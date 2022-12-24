10 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles hold a 20-17 lead over the Cowboys

The Eagles took the Cowboys’ best punch in the first half and lead Dallas 20-17 at the end of one half of exciting action at AT&T Stadium.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was rusty but steady in the first half, while the Cowboys adjust their offensive approach by featuring CeeDee Lamb in the slot and it worked to the tune of a 100+ yard half for the star wide receiver.

Philadelphia looked out of sorts without quarterback Jalen Hurts, but still managed a handful of explosive plays in the first half.

Here are four takeaways from Dallas.

1. CeeDee Lamb problem

Looking to get their top playmaker away from Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has done a great job of featuring Lamb in the slot.

Lamb has 8 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

2. Gardner Minshew

playing in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts, Minshew had a solid, but rusty first half, going 9-16 passing for 144 yards and one interception.

Minshew had one rushing touchdown to put Philadelphia up 17-14.

3. Eagles defense terrible on third down

Philadelphia has been solid on third downs this season as a defense, but on Saturday through one-half of action, Dallas is 6-8 on third-down conversions.

On two separate scoring drives, the Eagles were unable to get off the field.

4. Dak Prescott

Prescott had a dump pass intended for Dalton Schultz and returned 42 yards for a touchdown by Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat.

The Cowboys star settled down and has gone 16-18 passing for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

5. Eagles injury woes

Philadelphia was already without Hurts and has seen Avonte Maddox exit with a foot injury and Jordan Davis with a head injury.

6. Miles Sanders

The idea was that Sanders would be featured with Jalen Hurts out and through one half of football, the Pro Bowl running back has seven carries for 31 yards.

Kenneth Gainwell has been featured a lot more and has four carries for 17 yards.

7. Shane Steichen run-pass ratio

With Hurts injured, the Eagles offensive coordinator has done an excellent job of improving the run-pass ratio, with Philadelphia running the football 13 times and balancing that with 16 pass attempts from Minshew.

Dallas ran eight more plays and 14 more yards in an exciting first half of football.

8. Micah Parsons



The Cowboys All-Pro pass rusher had one tackle in the first half and countless pressures on the outside.

9. Dallas Goedert returns

Playing his first game since the Monday night loss to Washington, Goedert looked smooth in his return, logging two catches for 45 yards in the first half.

10. Random notes

A.J. Brown led all Eagles pass catchers with 3 receptions for 64 yards while being shadowed by Trevon Diggs.

Quez Watkins led all wide receivers in targets during the first half with four.

T.J. Edwards and Reed Blankenship led Philadelphia with six first-half tackles.

Philadelphia did a solid job against the Dallas rushing attack, holding Ezekiel Elliott to 24 yards on 12 carries, while Tony Pollard was quiet.

Jake Elliott is 2/2 on field goal attempts and could be a valued asset in the comfortable confines of AT&T Stadium.

