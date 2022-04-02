10 takeaways from the Michigan football spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football was in the air on Saturday at Michigan Stadium when the Wolverines had their first spring game in over two years. Jim Harbaugh led his squad out on the field for a Blue vs. Maize game.

Not only did the returning starters get to show off their talents, but we got to see some of the practice contributors — that we usually wouldn’t see in a game situation — and we got the pleasure of finally seeing some of the top-rated freshmen that are on campus for Michigan.

The Wolverines played four 12 minute quarters with a halftime intermission from Harbaugh’s former NFL quarterback, Collin Kaepernick. Harbaugh brought Kaepernick back as an honorary captain, and he got to throw for NFL scouts at halftime of the game.

There is a ton to be excited about if you’re a Michigan fan. The Wolverines are coming off the best season they’ve had in a long time with wins against Ohio State, a Big Ten championship, and going to the College Football Playoffs for the first time ever. There were plenty of players that impressed on Saturday during the spring game, which makes fans much more excited.

Here are our 10 takeaways from the game after Blue defeated Maize, 20-12.

There is still a quarterback controversy

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

While JJ McCarthy was unable to play on Saturday due to an injury he is nursing, the incumbent starting quarterback, Cade McNamara had full reign.

McNamara started for both teams and he got to play several series for both teams. But, he looked rather lethargic out there on Saturday. The big issue last year with McNamara was the non-existent downfield throw, and that looked to be the same on Saturday.

McNamara didn’t have much success throwing the ball downfield, and he was only able to check the ball down. McNamara went 3-for-7 for 16 yards.

It’s going to be interesting to see what happens when JJ McCarthy comes back.

Davis Warren is right on Alan Bowman's heels for the No. 3 job

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

It’s pretty clear who is the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart are, but what about the third string?

Alan Bowman, who transferred in last year from Texas Tech, was thought to have a chance to be the starting quarterback last year, but he saw limited action as the third-string quarterback — where he was thought to remain.

But walk-on Davis Warren arguably outplayed Bowman on Saturday. Warren, a sophomore, hasn’t played in an actual football game in three years due to COVID-19 ending his junior season of high school football, and his team didn’t play his senior year.

Warren finished the day going 12-for-23 for 175 yards. Bowman threw two touchdown passes, but Warren looked to be more poised in the pocket and a little more accurate.

Mike Sainristil has the look of being a good defensive back

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Mike Sainristil, a senior now, has been a full-time wide receiver — until this season.

Michigan has decided to move the speedster to defensive back, but he can be used both ways during the fall. In his first game action, he sure looked the part, staying up with his man and making plays.

Sainristil made a terrific play in his first defensive series recording a PBU.

TJ Guy and Braiden McGregor had good days on the edge

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Since Michigan lost Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL draft this year, it’s in need of finding replacements — in a hurry.

Sophomore TJ Guy, and junior Braiden McGregor both looked like they could help fill those voids. Both players, who are going to be used this year, came off the edge in a hurry and made some nice plays.

Guy was second on the Maize team with six tackles, and McGregor was third with five tackles.

There looks to be plenty of depth at defensive tackle

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

As mentioned above with the loss of Hutchinson and Ojabo, the Wolverines need some help with the interior defensive line — with the loss of Chris Hinton to the NFL draft.

There appears to be plenty of candidates that can help Mazi Smith anchor that line. The Wolverines moved freshman Derrick Moore all around on Saturday and tried his hand at tackle, we saw fellow freshman Mason Graham get the start at defensive tackle, and George Rooks got some action as well.

But the one who really stood out was Rayshaun Benny. Benny was a gap-stopper on Saturday and he didn’t allow much of anything past him. Benny was consistently in the backfield and finished with six tackles in the game.

Zak Zinter took ample snaps at center

The Wolverines got All-American Olusegun Oluwatimi from Virginia this off-season to replace Andrew Vastardis — who Michigan lost to graduation.

The former Cavalier is expected to anchor the offensive line and be the man this upcoming season, but the Wolverines had Zak Zinter playing center on the Blue team on Saturday.

Last offseason there was talk about Zinter playing center, but the staff ultimately put Vastardis at center.

This could be a storyline to watch as the two-deep unfolds. We could be seeing Zinter as the backup center.

Appears to be a clear-cut favorite for the No. 3 running back

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

The Wolverines are going to have a great one-two punch at tailback this year with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but what is the depth going to look like behind them?

After the spring game, it would appear that sophomore Tavierre Dunlap will be that man. Dunlap had 18 carries, 73 yards, and one touchdown.

Leon Franklin and Kalel Mullings, the linebacker, are two others that will be in competition for that role.

Michigan showed out its running game again

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

The Wolverines’ identity last year was running the football with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum — add Donovan Edwards towards the end of the season.

Michigan looked as sharp as ever on Saturday running the football. It didn’t really matter who was running the ball, nor who was blocking, yards came, Michigan ran for 212 yards on the day with a mixture of backs and linemen.

Michigan will be poised to have yet another lethal running game this upcoming season.

Darrius Clemons looks like he can have instant impact

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan landed three big-time freshmen at the receiver position this past recruiting cycle.

Tyler Morris didn’t play Saturday, but Amorion Walker and Darrius Clemons did. Walker made a few nice plays, but the story was Clemons.

Clemons had three catches, 52 yards, and one touchdown.

It will be intriguing how the coaching staff will get Clemons involved this year, but one thing is for certain — he belongs.

Michigan is loaded at receiver

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

While the Michigan identity is running the ball, that could change in a heartbeat with the weapons the Wolverines have at their disposal.

This is arguably the best receiver room the maize and blue have had in a quite awhile. The Wolverines will return Ronnie Bell back this year, along with AJ Henning, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, and Andrel Anthony — plus add in three highly-sought freshmen receivers.

The Michigan offense could be really explosive as a whole this year.

