10 takeaways from the eight practice of Eagles’ training camp

The Eagles are set to start preparation for the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, and they have some changes to the 90-man roster.

Philadelphia is entering Week 3 of its 2023 training camp, and the roster has seen some overhaul.

Philadelphia returned with a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.

The Eagles will have three more practices and a walkthrough before Saturday evening’s huge matchup against Baltimore.

With the Birds returning to practice, here is an updated 90-man roster by jersey number after the first week of camp, and several roster moves.

2020 draft class

Hurts and Quez Watkins are the only remaining players from the 2020 draft class on the Eagles roster.

2 out of 10 starters 20% in a draft class isn’t good but Hurts is one of them and Quez in 6th round is great value. https://t.co/KqLzdYgxlQ — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 8, 2023

Hurts is an MVP candidate and Watkins has been solid, but it was the Reagor mistake over Justin Jefferson that caused Howie Roseman to change his draft approach.

Joseph Ngata is coming

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Joseph Ngata (86) catches the ball during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Clemson pass catcher continues to impress.

Joseph Ngata continues to be the most impressive WR from the non-roster locks. Will be interesting to see what the Eagles do with him. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 8, 2023

New Linebackers tossed in the mix

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Cunningham makes appearance on second team in 11-11. Ringo, on second team, good coverage on sideline throw Mariota to OZ. Ngata good catch over middle from Mariota — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 8, 2023

Jack and Cunningham signed on Sunday, and hit the ground running on Tuesday.

Two days after signing with the Eagles, LB Myles Jack is already working with the first-team defense alongside — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 8, 2023

Kelee Ringo first team reps

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

Keele Ringo getting some 1st team reps in 7v7 Bradberry isn’t practicing but still noteworthy #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 8, 2023

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Zaccheaus is going to make an impact in multiple ways, and he’ll be an under-the-radar, efficient deep threat.

Olamide Zaccheaus with first deep reception of camp from Hurts over Darius Slay in 7-on-7 #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 8, 2023

Depth Chart notes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter got some first team reps on Tuesday, while Tanner McKee will work to lock up the No. 3 quarterback job.

In other depth chart news, Jalen Carter getting some 1st team reps and Tanner McKee is 3rd QB ahead of Ian Book. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 8, 2023

Sean Desai's versatile unit

Sean Desai

The Eagles will employ multiple defensive fronts, and the defensive coordinator has put his versatility on display.

Sean Desai really is testing out everything with this personnel. Josh Sweat lined up at off-ball for a rep during 11v11. Desai also has had Nolan Smith take some coverage reps throughout camp. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 8, 2023

Eagles moving Swift and Goedert around

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles avoided adding more than one wide receiver in free agency and a big reason is due to the role that Swift will play in the passing game.

Eagles had a rep with Dallas Goedert and D’Andre Swift lined up out wide. Hurts ended up targeting DeVonta for a catch over the middle. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 8, 2023

Josh Andrews

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Brett Toth struggling at center, Josh Andrews was signed an immediately moved up the depth chart.

Josh Andrews has replaced Brett Toth as the second team center. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 8, 2023

Eagles moving practice back to the Linc

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will travel to Baltimore for a preseason matchup against the Ravens and they’ll hold a closed session on Wednesday.

The #Eagles will have practice tomorrow at Lincoln Financial Field instead of the NovaCare Complex. It is a private practice. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 8, 2023

Brian Johnson calling plays

Brian Johnson: Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Johnson said he’ll start off calling plays from the sideline, allowing the former QB coach and confidant to Jalen Hurts to remain connected.

#Eagles OC Brian Johnson said he’ll start off calling plays from the sideline. Said he’s previously done both — sidelines and from the booth. His predecessor, Shane Steichen, called from the sideline. Johnson cited communication as primary reason for this choice. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 8, 2023

Injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have five players deal with injury, as Nakobe Dean and James Bradberry got in some light work.

Injuries… WILL NOT PRACTICE

Deon Cain – ankle

Nakobe Dean – ankle

Patrick Johnson – ankle LIMITED

Devon Allen – calf

James Bradberry – groin — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 8, 2023

