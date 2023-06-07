10 takeaways from final week of Bears’ 2023 OTAs

The Chicago Bears kicked off their final week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall.

Chicago conducted their ninth voluntary OTA practice on Wednesday, which was the third open session to media. So there was plenty to glimpse from the final week, be it through practice or interviews.

There were plenty of storylines that came out of Wednesday’s practice, including the returns of Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis, as well as the continued connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore and the defense making a big play.

Following the Bears’ ninth practice of OTAs, here’s what we learned:

The Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to thrive

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While it’s easy to overreact to unpadded practices in June, it’s hard to ignore that Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s chemistry has been one of the biggest takeaways.

Safety Jaquan Brisker said they “got that chemistry going very fast” — earlier than he expected — and he believes they’re going to put the league on notice.

“They look good. They look like they are best friends,” Brisker said. “1 and 2, you are going to see.”

Each week of OTAs, Fields and Moore have drawn heads from the media in attendance, and that was true of Wednesday’s practice. Fields connected with Moore for a 25-yard gain over the middle, leaving cornerback Jaylon Johnson behind.

Justin Fields found DJ Moore over the middle of the field for a big completion in 7 on 7s. Jaylon Johnson was trailing in coverage. Good throw and catch from the 1-2 combo. Each day the media has been allowed at practice, Fields has connected with Moore for a big play. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) June 7, 2023

“It’s a different chemistry right now. It’s only OTAs,” Brisker said. “Sky is the limit for them and our offense.”

The defense had the play of the day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the offense has been impressive during OTAs, the defense has also made some big plays. During Wednesday’s practice, the defense had the “play of the day,” usually reserved for Fields and Moore.

Fields was looking for rookie receiver Tyler Scott, when linebacker T.J. Edwards tipped the pass and safety Elijah Hicks picked it off and returned it for a touchdown.

#Bears OTA: Justin Fields and DJ Moore had a nice 25 yard connection down the middle of the field. On another play, TJ Edwards tipped a Justin Fields pass intended for Tyler Scott, and was intercepted by Elijah Hicks. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 7, 2023

Lucas Patrick saw some starting reps at center

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears’ starting offensive line appears all but set, but there’s nothing wrong with a little competition. During Wednesday’s practice, Lucas Patrick saw “a decent amount” of reps at center with the starting offensive line, per Mark Grote. Patrick split reps with Cody Whitehair, who is expected to start.

#Bears OTA: Lucas Patrick got a decent amount of reps at center with the starting O-Line. Nate Davis starting at RG today. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 7, 2023

It’s not really a surprise considering defensive coordinator Alan Williams previously explained it’s about reps, not depth chart right now. We could very well see Whitehair and Patrick continue to rotate at center with the starting offense into training camp.

Velus Jones Jr. had some nice plays

Velus Jones Jr. faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot in a crowded receivers room. With DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Tyler Scott the only guys guaranteed a roster spot, there are two spots up for grabs between Jones, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis.

So Jones is going to need a strong training camp and preseason to prove himself worthy of one of those final roster spots. He’ll need days like Wednesday’s OTA practice.

According to Bear Report’s Zack Pearson, Jones had “a solid day” during team drills.

I thought Velus Jones had a solid day out there today from what I saw in team drills. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 7, 2023

On one play, “Velus also beat Stevenson on a go route but the Fields’ pass was late and sailed long,” per NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson started on outside

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson saw a “good amount” of starting reps at outside cornerback, according to Grote. Stevenson saw action on both sides during Wednesday’s practice, where he faced some competition from Bears wide receivers, including DJ Moore and fellow rookie Tyler Scott.

#Bears OTA: Good amount of 2nd rounder CB Tyrique Stevenson staring on the outside and bouncing between either side. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 7, 2023

Last week, defensive coordinator Alan Williams confirmed Kyler Gordon will play exclusively in the slot this season. That means a starting job on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson is up for grabs, and Stevenson is a favorite to win it over others like Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones.

Key players return to practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had several key veterans return to the practice field for the final week of OTAs.

According to various media in attendance, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Nate Davis were among those who returned to practice on Wednesday. Jackson was back in limited fashion.

Wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, as well as rookie cornerback Terell Smith, weren’t present. Mooney continues to rehab from his foot injury while Claypool suffered what Matt Eberflus described as a soft tissue injury the previous week.

Eddie Jackson has “worked his tail off” to return to practice

Safety Eddie Jackson practiced for the first time since suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury last November. Jackson was limited, participating in some of the team drills.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is impressed with how far Jackson has come.

“Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” Eberflus said.

The Bears will wrap their offseason program with mandatory minicamp next week, where we’ll see how much Jackson participates.

Jaylon Johnson hasn't considered holding out for new contract

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was in attendance at OTAs this week, where he finally got to address his absence during the first two weeks. While there was plenty of speculation about a potential holdout due to his contract situation, Johnson cleared the air.

Johnson hasn’t thought about holding out for a new contract, and his absence was due to him spending time with his 3-year-old daughter in California and who he doesn’t see much during the regular season.

“I’m a dad before I’m anything else,” Johnson said. “Before I’m a football player, before anything. I’m a dad first.”

Johnson made it known

“100%. I look forward to staying and extending with the Bears,” he said.

Darnell Mooney “right on track” for training camp

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney hasn’t been on the practice field during organized team activities (OTAs) as he continues to rehab his foot, which he fractured last November.

While Mooney hasn’t participated in OTAs, head coach Matt Eberflus believes – “barring any setbacks” – that Mooney will be ready in time for training camp.

“Darnell is working his tail off,” Eberflus said. “He’s on track. He’ll be ready (for training camp).”

Jaquan Brisker wasn't happy about his rookie season

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Safety Jaquan Brisker was the most impressive rookie from Ryan Poles’ first draft class. While Brisker’s year was far from perfect, he showed his potential as an impact contributor in this defense.

But if you ask Brisker about his rookie season, he’s far from satisfied.

“I really wasn’t happy. We went 3-14. I feel like I didn’t have the year I should’ve had,” he said. “… I definitely wasn’t happy with anything at all. That’s my truthful answer.”

While the defense had a rough season, there’s plenty of room for growth heading into Brisker’s second year.

