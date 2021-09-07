10 takeaways from the Eagles updated unofficial depth chart for 2021

The Eagles released their first official depth chart of the 2021 NFL regular season and as always, there are several takeaways and observations from that news.

Quez Watkins WR3/Slot God

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After spending most of 2020 working to get on the active roster, Quez Watkins is essentially a starter in Nick Sirianni's offense. The speedy former Souther Miss wideout will get the nod in the slot over Greg Ward.

Nate Herbig returns to the interior

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) With Landon Dickerson healthy and set to play center for the Eagles behind Jason Kelce, Herbig returns to his role as the swing guard behind both Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks.

Landon Dickerson truly a center?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dickerson is back and on the depth chart and despite rumors of Isaac Seumalo being in danger at left guard, he's listed at center only. With Jason Kelce likely playing his final season in the NFL, Dickerson could spend his rookie season learning on the job.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Aug 27, 2021; Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year wideout won't be playing in the slot as we projected, and instead, he'll see time on the outside behind DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor.

Ertz-Goedert co-tight ends

Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will roll with a co-tight end format, respecting the talents of both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Jack Stoll is the third tight end.

Boston Scott holding off Kenneth Gainwell for now

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scott had an impressive preseason and even after Kenneth Gainwell received all the hype, it's the tiny veteran running back that'll backup Miles Sanders at running back.

Barnett-Sweat

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Eagles version of an NFL law firm, Philadelphia has Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat listed as co-defensive ends. Sweat has a chance to break sack records this season, and both players are looking for new contracts.

Andre Chachere versatile

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Claimed off of waivers from the Colts, Chachere was signed because of his versatility and he's listed as the backup CB in the slot and the third team strong safety.

DeVonta Smith returning punts?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Smith logged special team's snaps early on at Alabama, but it'll be hard to fathom the Eagles placing the smallish standout back to return punts. Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward are listed as specialists as well and they should earn those duties.

Genard Avery's time to shine

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The starting SAM linebacker in Jonathan Gannon's defense, Avery's assignment on a week to week basis will differ from that of Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton. Avery, along with Ryan Kerrigan, will have the opportunity to rush the passer from a standup linebacker position.

