't lost two straight games under LaFleur, and they often win big the next week after a loss. In Week 2, the Packers will head home to face the Detroit Lions in primetime on "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field for the home opener. Expect a much better performance. It'd be time to worry if this team doesn't play well against the Lions, but maybe the Packers will need time to gel after such a distracting offseason.

