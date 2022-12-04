10 takeaways from first half as Eagles hold a 21-10 lead over the Titans

They haven’t been perfect, but the Eagles just showed that they can be explosive and dominant while navigating through sloppy play.

Philadelphia’s offensive line was responsible for almost half of their nine penalties and the team was still able to rack up 300 yards of total offense while giving Miles Sanders just three first-half carries.

Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense looks much improved with Jordan Davis’s return as Derrick Henry was held to less than 22 yards in the first half.

Here are ten takeaways from the first half of the action.

Eagles first half penalties

Philadelphia had nine penalties in the first quarter for 60 yards, with multiple false starts and a mixup in communication involving A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Even with the sloppy brand of football, the Eagles hold an 11-point lead.

Treylon Burks exits huge matchup

Burks caught one pass for 25 yards and a touchdown in the first half, hanging on to a go route from the slot while being covered by Josiah Scott.

Burks held onto the catch for a touchdown despite taking a massive shot from Marcus Epps. The rookie from Arkansas and A.J. Browns’ replacement in Tennessee was forced to exit with what appears to be a head injury.

DeVonta Smith as good as advertised

Smith had 4 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

He caught his 60th pass of the season early in the second quarter, making that back-to-back 60-catch seasons for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Jack Stoll sighting

After two quiet outings in relief of Dallas Goedert, Stoll has a solid first half, logging 2 catches for 34 yards while opening up the middle of the field.

A.J. emotional and dominant in the first half

Brown talked about controlling his emotions and through one half, he’s been dominant against his former team.

The physical wideout has three catches on four targets, for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Jalen Hurts has been masterful

Hurts is 18-25 passing, for 268 yards and two touchdowns through the air. As a rusher, Hurts has 3 carries for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Hurts is dominating through the air. Pre-snap issues continues to put the Eagles behind the sticks and it doesn't matter. Middle of the field, out-breaking, vertical, it doesn't matter. This is the best the Eagles' passing offense has looked in recent memory. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 4, 2022

Eagles defense pressuring Ryan Tannehill

Philadelphia has sacked Ryan Tannehill three times in the afternoon.

Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave all have a sack, and one quarterback hit.

Tannehill is 9-15 passing for 106 yards and the one touchdown to Burks.

Eagles containing Derrick Henry

Whether it be the pace of the game or scheme, Philadelphia has held star running back Derrick Henry to 21 yards on seven first-half carries.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is using odd fronts, Jordan Davis is back and Philadelphia has dialed in on stopping the run.

Random Notes

Miles Sanders had 3 carries for 11 yards in the first half as the Titans worked to contain Philadelphia’s rushing attack.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles with 3 rushing attempts.

Hurts completed the ball to seven different receivers in the first half.

Team Stats

Philadelphia had 15 first downs in the first half while converting on 2-4 third down attempts.

The Eagles ran 35 plays in the first half, with 266 total yards and zero turnovers.

