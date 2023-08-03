10 takeaways from the first week of Eagles’ training camp

We’re nine days away from the Eagles’ preseason opener at the Baltimore Ravens, and the reigning NFC Champions have returned to the NovaCare Complex with a stacked roster.

Philadelphia has few holes on the roster, and outside of another potential addition at the linebacker position, there is elite talent on both sides of the football.

The Eagles will practice two more times before Sunday’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, and we’re looking at ten takeaways from the first week of training.

Jalen Hurts has improved

Hurts has improved leaps and bounds on a yearly basis and as he enters Year 4, he has the look of an elite, top 4 quarterback.

He’ll be in the same offense for the third consecutive season and an MVP performance can’t be out of the question.

Joseph Ngata is coming

The former Clemson wide receiver is a guy we’ve predicted to make the 53-man roster for weeks now, and he’s starting to make his presence felt with the first preseason matchup ahead.

A big, physical pass catcher, Ngata is the guy to watch.

Eagles can switch hit

Philadelphia can beat you in a majority of ways and with five legit NFL running backs competing for carries, the joint practice sessions could provide some separation.

The Eagles are an explosive passing offense, but don’t be shocked if they continue the tradition of running teams out of the building in the second half.

Haason Reddick is a disgruntled weapon

Reddick had 16 sacks during the regular season, another 3.5 during the run to the Super Bowl and he’s another double-digit performance away from joining Reggie White (31 in 1985-86, 39 in 1986-87, 39 in 1987-88) and Clyde Simmons (32 in 1991 and 1992) as the only players with 30+ sacks over two seasons.

Reddick has 10+ sack over the past three seasons and he’s looking for a new deal or more money up front.

Nakobe Dean has arrived

Dean has the green dot as the primary play-caller on defense and the former Georgia All-American is settling in at middle linebacker.

Dean was a third-round pick last spring and considered by many to be a steal of the draft.

His time is now, and he’ll four Bulldog teammates to pick up some of the slack and pressure.

Quez Watkins playing with a chip on his shoulder

Watkins returned to camp motivated and looking to silence all the doubters. Through four practices, the former Southern Miss pass catcher is performing with an edge and the Eagles like it.

“Most definitely,” Watkins said after Tuesday’s practice via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I always keep a chip on my shoulder. Coming off of last season, I definitely have a big one.”

Depth chart starting to form

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, and most of the critical positions have been confirmed, but there are a few camp battles to watch.

Georgia Boys bring an added culture

The Eagles have already firmly established a culture of good energy and hard work, but the Georgia Bulldogs have taken things to a new level.

Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and other veterans have already highlighted the work ethic and intensity displayed by all five Bulldogs on the roster.

With Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Lane Johnson all nearing retirement, the Georgia Five will ensure that culture of hard work and accountability continues.

Could Philadelphia have a rookie QB as the primary backup?

Marcus Mariota has thrown four interceptions this summer, and Tanner McKee has displayed a strong arm and comfort running the RPOs and quick rhythm offense.

If Mariota continues to struggle, could Howie Roseman save cap space by rolling with the rookie from Stanford as the backup?

D'Andre Swift 3rd WR

Much has been made about Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus battling for the third wide receiver spot, but could D’Andre Swift be the ultimate weapon out of the backfield and the slot?

Head coach Nick Sirianni says Swift looks like a natural wide receiver catching the football, and new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has focused on adding the running backs to the passing game, something that was lacking over the past two years.

