10 takeaways after the first full week of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears have concluded their first full week of training camp practice at Halas Hall, where they conducted seven workouts, including two with pads.

There was plenty to take in from the first full week of practice, including the offense’s early struggles, the consistent shuffling along the offensive line, an improved secondary and the Teven Jenkins saga.

The Bears return to the practice field on Friday morning, where they’ll hold three straight practices before another off day on Monday.

But before we look ahead to the second week of practices, here’s what we learned after Chicago’s first full week of training camp:

It's too early to start worrying about the offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Bears offense is struggling. The defense has been the clear winners during the first full week of training camp, but it’s to be expected at this point of the summer.

There has been some overreaction to the offense’s struggles, which has included issues with timing, penalties and overall execution. It’s not uncommon given they’re learning a new offensive scheme. But quarterback Justin Fields believes that the offense is “progressing every day” as they aim to improve at pretty much everything.

“There’s not one thing that we’ve reached our full potential yet,” he said. “So as long as we continue to get better at each and every thing each day, we’re going to be in a good position.”

We’re just seven practices into training camp, and they’ve only worn pads twice. The regular season is still over a month away, so there’s plenty of time for the offense to fix their mistakes. If we’re hearing the same things several weeks from now, then it might be time to start worrying.

The offensive line is still a work in progress

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s been plenty of shake-up along the offensive line over the first full week of training camp, which had to do with injuries and the fact that the coaching staff is trying out different combinations.

Rookie Braxton Jones has been taking most of the reps at left tackle with Riley Reiff switching from left tackle to right tackle, where he’s rotating with Larry Borom. Lucas Patrick’s injury has caused some shifting along the interior of the line, where Sam Mustipher has now kicked over to center, where he’s splitting reps with rookie Doug Kramer, while Michael Schofield and Ja’Tyre Carter rotate at right guard.

When examining Chicago’s concerns ahead of the 2022 season, the offensive line is near the top of the list. Sure, the Bears are getting a look at what they’ve got in both their veterans and rookies. But it’s concerning that we don’t appear any closer to a starting offensive line ahead of the first preseason game.

It certainly doesn’t help that the offensive line has allowed a fair amount of pressure on Fields during practices, which isn’t what fans want to hear after Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games last season.

Kyler Gordon should thrive whether playing outside or nickel

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears haven’t been afraid to utilize rookie Kyler Gordon at multiple positions in the secondary. While it looked like Gordon was set to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, the team has been rotating Gordon outside and at nickel cornerback throughout the first seven practices.

But, here’s the thing, Gordon has impressed in both roles so far this summer. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to what overall combination — featuring Gordon and Johnson — they think makes the secondary stronger.

Chicago has started experimenting with different cornerback combinations. It’s been Johnson and Gordon on the outside while Tavon Young plays nickel. But when it’s Gordon in the slot, Johnson and Kindle Vildor have been playing outside. At one point, the Bears even had Kindle playing nickel with Johnson and Gordon outside.

We’re still early into training camp — and with preseason games to be played — so there are more developments on the way. But one thing has been made abundantly clear: Gordon will play a significant role in the secondary as a rookie, and he appears ready to thrive in whatever role that winds up being.

Justin Fields has shown improvement

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback, and it’s already evident that he’s made improvements from the end of his rookie season to now. Whether it’s in his footwork and throwing motion or building connections with his targets or his taking ownership of the offense.

It’s hard to gauge exactly where he is without live reps, which will come in the preseason. But Fields is getting a better understanding of Luke Getsy’s scheme and continuing to progress in a pivotal second season.

“He’s come so far from where we started,” Getsy said. “We still have a long way to go, though. As far as attacking the system and the knowledge of the system and what’s going on around him, I think he’s done a great job of that.”

The receiver room is wide open

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears wide receivers have come under criticism throughout the offseason given Darnell Mooney is the only proven commodity. And so far in camp, it’s clear that Mooney is the clear-cut option for Fields. Which means there have been plenty of opportunities for other players to earn starting jobs or roster spots.

It’s easy to predict which wideouts will make the roster outside of Mooney. Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. have long been considered near-locks. Jones has certainly been showing his playmaking ability so far in practice. But it’s Equanimeous St. Brown who’s emerged as a top option for Fields. St. Brown has the advantage of playing in Getsy’s offense, but he’s also establishing himself as a threat in the red zone.

Then there are some of the under-the-radar guys, including newcomer N’Keal Harry, who’s showing his versatility as a big-bodied receiver and as a contributor in the run game. Last year’s sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome has reminded everyone that he’s still in contention for a roster spot following some impressive catches, and David Moore is another veteran who’s stood out.

At this point, it’s clear the battle at receiver is wide open, and starting jobs and roster spots will be lost in the coming weeks.

Rookies are getting their opportunities

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears haven’t been afraid to give their rookies plenty of opportunities this summer, whether it’s high-profile names that will start immediately or others who are developmental players.

Top selections Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr. have been impressing this summer. Gordon and Brisker are quickly establishing themselves as turnover machines, and they’re a huge reason why the secondary has made significant strides this offseason. Jones has showed his playmaking ability on offense as he continues to build his connection with Fields. Running back Trestan Ebner has been making quite an impression as he looks to be a hybrid option on offense.

Then there’s the offensive line, which features four rookies who have seen reps with the starters at some point. Zachary Thomas saw action at left guard when Cody Whitehair had a veteran rest day. But it’s been Braxton Jones, Doug Kramer and Ja’Tyre Carter seeing their fair share of reps with the ones.

Jones is emerging as a contender for the starting left tackle job while Kramer and Carter have been rotating with veterans at center and right guard, respectively.

Defense is priding itself on taking the ball away

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

When examining Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, it’s hard to miss the takeaways portion of that acronym. The Bears have notably struggled with taking the ball away since their impressive 2018 campaign, where they led the league with 36 takeaways. In the three years that followed, they failed to hit 20.

But when looking at how the Bears are approaching taking the ball away in training camp, it’s clear that it’s a priority. Whether it’s specific drills or constantly running after a free ball, the hope is it translates to success in 2022.

“We have a lot of different takeaway drills and team reps also,” Brisker said. “Just always scooping up the ball and running 10 stripes. Just always make sure we’re doing something that involves turnovers, whether that’s ball in the air, we’re breaking at a 45-degree angle, or just scooping it in and tapping it back to our teammates. Just make sure we’ve got the ball in our hands. They always emphasize it in individual and team reps.”

The secondary is night and day from last year

Chicago had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season. Not that Bears fans need me to tell them this. But through the first seven practices of training camp, it’s evident just how improved the secondary is from just one year ago.

Poles made it a priority this offseason, and it shows. It started in free agency with the signing of veterans Tavon Young and Dane Cruikshank and bringing back DeAndre Houston-Carson. Then, Poles targeted Gordon and Brisker with his first two selections, finding immediate, quality starters at both cornerback and safety. Not only are Gordon and Brisker expected to make significant impacts, but they should help out veterans like Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson.

“Ball hawks; that’s what they are, that’s why we brought them here,” Eberflus said. “A person doesn’t change from college. If they have ball skills in college, they still have it. We enhance them by being fanatical and us practicing the way we practice and the drills we do that we’ve done forever and the new ones that we’re incorporating now. We’ll enhance that skill. But it’s got to be a want-to.”

That’s not to say the Bears are going to have the best secondary in the NFL this season. But, even at this point, it’s clear that this unit has been completely overhauled.

The Justin Fields-to-Darnell Mooney connection has the potential to be lethal

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear during this first week of training camp practices is that the Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney connection has been one of the highlights on offense.

Fields and Mooney spent most of the offseason program working on deepening their connection, and it’s shown in the trust that the two have between one another.

“I just feel like wherever the ball is, I’ve got an opportunity to get it,” Mooney said. “He’s throwing it to me for a reason—because he trusts me—so I have to make that play for him regardless of where the ball is.”

Mooney will be Fields’ top target, and opposing defenses know that. But Mooney has shown an ability to create separation and be a playmaker for Fields. Last season, we caught a glimpse of what this connection could become. Now, with a full offseason and summer to work together, we could finally see their true potential.

We need a resolution to the Teven Jenkins situation

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This first week of training camp has felt like a major case of deja vu from last summer as offensive tackle Teven Jenkins once again is sidelined with an injury.

But this year, there’s so much more to this story.

Jenkins has missed six of the seven practices as he works through an injury with trainers. But there has also been a report about a disconnect between Jenkins and the new coaching staff, as well as news that the Bears are engaging in trade talks for last year’s second-round pick.

I think at this point we all just really want some clarity about what’s actually going on. Is it really just an injury with Jenkins? If so, why isn’t he on the sideline watching practice like others nursing injuries? But the trade talks certainly aren’t helping matters. Jenkins could very well be injured, but there are now two separate reports detailing how the Bears are actively trying to trade Jenkins. Him sitting out could be a way to keep him healthy should a suitor come knocking.

At this point, it doesn’t sound like we’re any closer to learning anything. So get ready for those “Teven Jenkins misses seventh straight training camp practice” posts on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire