10 takeaways from first half as Eagles hold a 10-6 lead over the Bears

The Eagles shook off frigid temperatures and two Jalen Hurts interceptions to survive an early onslaught from Chicago, taking a 10-6 lead into the half.

Philadelphia sacked Justin Fields five times in the first half, but also allowed 81 yards to the dynamic quarterback, including one 39-yard scamper that’ll likely be a SportsCenter top-10 moment.

After settling down on defense, the Eagles 10 play a 91-yard drive that Hurts capped off with a 22-yard touchdown run, his 11th of the regular season.

Here are ten takeaways from the first half.

Eagles played Avonte Maddox at safety

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In certain sets throughout the first half, Maddox was utilized at safety in C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s spot.

Looks like Avonte Maddox, not K'Von Wallace, is the second safety next to Marcus Epps when the Eagles are in their base 5-2 front. In 5-1-5 or nickel, Maddox slides back to nickel, Wallace deep. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) December 18, 2022

On a second-quarter sack of Justin Fields by Josh Sweat, Maddox came all the down in the box as the spy.

K'Von Wallace plays fast

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace has five tackles and one tackle for loss in relief of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship.

He makes his share of mistakes, but the effort isn’t the problem for Wallace.

Jalen Hurts first iNT in five games

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ first interception in five games. 5th on the season.

Bears got no points off Jalen Hurts’ interceptions https://t.co/AKBk9jFI76 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 18, 2022

Josh Sweat career high in sacks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat dropped Fields for a 14-yard loss late in the first quarter and it was his 8.5 sack of the season, now a career-high after 8.5 in 2021.

Josh Sweat, smooth on the Texas stunt

gueard way to slow on swtich #DaBears #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsCHI Bears Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZrLspBLSHl — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) December 18, 2022

Sweat had six tackles two sacks, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in the first half.

Javon Hargrave dominant

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hargrave is having a dominant season and he’s just recorded his 9th sack of the season. Philadelphia now has 51 through 14 games.

Javon Hargrave has recorded 8.0 sacks in his last 8 games. Overall, his 9.0 sacks this season are the most by an @Eagles DT since Fletcher Cox in 2018 (10.5). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 18, 2022

Haason Reddick annihilated Justin Fields

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick is now up to 12 sacks, and 4 FFs this season. He has 45.5 sacks, and 12 FFs during the past three seasons.

Haason Reddick with 12 sacks! First ever in NFL history with 10+ sacks 3 straight years with 3 different teams pic.twitter.com/2MwsBoO1tm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields the magician

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Fields will make a play like this every week it seems like and on Sunday, he delivered another highlight reel play, this time against the Eagles.

After being blasted by Haason Reddick, Field shook off another Reddick sack on 2nd-and-27 and scampered through the entire Philly defense for 39 yards.

Justin Fields with his weekly "holy cow" moment. Just absurd. pic.twitter.com/GF5X9eG5Kn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2022

Fields is 8-12 for 81 yards passing in the first half. As a rusher, Fields has 11 carries for 81 yards, leading all rushers.

Where is Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders entered Sunday’s matchup against the Bears with over 200 carries and 1,046 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

On Sunday at Soldier Field, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher went almost thirty minutes without a carry, as Chicago dominated time of possession and Philadelphia focused on the deep passing game.

This same exact scenario took place last season in the Week 6 loss to Tampa Bay.

DeVonta Smith eating

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Smith went over 100 yards for the second time in three weeks, and he’s keeping Philadelphia in this contest.

DeVonta Smith has been BALLING lately 😤 pic.twitter.com/y3cFImRwtF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 18, 2022

Jalen Hurts steady after difficult start

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is 8-16 for 139 yards and two interceptions and one passing touchdown. He did score his 21st rushing touchdown in 21 games.

Hurts now has more rushing touchdowns than 10 NFL teams.

Rams

Dolphins

Saints

Chargers

Packers

Colts

Commanders

Broncos

Texans

Buccaneers

