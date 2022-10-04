10 takeaways about the New Orleans Saints through their first 4 weeks

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the New Orleans Saints aren’t where many expected them to be. At just 1-3 coming off of three-straight losses, it wouldn’t be unwarranted to focus on the negatives. The penalties, turnovers and special teams blunders are at the forefront. But the truth is that there are positives to take away from how the team has responded and continued to fight as well. Good or bad, here are ten things we’ve learned about the Saints through their first four weeks.

Turnovers are hard to overcome

It sounds rudimentary, of course, but this is new territory for the Saints. Just years removed from setting the NFL’s team record for fewest turnovers in a season, the team is now last in the league in turnover margin. Sitting at -7, the Saints have committed 11 giveaways while bringing in only 4 takeaways. That has led to short fields for opposing offenses, big time momentum swings and large fourth quarter deficits that lead to desperation and a greater risk of further turnovers. For a team that has been so effective at maintaining possessions, this season’s penchant for giving the ball away has proven costly.

Veteran leadership keeping the team confident despite early struggles

When your roster includes players that exemplify outstanding leadership and poise like the Saints’ roster, it’s hard to break their confidence. New Orleans has proven that thus far this season. Despite their three-game losing streak, players and coaching staff alike are insistent that their will is not broken and that they are very close to turning a corner. Players like safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan are all leaders the team will turn to in order to keep spirits high as the team looks to rebound and right the ship.

Dennis Allen’s slow start is undeniable

It’s far too early to rule Allen out as a head coach. But for one of the league’s most talented defensive coordinators to step into this position bolstering a roster as talented as the one in New Orleans. leading them to a 1-3 start is surprising. Continuity and familiarity have their advantages and perhaps those benefits

will pay dividends as the team looks to rebound. But with fellow first-year head coaches Brian Daboll and Mike McDaniel being off to stronger starts with weaker rosters, it’s reasonable to call Allen’s start disappointing though far from concluded.

Chris Olave is set up to be a star in the NFL

Olave’s 335 receiving yards leads all Saints pass-catches through the first four games. Beyond the yardage total, he found the end zone for the first time in London against the Minnesota Vikings and has shown up time and time again in clutch situations. His 32-yard reception over the middle of the field last in Sunday’s game was the play that gave New Orleans any kind of shot to tie the game and send it to overtime. The former Ohio State Buckeye has been the major bright spot to the Saints offense and is in store for much more, especially if star receiver Michael Thomas remains sideline with his toe injury.

Special teams just isn’t the same in New Orleans

Whether it is the return game, coverage or even the kicking game, special teams has taken a step back for the Saints in 2022. Deonte Harty’s return game has been limited, a costly fumble the cherry on top. Kicker Will Lutz has missed a field goal attempt in each of the seasons’ four contests. (Though it’s worth cutting him some slack for a close miss on a 61-yarder after frilling one from 60.) The team’s punt return unit has surrendered the sixth-most punt return yards in the league. These are not the usual characteristics of a New Orleans special teams operation. Continued concern here could be a massive headache for the team to overcome as the season wears on.

The Saints made the right decision with Pete Werner

A lot of hubbub over the offseason was quickly silenced in regards to the retention of New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander. The campaigns to keep the former LSU Tight in New Orleans were loud and proud, especially as the team managed several injuries at the position throughout training camp. But since the season began, it has been deafeningly quiet on that front thanks to the play of the Saints’ former second-round linebacker. Werner has led the team in tackles since Week 1 and is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s been impactful as a run stopper, in coverage and as a pressure player from the second level. The Saints believed Werner was the real deal when they drafted him, and he’s proving the organization right.

Penalties have to get cleaned up

There are some penalties that have been questionable, to say the least, that have had impacts on several New Orleans contests thus far. But aside from those, which the team cannot control, false starts, illegal shifts, illegal man downfield and holding penalties have been massively detrimental as well. Procedural penalties in particular have proven to be drive killers. These penalties the team must get cleaned up. Pass interference penalties are going to be called or not called for several “human error” excusing reasons. But when it comes to the fundamentals the team and players have more control over, there’s every opportunity to get them fixed.

Getting the run game going has it’s benefits

Against the Vikings, the Saints were able to keep the ball on the ground much more and much later. In the fourth quarter, they ran the ball a combined 9 times for 51 rushing yards, which far exceeds their total in the first three games combined of just 2 rushes for 7 rushing yards. This comes down to game situations, times left on the clock, scoring deficit and other important factors the coaching staff must consider. But one thing is clear: when the Saints can run the ball late, the games start manageable despite earlier struggles.

It’s hard to argue in favor of a quarterback controversy just yet

While some are convinced that the offense looked leagues better against the Vikings in London than they did the first three weeks, there’s important context here. The team still got off to a slow start with only one successful drive in the first half. The team was stuff plagued by turners and two passes were undoubtedly turnover-worthy. It seems more of value to say that the quality and style of the gameplay was improved. A gameplan that stayed closer to the line of scrimmage and relied on high-percentage attempts bolster Andy Dalton and the offense in the second half. But we’ve also seen Jameis Winston operate the same scheme and approach successfully.

Despite offseason focus, injuries still a concern early

In Week 4, the Saints took the field without several star players. Wide Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara headlined the list. But New Orleans is also managing injuries on their offensive line and at quarterback just four games into the year. The defense has taken hits without Paulson Adebo to start the season, but he made his return as a starter in London and safety Marcus Maye has been navigating injuries as well. There does seem to be a reduction in soft tissue injuries specifically, relative to the 2021 season at least, but that’s hard to take solace in when there are still several impact injuries piling up and generating concern.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire