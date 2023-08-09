Eagles’ training camp: 10 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

Philadelphia returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday for a crisp practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With James Bradberry’s return, Philadelphia has just four players on the injured list.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is back at practice, will be limited today, but still progress. Here’s the full injury report: WILL NOT PRACTICE

Deon Cain – ankle

Patrick Johnson – ankle LIMITED

Devon Allen – calf

Nakobe Dean – ankle — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 9, 2023

Eagles NFC title banner

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia will look to go back to back.

A new addition to the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field #Eagles pic.twitter.com/oTQYJYitoI — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

Jalen Carter is explosive

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s Jalen Carter, Marlon T and Kentavius Street attacking coach Matt Leo on a pass rush. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/lxYBO3HqMl — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2023

Carter improves on a daily basis and his explosive jump off the ball and natural power are something to watch.

Christian Elliss breakout season

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Elliss continues his rise up the depth chart.

Christian Elliss is the sole LB on the Eagles’ first first-team rep today. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023

Kelee Ringo moving up the depth chart

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

#Eagles 2nd team defense: Jobe, Ringo at CB

Cunningham, Bradley at LB — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

DeVonta Smith dealing with personal issue

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith is absent from practice today, excused for personal reasons. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 9, 2023

Gainwell remains consistent

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell gets lost in the Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift hype, but he could be Philadelphia’s most trusted running back.

Kenneth Gainwell lookin nice in the open field. Hauls in a pass from Hurts in the flat, turns upfield evading Reddick and executes a juke move with a couple of ensuing defenders closing in. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 9, 2023

Oline depth

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Eagles go 13 deep at offensive line and the backup five for Wednesday was Tyler Steen, Josh Sills, Josh Andrews, Sua Opeta, and Jack Driscoll.

2nd team offensive line (left to right) Steen

Sills

Andrews

Opeta

Driscoll #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

Nolan Smith game wrecker

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Smith could end up being the best of all five Georgia defenders.

Nolan Smith drove Jack Driscoll back into Marcus Mariota during an 11 on 11 rep. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023

Mariota much improved

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After some early struggles, Mariota has improved over the last week.

Marcus Mariota with great touch on a deep completion to Britain Covey, Zech McPheaeson trailing in coverage. #Eagles backup QB has looked better the past two days. Change from Brett Toth to Josh Andrews at center probably helping, as @JimmyKempski mentioned on @BGN_Radio. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 9, 2023

Eli Ricks/Mekhi Garner

Mehki Garner: Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre

Ricks and Garner are starting to find their groove at the cornerback position.

Ricks and Garner are the 3rd team CBs #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

Tanner McKee improves daily

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McKee has outplayed Ian Book and could start to pressure McKee.

McKee just lead an 11-play TR drive for the 3rd team offense Longest/best drive of the day for any of the units #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

Five man front

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Desai will play some 3-4, 4-3 and a deadly 5-2 front.

#Eagles using a 5-man line of: Reddick, Carter, Marlon, Davis, Sweat — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 9, 2023

Jalen Hurts ends day on a high note

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This was the final play of practice for the 1s. Eagles end today with a banger 💥 https://t.co/LlyMh3TraC — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 9, 2023

Heavyweight's scuffle

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Derek Barnett plays with an edge, and responded as we expected after Landon Dickerson delivered a hit that the defensive end felt was after the whistle.

RE: Derek Barnett-Landon Dickerson mini-scuffle at practice. Pretty much started by Dickerson with his blindside block. One defensive player called it “cheap.” Barnett retaliated. Dickerson didn’t budge much when pushed and just stood there. Ended quickly when others jumped in. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 9, 2023

Ojomo plays with an edge, and can play multiple positions.

#Eagles 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo on 1st preseason game: “I want to destroy people … compete and dominate.” Gotta like his attitude. pic.twitter.com/WzBaRMcyou — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2023

