Eagles’ training camp: 10 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

Philadelphia returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday for a crisp practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
With James Bradberry’s return, Philadelphia has just four players on the injured list.

Eagles NFC title banner

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Philadelphia will look to go back to back.

Jalen Carter is explosive

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Carter improves on a daily basis and his explosive jump off the ball and natural power are something to watch.

Christian Elliss breakout season

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Elliss continues his rise up the depth chart.

Kelee Ringo moving up the depth chart

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre
DeVonta Smith dealing with personal issue

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Gainwell remains consistent

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Gainwell gets lost in the Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift hype, but he could be Philadelphia’s most trusted running back.

Oline depth

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Eagles go 13 deep at offensive line and the backup five for Wednesday was Tyler Steen, Josh Sills, Josh Andrews, Sua Opeta, and Jack Driscoll.

Nolan Smith game wrecker

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Smith could end up being the best of all five Georgia defenders.

Mariota much improved

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
After some early struggles, Mariota has improved over the last week.

Eli Ricks/Mekhi Garner

Mehki Garner: Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre
Ricks and Garner are starting to find their groove at the cornerback position.

Tanner McKee improves daily

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
McKee has outplayed Ian Book and could start to pressure McKee.

Five man front

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sean Desai will play some 3-4, 4-3 and a deadly 5-2 front.

Jalen Hurts ends day on a high note

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Heavyweight's scuffle

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Derek Barnett plays with an edge, and responded as we expected after Landon Dickerson delivered a hit that the defensive end felt was after the whistle.

Moro Ojomo

Ojomo plays with an edge, and can play multiple positions.

