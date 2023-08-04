10 takeaways from the first week of Broncos training camp

The first week of (full-speed) Denver Broncos training camp wraps up on Friday afternoon. The team started light ramp-up practice sessions last Wednesday and Thursday, but the official practices began last Friday.

With a week of training camp now in the books, here are 10 quick takeaways from the early portion of Broncos training camp.

Injury woes continue

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos had terrible injury luck last season and, unfortunately, some of those injury woes have carried over into 2023. Tim Patrick will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles, Jonas Griffith is out with an ACL injury, KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation and Riley Moss is out about four weeks after core muscle surgery. After a tough start to training camp, fans in Denver can only hope in-season injuries don’t hit as hard this fall as they did in 2022.

Sean Payton stole the spotlight early in camp

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Before camp even officially began, Payton made headlines when he blasted former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett in an interview with USA TODAY. Payton said he regretted the comments one day later, but the damage had already been done. Hackett is now an offensive coordinator for the Jets and New York’s players and coaches were quick to fire back at Payton. It didn’t seem to be too big of a distraction at Broncos training camp, but Payton’s remarks certainly made the team’s Week 5 game against the Jets more intriguing.

Eyioma Uwazurike's suspension will test the DL depth

(USA TODAY Network)

After losing Eyioma Uwazurike to an indefinite suspension for gambling, the Broncos brought in Shelby Harris for a free agent visit but at the time of publication, Harris remains unsigned. Denver’s remaining depth options on the defensive line include Matt Henningsen, Elijah Garcia, Jonathan Harris, Tyler Lancaster and rookie PJ Mustipher. Henningsen seems to be the most likely candidate to step into a larger role in 2023.

Damarri Mathis has CB2 job locked down

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After the Broncos used a third-round pick to select Riley Moss in April’s draft, fans and pundits expected the rookie to compete with Damarri Mathis for the No. 2 cornerback job across from Pat Surtain this summer. Moss is set to miss about four weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery, though, leaving Mathis as the undisputed CB2 going into preseason.

Javonte Williams on track for Week 1

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Broncos running back Javonte Williams has made great progress in his recovery from a knee injury he suffered last season and the RB certainly appears to be on track to play in Week 1. Denver coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that Williams will even get some reps in preseason, perhaps in Week 2. That’s a great sign.

Ja'Quan McMillian impressing at cornerback

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Mathis has the No. 2 cornerback job locked down, but second-year defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian has also impressed this summer. After shining in his NFL debut in January, McMillian has carried that positive momentum into the summer and he has a shot to win the CB3 job during preseason.

Justin Simmons and the secondary continue to impress

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been intercepted by safety Justin Simmons several times at training camp, but before fans get too alarmed about their QB, consider that Simmons tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last fall despite missing five games due to injury. Simmons is a ballhawk and the entire secondary is a strength for Denver’s defense.

“When I watch them, the first thing you see is that they have ball skills, they’re smart, and they’re experienced,” Payton said of the team’s defensive backs on Aug. 1. “You see the communication, so it’s hard to find completions in some of these drills. They do a really good job of it. They force you — in some of their seven-and-a-half man fronts — to be patient and run the ball. They’re a challenge.”

Nik Bonitto showing improvement

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

After a very quiet rookie campaign in 2022, Nik Bonitto seems to have taken a step forward this offseason. Bonitto has generated pressure and forced would-be sacks several times (QBs can’t be touched at practice). “This will be a big training camp for him,” Payton said of Bonitto on Aug. 2.

Jaleel McLaughlin turning heads at running back

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Jaleel McLaughlin broke NCAA records in college, but it remains to be seen if his small frame (5-7, 187 pounds) can hold up at the NFL level. Payton utilized a small running back in Darren Sproles (5-6, 190 pounds) and so far, McLaughlin has looked the part as a pro. “He’s shifty, and he has good change of direction,” Payton said of the rookie running back.

Russell Wilson lighter, more mobile than last summer

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson lost weight this offseason and he’s been more mobile in practice than he was under Hackett in 2022. Wilson’s passing has been a mixed bag, but if the Broncos have a top defense and a strong rushing attack in 2023, the QB won’t be asked to carry the offense this fall. If Payton brings out Wilson’s strengths and minimizes his weaknesses, the veteran could have a bounce-back season. One of those strengths is making plays with his legs, and signs seem to indicate that we’ll see Wilson on the move more often this year.

