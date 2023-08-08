10 takeaways from the eight practice of Eagles’ training camp

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

The Eagles are set to start preparation for the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, and they have some changes to the 90-man roster.

Philadelphia is entering Week 3 of its 2023 training camp, and the roster has seen some overhaul.

Philadelphia returned with a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.

The Eagles will have three more practices and a walkthrough before Saturday evening’s huge matchup against Baltimore.

With the Birds returning to practice, here is an updated 90-man roster by jersey number after the first week of camp, and several roster moves.

2020 draft class

Hurts and Quez Watkins are the only remaining players from the 2020 draft class on the Eagles roster.

Hurts is an MVP candidate and Watkins has been solid, but it was the Reagor mistake over Justin Jefferson that caused Howie Roseman to change his draft approach.

Joseph Ngata is coming

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Joseph Ngata (86) catches the ball during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Joseph Ngata (86) catches the ball during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Clemson pass catcher continues to impress.

New Linebackers tossed in the mix

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jack and Cunningham signed on Sunday, and hit the ground running on Tuesday.

Kelee Ringo first team reps

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre
Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

Olamide Zaccheaus

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Zaccheaus is going to make an impact in multiple ways, and he’ll be an under-the-radar, efficient deep threat.

Depth Chart notes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter got some first team reps on Tuesday, while Tanner McKee will work to lock up the No. 3 quarterback job.

Sean Desai's versatile unit

Sean Desai
Sean Desai

The Eagles will employ multiple defensive fronts, and the defensive coordinator has put his versatility on display.

Eagles moving Swift and Goedert around

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles avoided adding more than one wide receiver in free agency and a big reason is due to the role that Swift will play in the passing game.

Josh Andrews

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Brett Toth struggling at center, Josh Andrews was signed an immediately moved up the depth chart.

Eagles moving practice back to the Linc

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will travel to Baltimore for a preseason matchup against the Ravens and they’ll hold a closed session on Wednesday.

Brian Johnson calling plays

Brian Johnson: Photo credit: Kiel Leggere
Brian Johnson: Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Johnson said he’ll start off calling plays from the sideline, allowing the former QB coach and confidant to Jalen Hurts to remain connected.

Injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have five players deal with injury, as Nakobe Dean and James Bradberry got in some light work.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire