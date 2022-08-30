10 takeaways from the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster

After three weeks of training camp, three joint practice sessions, and three preseason games, they have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 regular season.

NFL rosters are constantly fluid, so it’s the first of many variations, with the practice squad serving as a minor league training ground for potential future contributors.

Philadelphia will now continue to upgrade the roster via the waiver wire or released players, and the team won’t officially start preparing for the season opener in Detroit until Friday at the earliest.

With the roster cuts now official, here are ten takeaways from the moves.

1. QB room

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will initially carry two quarterbacks on the roster, but Howie Roseman confirmed that the team would add a quarterback to the practice squad in the coming days.

Roseman said Eagles will carry a third QB on the 70-man roster, but he wouldn't specify whether it would be on the 53 or practice squad. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 30, 2022

RB room

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles carried three running backs and will likely add two players to the practice squad. star running back Miles Sanders has missed the past two weeks, while Kenneth Gainwell will look to breakout in year two.

Jason Huntley is a like addition if he clears waivers.

Roster balance

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles kept 23 players on offense, 27 on defense, and three specialists on the initial 53-man roster.

The 11 starters are set, including key reserves, so Philadelphia could choose to place two defenders on IR or the PUP list to add additional firepower.

#Eagles kept 23 on offense, 27 on defense, 3 specialists on initial 53-man roster. There’s a chance injured CBs Josh Jobe (elbow) and Josiah Scott (hamstring) could start season on IR, which would open for a couple of offensive additions post cuts. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 30, 2022

Undrafted rookies rule

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Howie Roseman concluded the draft confident that he’d add solid talent to the roster in a deep class of players that swelled post-pandemic.

Because so many talented players went undrafted, Philadelphia could sign experienced talent to the roster with the potential to contribute.

Even after missing on Carson Strong, the Eagles still hit on Jobe Jobe (CB), Josh Sills (OL), and Reed Blankenship (S), with all three players making the roster…

Reed Blankenship, Josh Jobe, Josh Sills all made the 53-man roster. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 30, 2022

Jalen Reagor made the cut

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Only head coach Nick Sirianni knows if Reagor was on the bubble.

Still, after announcing roster cuts, Philadelphia’s head coach said the former TCU star earned his roster spot amid constant rumors.

Nick Sirianni says there is “no doubt” Jalen Reagor deserved a role on the team. Sirianni says Reagor “made plays” this summer #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 30, 2022

Tough Cuts

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

There were several tough roster cuts on Tuesday, with Deon Cain, Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Jack Anderson, and others cut after a strong preseason.

Philadelphia had three safeties released or waived as well on the day, showing that Howie Roseman had a plan for improvement at the position and made the move after seeing no vast improvements over three weeks.

Offensive line depth

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia kept ten offensive linemen on the roster, including Andre Dillard and surprise rookie Josh Sills.

To get to 53, the Eagles released Jack Anderson, Le’Raven Clark, and Kayode Awosika.

Defensive line was easiest cuts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia went nine deep at the defensive line, and the names were known for months, with Marlon Tuipulotu being the only under-the-radar guy to make the roster.

Deep linebacker depth

Aug 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in years, Philadelphia is deep and talented at the linebacker position.

Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson will torment quarterbacks from the SAM linebacker positions behind Haason Reddick.

The Eagles kept Davion Taylor, a former third-round pick. They also kept Shaun Bradley, a special teams ace, during his career.

Secondary upgrade

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Eagles were solid at cornerback before camp and improved after Josh Jobe had a strong summer.

An undrafted rookie who fell in the draft because of injury, Jobe is SEC tested and a player to watch.

Philadelphia made several shocking moves on Tuesday, cutting veteran starter Anthony Harris, reserve Andre Chachere, and 2022 free agent signee Jaquiski Tartt.

The team then traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire