10 takeaways from Nick Sirianni’s introductory press conference as Eagles head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles formally introduced Nick Sirianni to the local media on Friday, firmly putting the Doug Pederson era in the rearview mirror.

Sirianni addressed the Eagles quarterback situation, working with Howie Roseman, and several other interesting tidbits.

Here are 10 takeaways from the first of many Sirianni pressers.

Sirianni appeared nervous

Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Going from Indianapolis to Philadelphia can be a lot and although Sirianni was thorough and prepared, the young rookie head coach was visibly nervous as well.

Sirianni to spend next few weeks evaluating his talent

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni walks down the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Sirianni spoke about having to evaluate the talent on the roster before making any decisions on personnel or starters.

Brian Johnson will play a role in the Eagles improved QB play

Sep 8, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback coach Brian Johnson prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni had high praise for the former Florida Gators offensive coordinator and harped on his ability to connect with anyone. https://twitter.com/GeoffMosherNFL/status/1355215508937859076 A rising star in the coaching ranks, Johnson could bring some college concepts to the Eagles' revamped offense.

Sirianni beat out 25 potential candidates

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 28: Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie talks to general manager Howie Roseman prior to the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 28, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Story continues

The Eagles owner had high praise for all of the candidates and confirmed that he and Howie Roseman started with about 25 potential candidates in mind, narrowing the list down to 10 interview candidates.

Lurie called Duce Staley a son

Nov 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (L) warms up in front of assistant coach Duce Staley (R) before a game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles owner referred to Duce Staley as a son and confirmed the idea that assistant head coach and running backs coach won't land a head coaching job until he escapes the umbrella of Philadelphia.

Sirianni to evaluate his quarterbacks

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) and quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warm up before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

We appear months, if not weeks away from truly getting a feel about Sirianni's process for choosing a quarterback. He confirmed speaking to both players, complimented both players while stating that every position is open on the roster.

Jonathan Gannon could be a rockstar DC

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell (39) pushes on Jonathan Gannon, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach, during the Colts preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Colts Preseason Training Camp

Sirianni praised his new defensive coordinator, who spent three years with, in Indy. Sirianni said Gannon's football IQ is “off the charts… and he’s the first one I’ve gone to,” when I needed to know something about an opposing defense. Gannon has a contagious energy and loves football and loves being on the field and in meeting rooms.

First time play caller

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni during the Colts mandatory minicamp at the Colts Complex on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Colts Minicamp

Sirianni referenced collaborating with Frank Reich as the main reason he's prepared to call plays as a head coach.

Personnel matters

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman during warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Asked about his involvement with personnel, Sirianni confirmed that Howie Roseman has control over the 53-man roster, but the Eagles head coach would handle the 46 men suiting up on Sundays. Sirianni called working with Roseman a collaborative process.

2 QB's are better than one

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, looks to run a drill with wide receiver John Hightower, right, as quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, is beside him during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top-notch — that are top-notch quarterbacks,” Sirianni said. “And a lot of teams don’t have any. So just really excited to work with both of them.” “I know [Wentz] talked to our offensive coordinator [Shane Stichen] as well,” Sirianni said. Sirianni also noted he studied Hurts for the 2020 draft and that the QB had “great” college tape. “He played meaningful snaps this year that he played well in,” Sirianni said.