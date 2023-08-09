Eagles’ training camp: 10 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice
Philadelphia returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday for a crisp practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Eagles injury report
With James Bradberry’s return, Philadelphia has just four players on the injured list.
#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is back at practice, will be limited today, but still progress.
Here’s the full injury report:
WILL NOT PRACTICE
Deon Cain – ankle
Patrick Johnson – ankle
LIMITED
Devon Allen – calf
Nakobe Dean – ankle
— EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 9, 2023
Eagles NFC title banner
Philadelphia will look to go back to back.
A new addition to the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field #Eagles pic.twitter.com/oTQYJYitoI
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
Jalen Carter is explosive
Here’s Jalen Carter, Marlon T and Kentavius Street attacking coach Matt Leo on a pass rush. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/lxYBO3HqMl
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2023
Carter improves on a daily basis and his explosive jump off the ball and natural power are something to watch.
Here’s Jalen Carter coming right atcha. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ec8zdGrZzD
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2023
Christian Elliss breakout season
Elliss continues his rise up the depth chart.
Christian Elliss is the sole LB on the Eagles’ first first-team rep today. #Eagles
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023
Kelee Ringo moving up the depth chart
#Eagles 2nd team defense:
Jobe, Ringo at CB
Cunningham, Bradley at LB
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
DeVonta Smith dealing with personal issue
DeVonta Smith is absent from practice today, excused for personal reasons.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 9, 2023
Gainwell remains consistent
Gainwell gets lost in the Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift hype, but he could be Philadelphia’s most trusted running back.
Kenneth Gainwell lookin nice in the open field. Hauls in a pass from Hurts in the flat, turns upfield evading Reddick and executes a juke move with a couple of ensuing defenders closing in.
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 9, 2023
Oline depth
The Eagles go 13 deep at offensive line and the backup five for Wednesday was Tyler Steen, Josh Sills, Josh Andrews, Sua Opeta, and Jack Driscoll.
2nd team offensive line (left to right)
Steen
Sills
Andrews
Opeta
Driscoll #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
Nolan Smith game wrecker
Smith could end up being the best of all five Georgia defenders.
Nolan Smith drove Jack Driscoll back into Marcus Mariota during an 11 on 11 rep. #Eagles
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023
Mariota much improved
After some early struggles, Mariota has improved over the last week.
Marcus Mariota with great touch on a deep completion to Britain Covey, Zech McPheaeson trailing in coverage. #Eagles backup QB has looked better the past two days. Change from Brett Toth to Josh Andrews at center probably helping, as @JimmyKempski mentioned on @BGN_Radio.
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023
Eli Ricks/Mekhi Garner
Ricks and Garner are starting to find their groove at the cornerback position.
Ricks and Garner are the 3rd team CBs #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
Tanner McKee improves daily
McKee has outplayed Ian Book and could start to pressure McKee.
McKee just lead an 11-play TR drive for the 3rd team offense
Longest/best drive of the day for any of the units #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
Five man front
Sean Desai will play some 3-4, 4-3 and a deadly 5-2 front.
#Eagles using a 5-man line of:
Reddick, Carter, Marlon, Davis, Sweat
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023
Jalen Hurts ends day on a high note
This was the final play of practice for the 1s. Eagles end today with a banger 💥 https://t.co/LlyMh3TraC
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 9, 2023
Heavyweight's scuffle
Derek Barnett plays with an edge, and responded as we expected after Landon Dickerson delivered a hit that the defensive end felt was after the whistle.
RE: Derek Barnett-Landon Dickerson mini-scuffle at practice. Pretty much started by Dickerson with his blindside block. One defensive player called it “cheap.”
Barnett retaliated. Dickerson didn’t budge much when pushed and just stood there. Ended quickly when others jumped in.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 9, 2023
Moro Ojomo
Ojomo plays with an edge, and can play multiple positions.
#Eagles 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo on 1st preseason game: “I want to destroy people … compete and dominate.” Gotta like his attitude. pic.twitter.com/WzBaRMcyou
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2023